Worldwide Eye Health Supplements Industry to 2026 - Featuring Pfizer, Alticor and Novartis Among Others

DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Eye Health Supplements Market By Formulation, By Indication, By Ingredient Type, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Eye Health Supplements Market size is expected to reach $2.4 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 10% CAGR during the forecast period. Eye supplements are dietary and nutritional products that are helpful in maintaining eye health and good vision. The eye health supplements contain vitamin A, omega-3 fatty acids, lutein and zeaxanthin, gamma-linolenic acid, etc.



These nutritional supplements are beneficial in sustaining eye function, decrease the cases of age-related eye diseases, and also protect eyes from harmful radiations. The growth of the eye health supplements market is mainly accredited to the increasing occurrence of eye diseases and the growing geriatric population. Furthermore, rising industrial developments are further anticipated to drive market growth in the coming years. Though, the cost of eye health supplements is high and product availability is also lacking, these factors are hampering the market growth.



The increasing cases of vision impairment and rising myopic population, mainly during the COVID-19 pandemic, due to the increasing use of screens and attending virtual meetings while working from home, is one of the major factors boosting the market. Rising cases of myopia are due to increased risk of several progressive eye disorders including glaucoma, cataract, and age-related macular degeneration. Increasing inclination for eye health supplements among the geriatric population and millennials, highly vulnerable to digital eye fatigue and it is further driving the market globally. The rise in prevalence of numerous eye conditions including dry eye syndrome, cataract, Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD), and inflammation coupled with the increasing recommendation for eye health supplements by ophthalmologists for treatment and prevention of these disorders is further boosting the market.



Based on Formulation, the market is segmented into Tablets, Capsules, Powder, Softgels, and Liquid. The soft gels segment is likely to show a considerable growth rate over the forecasted period. It is an effective form of delivering liquid or oil-based supplements. Researchers believe that those supplements which are delivered in their native form are much more effective than modified forms. Moreover, nutrients like krill oil and fish oil are mostly encapsulated in soft gels in order to suppress negative effects that can change the taste and aroma of the oils.



Based on Indication, the market is segmented into Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD), Dry Eye Syndrome, Inflammation, Cataract and Others. In 2019, the AMD segment accounted for the largest share of the market. An increasing prevalence of AMD across the world is further contributing to segment growth. The dry eye syndrome segment is anticipated to show a significant growth rate over the forecast period.



Based on Ingredient Type, the market is segmented into Lutein and Zeaxanthin, Antioxidants, Flavonoids, Alpha-Lipoic Acid, Omega-3 Fatty acids, Coenzyme Q10, Astaxanthin and Others. Lutein and Zeaxanthin ingredients for eye health supplements garnered the largest revenue share in 2019. This is attributed to growing awareness about the benefits provided by Zeaxanthin and Lutein supplements used for the prevention and treatment of various eye disorders such as diabetic retinopathy, AMD, uveitis, and cataract. Furthermore, the increasing occurrence of eye disorders, mainly AMD, and increasing recommendations for these eye-health supplements by clinicians, ophthalmologists, and vision scientists are also contributing to the growth of the segment.



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. The market for eye health supplements in the Asia Pacific is expected to show a considerable growth rate in the coming years. The existence of a large number of local market players are offering affordable and innovative eye health supplements, and contract manufacturing hubs for eye health supplements are continuously increasing in China, India, and the Philippines, thereby driving the market growth in the region.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include The Nature's Bounty Co. (The Carlyle Group L.P.), Pfizer, Inc., Alticor Inc. (Amway Corporation), Novartis AG, Kemin Industries, Inc., ZeaVision LLC (EyePromise), EyeScience Labs, LLC, Vitabiotics Ltd., Nutrivein and NutraChamps, Inc.



