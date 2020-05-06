Worldwide Fabrics Industry Forecasts, 2020-2030: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery

DUBLIN, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fabrics Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global fabrics market is expected to decline from $189.5 billion in 2019 to $182.1 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -3.9%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 7% from 2021 and reach $218.8 billion in 2023.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the global fabrics market, accounting for 53% of the market in 2019. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 13% of the global fabrics market. Africa was the smallest region in the global fabrics market.



Non-woven fabrics are gaining traction in many countries due to the properties and the cost benefits it offers. This growth is mainly driven by the ease of customization, attractiveness, durability, weight, ventilation, disinfectant-carrying and filtration capacity and cost. Non-woven fabrics are manufactured via mechanical, thermal or chemical methods by entangling and bonding fibers, but not by weaving them. Examples of non-woven fabrics include diapers, medical dressings, household wipes, disposable protective clothing, automobile headliners and carpets.



This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider fabrics market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the Covid 19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The fabrics market section of the report gives context. It compares the fabrics market with other segments of the textile market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, fabrics indicators comparison

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Fabrics Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Fabrics Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Fabrics Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Fabrics Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Fabrics Market Trends And Strategies



8. Fabrics Market Size And Growth

8.1. Market Size

8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.2.2. Restraints On The Market

8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.3.2. Restraints On The Market



9. Fabrics Market Regional Analysis

9.1. Global Fabrics Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

9.2. Global Fabrics Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

9.3. Global Fabrics Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



10. Fabrics Market Segmentation

10.1. Global Fabrics Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Non-Woven Fabrics

Knitted Fabrics

Broadwoven Fabrics

Narrow Fabric Mills and Schiffli Machine Embroidery

10.2. Global Fabrics Market, Segmentation By Product, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Cotton Fabric

Linen Fabric

Silk Fabric

Canvas Fabrics

Polycotton Fabric

Others

11. Fabrics Market Segments

11.1. Global Non-Woven Fabrics Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Dry-laid; Spunmelt; Wet-laid; Others

11.2. Global Knitted Fabrics Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Dyed Artificial Knitted Fibres; Dyed Cotton Knitted Fabrics; Elastomeric Yarn Knitted Fabrics; Lace Knitted Fabrics; Pile Knitted Fabrics; Dyed Synthetic Knitted Fibres; Printed Synthetic Knitted Fibres; Other Knitted Fabrics



12. Fabrics Market Metrics

12.1. Fabrics Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2015-2023, Global

12.2. Per Capita Average Fabrics Market Expenditure, 2015-2023, Global



Companies Mentioned



Toray Industries Inc.

Luthai Textile Co. Ltd.

Vardhaman Group

Arvind Ltd.

Bombay Rayon Fashions Ltd.

