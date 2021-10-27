Worldwide Face Mask Industry to 2026 - Impact of COVID-19 on Usage

Oct 27, 2021, 07:15 ET
The outbreak of COVID-19 is fuelling the growth of the face mask market share across the globe. They are considered a significant material in avoiding the spread of the COVID-19 disease. The demand is increasing with the new strains of the COVID-19 pandemic infecting various countries. The rising adoption of masks as a precaution is expected to continue well into the future and drive the growth of the global disposable face mask market. Recent virus outbreaks and the threat of pandemics in the future are expected to open high potential opportunities for existing and new entrants in the industry.
Today, medical masks are one of the essential components of medical practice. With the rising burden of various diseases and the need for their effective treatment, the uptake of medical face masks is rising steadily worldwide. With the rising number of coronavirus cases, the manufacturer of 3-D printing materials Copper3D is encouraging manufacturers and printing services to make 3-D printed respirators quickly available to protect against the COVID-19 and facilitate the work of HCPs.
The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the face mask market during the forecast period:
- Rising Number of Surgeries
- New Companies Entering into the Face Mask Manufacturing
- Increased in Target Population
- Inception of 3-D Printed Medical Face Masks
Key Highlights
- Large, populated countries like India, China will become large customers for the face masks. As these countries are highly populated, the demand for a protective face mask accelerated during the forecast period.
- New companies are partnering up with established vendors and are expected to capture the market share of established vendors in the upcoming years.
- Increasing patient pool coupled with the rising geriatric population with several acute and chronic conditions require treatment with better safety, efficacy, and hygiene with protective equipment, thereby accelerating the growth.
- HP and partners have mobilized a prominent technology player to create 3-D printed face mask solutions to keep healthcare workers safe during the COVID-19 outbreak.
The study considers a detailed scenario of the present face mask market and its market dynamics for the period 2021?2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.
Market Segments
- Due to the sudden surge in the COVID-19 cases, the demand for surgical face masks raised drastically. In 2020, this segment accounted for 56.77% of the global face mask industry.
- Under the EUA, the FDA accepts marketing authorization from countries including Australia, Brazil, Europe, Japan, Korea, and Mexico who have similar standards to NIOSH for the respirator masks.
- Many countries that lacked their own manufacturing companies started manufacturing cloth-based face masks to avoid the shortage in their country. Many textiles, glove manufacturing companies shifted to manufacture face masks due to high growth opportunities.
- Cloth masks may be preferred for community use, if indicated, to preserve supplies of surgical masks for use in healthcare and aged care and by people at high risk of severe COVID-19 disease. The natural face mask is expected to reach USD 1,933.14 million by 2026.
- Based on the usage, the face mask industry was segmented into disposable and reusable face masks. Disposable face masks are popular among healthcare professionals who constantly attend to patients or perform surgeries.
- Increasing product penetration in developing countries through e-commerce sales channels is positively influencing the growth.
- Healthcare is the largest end-user of face masks during the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Various industries are adapting to the usage as a standard safety protocol to provide better safety to the users. The industrial market is growing at a CAGR of 3.58% during the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape
With many global, regional, and local vendors, the global face mask industry is highly competitive. All the companies that primarily derive revenue from these products are growing significantly over the past years. Some of the new players like BYD Auto are entering into the mask manufacturing and revolutionizing the market with huge production capacity and creating high competition in the market. Moderate to high growth of major players will continue to boost the growth of the global industry. For instance, 3M is one of the significant players in manufacturing and research. Due to a surge in demand for respirators, 3M is now producing more than a million units of N95 face masks daily. 3M is expected to give tough competition to the other players in the industry.
