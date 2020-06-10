Worldwide Facilities Enters the Life & Health Space; Acquires Strategic Underwriting Solutions, LLC

LOS ANGELES, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Worldwide Facilities, LLC, a national wholesale insurance broker, managing general agent and program manager, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Strategic Underwriting Solutions, LLC ("SUS"), a full service medical stop-loss focused managing general underwriter. The acquisition marks Worldwide Facilities' move into the Life & Health space, diversifying their current extensive property and casualty offerings.

SUS, founded in 2006, is entrusted with full underwriting authority for medical stop-loss insurance for high quality insurance and reinsurance markets. In addition to its underwriting capabilities, SUS offers program risk management and product development services to its consulting clients.

Commenting on the transaction, Davis Moore, CEO of Worldwide Facilities, said, "We are pleased to have Vicki and the entire SUS team join Worldwide Facilities as we diversify into the wholesale benefits business. SUS's successful track record of developing customized benefit programs on behalf of carriers and reinsurers allows us to expand our product offerings and value proposition to our retail customers."

Vicki Schmelzer, President & CEO of SUS, added, "We are very excited to join the Worldwide Facilities team, allowing us to carry forth our mission with integrity, while providing superior risk management solutions to our carriers and special market clients. We are proud to continue contributing to the industry, while gaining synergy through a very accomplished team of insurance professionals at Worldwide Facilities."

Marsh, Berry & Company, Inc. served as a financial advisor to Worldwide Facilities in this transaction.

Dowling Hales served as an advisor to Strategic Underwriting Solutions.

About Worldwide Facilities

Worldwide Facilities is a national wholesale insurance broker, managing general agent and program underwriter that has been in business since 1970. Its brokers and underwriters are industry leaders providing expertise in a wide range of specialty lines, as well as extensive contacts with carriers domestically and overseas. For more information, please visit wwfi.com.

Strategic Underwriting Solutions, LLC

Strategic Underwriting Solutions, LLC was formed in Green Bay, Wisconsin in 2006. They are a Managing General Underwriter, managing the risks of health businesses for multiple carriers and risk bearing entities on a national basis in 42 states.

