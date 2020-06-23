Worldwide Facilities Expands Corporate Development Resources; Brad Perilman Joins as Sr. EVP and Head of M&A

LOS ANGELES, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Worldwide Facilities, a national wholesale insurance broker, managing general agent and program underwriter, announced today that Brad Perilman has joined the company as Senior Executive Vice President, Mergers & Acquisitions.

As part of the executive management team, Perilman will lead Worldwide Facilities' M&A activities. His responsibilities will include transaction sourcing, strategic and financial analysis, diligence management and assisting with the development and implementation of integration plans.

Davis Moore, CEO of Worldwide Facilities, commented, "M&A is an important growth lever for us, as evidenced by the nine acquisitions we made in the past 2.5 years. Brad, as a dedicated M&A resource with a considerable skillset and relevant financial and operational experience, will expand our capabilities. We have known Brad and respected his capabilities for a long time and are extremely pleased to have him join the Worldwide Facilities team."

Perilman joins Worldwide Facilities with over 18 years of global (re)insurance industry experience. Prior to joining Worldwide Facilities, he served as the Chief Financial Officer of Atlas General Holdings, LLC, a leading, full-service program administrator. Previously, Perilman served as Director at Aon Securities and Benfield Advisory, where he was responsible for the execution of merger and acquisition transactions and capital raisings.

"I am thrilled to be working with the extremely talented team at Worldwide Facilities," says Perilman. "I look forward to helping continue the tremendous growth Worldwide Facilities has experienced and building upon the strong foundation established over the last 50 years."

About Worldwide Facilities

Worldwide Facilities is a national wholesale insurance broker, managing general agent and program underwriter that has been in business since 1970. Its brokers and underwriters are industry leaders providing expertise in a wide range of specialty lines, as well as extensive contacts with carriers domestically and overseas. For more information, please visit wwfi.com.

