Worldwide Facilities Expands Customer Relationship Resources--Garett Kaneko Joins as EVP

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Worldwide Facilities, national wholesale insurance broker, managing general agent and program underwriter, is pleased to announce that Garett Kaneko has joined the company as Executive Vice President, National Client Management and Sales.

As part of the senior management team, Garett's responsibilities will include development and enhancement of the company's relationships and relevance with its customers across Worldwide Facilities' Brokerage, MGA and Programs divisions.