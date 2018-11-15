Worldwide Facilities Hires Norman Ives as Broker - Cannabis Specialist, in Its NutraRisk Division

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Worldwide Facilities has expanded the resources and institutional knowledge of its NutraRisk division, which specializes in Cannabis, Nutraceuticals and Dietary Supplements insurance coverage, with the addition of Norman Ives to its management and brokerage team.

Ives brings over 20 years of insurance experience, exclusively in the cannabis sector, to the role. He is a published author and has been a featured speaker for the cannabis industry and its emerging insurance exposures and needs. Cannabis is one of the fastest growing sectors of the specialty insurance marketplace. Ives' significant expertise positions him to offer innovative insurance solutions.

"Cannabis clients face unique business challenges because of the legal and regulatory landscape," says Ives. "I offer a unique perspective on those challenges, and I look forward to partnering with our agents who serve cannabis clients to help protect those clients' businesses and enable them to thrive."

"Norm is a valuable addition to our team, particularly to agents who work in the cannabis industry," says Morgan Moore, Life Science Practice Leader at NutraRisk. "His expertise with the various cannabis insurance programs, combined with his in-depth expertise in cannabis regulatory requirements, make him ideally suited to this role. Norm will be a huge asset to our clients."

About Worldwide Facilities, LLC

Worldwide Facilities is a national wholesale insurance broker, managing general agent and program underwriter that has been in business since 1970. Its brokers and underwriters are industry leaders providing expertise in a wide range of specialty lines, as well as extensive contacts with carriers domestically and overseas. For more information, please visit wwfi.com.

Media Contact: Erika Guerra, EGuerra@wwfi.com, Direct: (213) 236-4509

SOURCE Worldwide Facilities, LLC

Related Links

http://www.wwfi.com

