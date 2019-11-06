Worldwide Facilities Promotes Gary Kitchen to President, MGA Division

"The nature of the MGA business, specifically the underwriting of risk on behalf of insurance companies, lends itself to a regional strategy," said Ron Austin, President of Worldwide Facilities. "As we continue to grow our geographic footprint by acquisition, it has become apparent that national leadership and coordination is the appropriate next step. Gary joined us as part of the RIC acquisition in 2018 and has continued to demonstrate management, leadership, team building and strategy building skills. We look forward to the continued growth of our MGA platform with Gary and the entire MGA team."

"I look forward to this next chapter with Worldwide Facilities and the entire MGA team," said Kitchen. "Worldwide Facilities is already a leader in the wholesale market, and I am excited to grow the MGA division and its capabilities."

Worldwide Facilities welcomes Gary to his new role and looks forward to continued success in the MGA market.

Contact: Gary Kitchen, President – Worldwide MGA

Phone: 888-693-7892

gkitchen@wwfi.com

About Worldwide Facilities

Worldwide Facilities is a national wholesale insurance broker, managing general agent and program underwriter that has been in business since 1970. Its brokers and underwriters are industry leaders providing expertise in a wide range of specialty lines, as well as extensive contacts with carriers domestically and overseas. For more information, please visit wwfi.com.

Media Contact: Erika Guerra, EGuerra@wwfi.com, Direct: 213-236-4509

SOURCE Worldwide Facilities, LLC

