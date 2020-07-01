Worldwide Fall Detection System Market (2019 to 2027) - Strategic Recommendations For New Entrants

DUBLIN, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fall Detection System - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Fall Detection System market accounted for $422.29 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $764.43 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for smartphone and wearable technology, rising geriatric population and technological advancements in sensing devices are driving market growth. However, low acceptance of technology for elder population is restraining market growth.



A fall detection system is a device that is used to alert emergency services in case of a fall. Such devices have the potential to mitigate some of the adverse consequences of a fall. The system can detect the persons falling by acceleration analysis and send the geographic position and fall alarm short message to caregivers.



Based on the sensing modalities, the wearable systems segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to availability of devices pre-installed with the machine learning algorithm and their advantage of cost-efficiency and easy installation. By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to technological innovations, subtle expansion of the regional healthcare industry, growing penetration of personal emergency response systems and increasing geriatric population.



Some of the key players profiled in the Fall Detection System Market include Koninklijke Philips N.V., Tunstall Healthcare Group Ltd., ADT Corporation, Medical Guardian LLC., BioTelemetry, Inc., Bay Alarm Company, MobileHelp, MariCare Oy, Connect America, Singapore Technologies Electronics Limited, Mytrex, Inc. DBA Rescue Alert, Semtech Corporation, Alertone Services, LLC, Lifefone, Vital Connect Inc., Intel Corporation, Blue Willow Systems, and BEWIS Sensing.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company Profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Fall Detection System Market, By System

5.1 Introduction

5.2 In-Home Cellular Systems

5.3 In-Home Landline Systems



6 Global Fall Detection System Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Automatic Detection Systems

6.3 Manual Detection Systems



7 Global Fall Detection System Market, By Algorithm

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Machine Learning Methods

7.3 Simple Threshold



8 Global Fall Detection System Market, By Component

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Multimodal Sensors

8.3 Accelerometers & Gyroscopes

8.4 Unimodal/Bimodal Sensors



9 Global Fall Detection System Market, By Sensing Modalities

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Non-Wearable

9.2.1 Wall Sensors

9.2.2 Floor Sensors

9.2.3 Cameras

9.3 Wearable Systems

9.3.1 Clip to Garment

9.3.2 Necklaces

9.3.3 Watches



10 Global Fall Detection System Market, By End User

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Assisted Living Facilities

10.3 Hospitals

10.4 Lone Workers

10.5 Nursing Homes

10.6 Senior Citizens

10.6.1 Outside

10.6.2 Home



11 Global Fall Detection System Market, By Geography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.3 Mexico

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.2 UK

11.3.3 Italy

11.3.4 France

11.3.5 Spain

11.3.6 Rest of Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 Japan

11.4.2 China

11.4.3 India

11.4.4 Australia

11.4.5 New Zealand

11.4.6 South Korea

11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

11.5 South America

11.5.1 Argentina

11.5.2 Brazil

11.5.3 Chile

11.5.4 Rest of South America

11.6 Middle East & Africa

11.6.1 Saudi Arabia

11.6.2 UAE

11.6.3 Qatar

11.6.4 South Africa

11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



12 Key Developments

12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

12.3 New Product Launch

12.4 Expansions

12.5 Other Key Strategies



13 Company Profiling

13.1 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

13.2 Tunstall Healthcare Group Ltd.

13.3 ADT Corporation

13.4 Medical Guardian LLC.

13.5 BioTelemetry, Inc.

13.6 Bay Alarm Company

13.7 MobileHelp

13.8 MariCare Oy

13.9 Connect America

13.10 Singapore Technologies Electronics Limited

13.11 Mytrex, Inc. DBA Rescue Alert

13.12 Semtech Corporation

13.13 Alertone Services, LLC

13.14 Lifefone

13.15 Vital Connect Inc.

13.16 Intel Corporation

13.17 Blue Willow Systems

13.18 BEWIS Sensing



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/61qlb5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

