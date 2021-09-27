Worldwide Femtocell Industry to 2026 - Featuring Analog Devices, Cisco Systems and Ericsson Among Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Femtocell Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global femtocell market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Femtocell refers to a small and light-weight cellular base station used for increasing the signal strength and coverage area of mobile networks. It is a wireless device used for improving the cellular reception in an office, home or building. Femtocell acts as a repeater that communicates with the mobile phones and converts voice calls into voice over information protocol (IP) packets. These packets are further transmitted over a broadband connection to the mobile operator's server. It offers quick data connections, in-premise voice and data services, reduced dropped calls and improved mobile voice output quality. Apart from this, it also has lower power consumption, IP backhaul and self-optimization capabilities.



Significant improvements in the 4G and 5G infrastructure are among the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the rising demand for heterogeneous networks across the globe is also driving the market growth. High penetration of broadband services and mobile phones has enhanced the requirement for improved network coverage for high-quality video conferencing, calling and downloading of software and music. In line with this, the increasing commercial applications of femtocell in multi-tenant buildings, hotels and office towers are also contributing to the market growth. Various technological advancements, such as product integration with the Internet of Things (IoT) to improve indoor coverage and maintain the need for smart devices, are acting as other major growth-inducing factors. Increasing investments in small-cell infrastructure, along with the utilization of distributed antenna systems and cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN), are some of the other factors that are expected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the global femtocell market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 27.6% during 2021-2026.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Alcatel-Lucent S.A. (Nokia), Analog Devices, Cisco Systems, Ericsson, Fujitsu Limited (Furukawa Group), Huawei Technologies, Juniper Networks Inc. Motorola Inc., Netgear Inc., Samsung and ZTE Corporation.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global femtocell market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global femtocell market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the form factor?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global femtocell market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Femtocell Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Form Factor

6.1 Standalone

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Integrated

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Technology

7.1 IMS/SIP Femtocell Technology

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 IU-H Femtocell Technology

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Type

8.1 2G Femtocell

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Key Technologies

8.1.2.1 CDMA

8.1.2.2 GSM/GPRS

8.1.3 Market Forecast

8.2 3G Femtocell

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Key Technologies

8.2.2.1 W-CDMA/HSPA

8.2.2.2 CDMA2000-EVDO

8.2.2.3 TD-CDMA

8.2.3 Market Forecast

8.3 4G Femtocell

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Key Technologies

8.3.2.1 WiMAX

8.3.2.2 LTE

8.3.3 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 Residential

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Commercial

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Others

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Alcatel-Lucent S.A. (Nokia)

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2 Analog Devices

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2.3 Financials

15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.3 Cisco Systems

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3.3 Financials

15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.4 Ericsson

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4.3 Financials

15.3.5 Fujitsu Limited (Furukawa Group)

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6 Huawei Technologies

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7 Juniper Networks Inc.

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8 Motorola Inc.

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8.3 Financials

15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.9 Netgear Inc.

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9.3 Financials

15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.10 Samsung

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.11 ZTE Corporation

15.3.11.1 Company Overview

15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.11.3 Financials



