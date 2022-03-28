Worldwide Fiber Optic Instrumentation Industry to 2026 - Major Driving Trends and Challenges

DUBLIN, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fiber Optic Instrumentation Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides an overview of the global market for fiber optic instrumentation and analyzes market trends. Using 2020 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period 2021 through 2026. Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on instrument, form factor, end user and region.

The report also focuses on the major driving trends and challenges that affect the market, and it gives an overview of the competitive landscape along with the current trends in the market. The report concludes with detailed profiles of the major players and the strategies adopted by these players to enhance their market presence. The report estimates the global market size for fiber optic instrumentation in 2020 and provides projections of the expected market size through 2026.

Report Includes

37 data tables and 30 additional tables

An overview of the global market for fiber optic instrumentation

Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2020, 2021, estimates for 2022, 2024 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Coverage of history, current status, and future of fiber optic instrumentation market and information on standards and recommendations for fiber optic systems

Characterization and quantification of market potential for fiber optic instrumentation by instrument, form factor, end-user, and region

Discussion on market drivers, restraints, current trends, and investments in fiber optic instrumentation market and assessment of current market size, market forecast, and market share analysis of the leading suppliers of the industry

Coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis

Detailed profiles of key companies in the industry including Fujikura Co. Ltd., Anritsu Corp., Corning Inc., Fortive Corp., TE Connectivity Ltd., Viavi Solutions Inc., and Yokogawa Electric Corp.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market Overview

Market Overview

Fiber Optics Evolution

Optical Fiber Testing

Value Chain Analysis

Research and Development

Raw Material Suppliers

Manufacturers/Assemblers

Suppliers and Distributors

End Users

Standards and Recommendations for Fiber Optic Systems

International Standards

Fiber Optic Standards

Test and Measurement Standards

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Patent Analysis

Recent Patents

Porter's Five Force Analysis

Power of Suppliers

Power of Buyers

Threat of Substitutes

Threat of New Entrants

Degree of Competition

Future of Fiber Optic Instrumentation

Multi-Terabit Optical Networks

Intelligent Optical Transmission Networks

Fiber Optic Instrumentation in 5G Networks Development

Future Growth Prospects of Fiber Optic Instrumentation

Fiber Optic Instrumentation in Smart Cities Development

Impact of COVID-19 on the Fiber Optic Instrumentation Market

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Instrument

Introduction

Sensors

Connectors

Power Meters and Light Sources

Spectrum Analyzers

Optical Loss Test Sets (OLTS)

Optical Time Domain Reflectometers (OTDR)

Visual Cable Tracers and Fault Locators

Others

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Form Factor

Introduction

Portable and Hand-held

Benchtop and Rack-mounted

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by End User

Introduction

Telecommunications

Healthcare

Aerospace and Defense

Industrial

Others

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

Introduction

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

Market Share Analysis

Strategic Analysis

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

ALTHEN SENSORS & CONTROLS B.V.

AMERICA FUJIKURA LTD. (AFL)

AMPHENOL CORP.

ANRITSU CORP.

AT&T INC.

BANNER ENGINEERING CORP.

BAUMER HOLDING AG

CORNING INC.

DEVISER INSTRUMENTS INC.

EXFO INC.

FLUKE CORP.

JONARD TOOLS

KINGFISHER INTERNATIONAL PTY. LTD.

PROMAX TEST AND MEASUREMENT SLU

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.

TEMPO COMMUNICATIONS INC.

VEEX INC.

VIAVI SOLUTIONS INC.

YOKOGAWA ELECTRIC CORP.

