Worldwide Fiber Optics Industry to 2026 - Advances in Technology in Telecommunication Sector Present Opportunities

DUBLIN, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fiber Optics Market Research Report by Type, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Fiber Optics Market size was estimated at USD 4,891.78 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 5,437.22 million in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.48% reaching USD 9,393.90 million by 2026.



Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Fiber Optics Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Company Usability Profiles

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Fiber Optics Market, including Acunetix, AFL Global, Checkmarx Ltd, Corning Inc., Fasoo, Inc, Finisar Corporation, Finolex Cables Ltd, Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., General Cable Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM Corporation, Leoni AG, Ls Cable & System, Micro Focus International PLC, Oracle Corporation, Positive Technologies, Pradeo, Prysmian Group, Qualys, Inc, SiteLock, LLC, Sumitomo Electronics Industries (SEI), Synopsys, Inc., Trustwave Holdings, Inc., VERACODE, and WhiteHat Security, Inc.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Fiber Optics Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Fiber Optics Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Fiber Optics Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Fiber Optics Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Fiber Optics Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Fiber Optics Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Fiber Optics Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Drivers

5.2.1. Increasing demand in FFTx and telecommunication industry

5.2.2. Technological advancements to augment the market growth

5.3. Restraints

5.3.1. High initial acquisition and installation cost

5.4. Opportunities

5.4.1. Growing telecommunication industry in the Middle East & Africa

5.4.2. Advances in technology in telecommunication sector

5.5. Challenges

5.5.1. Rising demand for wireless solution and complex installation process



6. Fiber Optics Market, by Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Multi-Mode

6.3. Single Mode



7. Fiber Optics Market, by Application

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Communication

7.2.1. Catv

7.2.2. Industrial

7.2.3. Military

7.2.4. Premises

7.2.5. Telecom

7.2.6. Utility

7.3. Non-Communication

7.3.1. Fiber Optic Lighting

7.3.2. Sensors



8. Americas Fiber Optics Market

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Argentina

8.3. Brazil

8.4. Canada

8.5. Mexico

8.6. United States



9. Asia-Pacific Fiber Optics Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Australia

9.3. China

9.4. India

9.5. Indonesia

9.6. Japan

9.7. Malaysia

9.8. Philippines

9.9. Singapore

9.10. South Korea

9.11. Taiwan

9.12. Thailand



10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Fiber Optics Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. France

10.3. Germany

10.4. Italy

10.5. Netherlands

10.6. Qatar

10.7. Russia

10.8. Saudi Arabia

10.9. South Africa

10.10. Spain

10.11. United Arab Emirates

10.12. United Kingdom



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

11.1.1. Quadrants

11.1.2. Business Strategy

11.1.3. Product Satisfaction

11.2. Market Ranking Analysis

11.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player

11.4. Competitive Scenario

11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

11.4.4. Investment & Funding

11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



12. Company Usability Profiles

12.1. Acunetix

12.2. AFL Global

12.3. Checkmarx Ltd.

12.4. Corning Inc.

12.5. Fasoo, Inc.

12.6. Finisar Corporation

12.7. Finolex Cables Ltd.

12.8. Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

12.9. General Cable Corporation

12.10. Hewlett Packard Enterprise

12.11. IBM Corporation

12.12. Leoni AG

12.13. Ls Cable & System

12.14. Micro Focus International PLC

12.15. Oracle Corporation

12.16. Positive Technologies

12.17. Pradeo

12.18. Prysmian Group

12.19. Qualys, Inc.

12.20. SiteLock, LLC

12.21. Sumitomo Electronics Industries (SEI)

12.22. Synopsys, Inc.

12.23. Trustwave Holdings, Inc.

12.24. VERACODE

12.25. WhiteHat Security, Inc.



13. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/854ute

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

