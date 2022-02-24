Worldwide Fiber Optics Industry to 2027 - Featuring Corning, Prysmian and Finisar Among Others

DUBLIN, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fiber Optics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global fiber optics market reached a value of US$ 9.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 23.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 17.7% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Fiber optics is the technology used for transmitting images, voice and data through thin and transparent fiber strands. These fiber strands are known as optic fibers that are made of glass or plastic. At present, the technology finds extensive applications in the healthcare and telecommunication industries. It is also utilized in the military and defense sector for vehicle navigation, environmental sensing and monitoring, and transmitting radio signals.



The increasing demand for internet services is the key factor driving the market. Owing to the rapidly growing digitally-literate population, the demand for high bandwidth communication and data transmission services is on the rise, which has led to the steady growth in the telecommunications and information technology sector. This has consequently increased the demand for fiber optics as it is integral for effectively transmitting data, voice messages and images over vast distances. Furthermore, innovations such as 5G network, Fiber to the Home (FTTH) and Fiber to the Building (FTTB) have amplified the positioning of broadband network systems, which provide high-speed data and related services to the consumers.

Moreover, fiber optic internet is considered more reliable and less susceptible to breakdown during power outages as the fibers are made of glass and do not require electricity to function. In the healthcare industry, this technology has extensive application in the field of imaging, wherein X-ray, surgical endoscopy and microscopy, ophthalmic lasers and light therapy are some of the key medical procedures that use fiber optics. The growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries is another critical factor driving their demand in this industry.



The publisher's latest report provides a deep insight into the global fiber optics market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the global fiber optics market in any manner.

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Corning Inc., Prysmian Group, Finisar, AFL Global, Sumitomo Electronics Industries (SEI), Ls Cable & System, Leoni AG, Furukawa Electric, General Cable Corporation, Finolex, etc.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the global fiber optics market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global fiber optics industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global fiber optics industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the cable type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the optical fiber type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global fiber optics industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global fiber optics industry?

What is the structure of the global fiber optics industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global fiber optics industry?

What are the profit margins in the global fiber optics industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Fiber Optics Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Cable Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Optical Fiber Type

5.6 Market Breakup by Application

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Cable Type

6.1 Single Mode

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Multi-Mode

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Optical Fiber Type

7.1 Glass

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Plastics

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Telecom

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Oil and Gas

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Military and Aerospace

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 BFSI

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Medical

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast

8.6 Railway

8.6.1 Market Trends

8.6.2 Market Forecast

8.7 Others

8.7.1 Market Trends

8.7.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Corning Inc.

14.3.2 Prysmian Group

14.3.3 Finisar

14.3.4 AFL Global

14.3.5 Sumitomo Electronics Industries (SEI)

14.3.6 Ls Cable & System

14.3.7 Leoni AG

14.3.8 Furukawa Electric

14.3.9 General Cable Corporation

14.3.10 Finolex

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pspn3n

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets