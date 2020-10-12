Worldwide Fiberglass Industry to 2025 - Featuring China Jushi, Owens Corning & Taishan Fiberglass Among Others
Oct 12, 2020, 18:00 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Fiberglass Market by Glass Type (e-Glass, ECR-Glass, H-Glass, S-Glass, AR-Glass), Resin Type, Product Type (Glass Wool, Direct & Assembled Roving, Yarn, Chopped Strand), Application (Composites, Insulation) and Region - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global fiberglass market is estimated to grow from USD 11.5 billion in 2020 to USD 14.3 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2020 to 2025.
Factors such as extensive use of fiberglass in the construction & infrastructure industry and the increased use of fiberglass composites in the automotive industry are driving the growth of fiberglass market. Factors such as, cost-efficiency, corrosion-resistance, and lightweight, as well as wide-ranging applications of e-glass, makes it preferable wind energy, marine, and electrical & electronics industries.
Thermoset resins are estimated to lead the fiberglass market, by resin type in terms of value during the forecast period
By resin type, thermoset resins are estimated to be the largest segment in fiberglass market during 2020-2025. Properties such as excellent resistance to solvents, abrasives, high temperature, and heat, flexibility, excellent adhesion, and high strength, as well as the availability of thermoset resins in various types are increasing the demand for thermoset resins. These properties are estimated to drive the growth of thermoset resins segment in the fiberglass market during the forecast period.
Chopped strand segment is estimated to grow with the highest CAGR in the fiberglass market
By product type, chopped strand segment is projected to record the highest growth in terms of both value and volume during 2020-2025. Chopped strands are fiberglass strands that are used to provide reinforcement to thermoplastic and thermoset composites. The rise in automobile production in Asia Pacific and Europe has contributed to the growing demand for chopped strands. These factors are driving the demand for chopped strand in fiberglass market.
Composites segment are estimated to lead the fiberglass market, by application during the forecast period
By application, the composites segment is projected to lead the global fiberglass market during 2020-2025. The increasing demand for GFRP composites is supported by its low-cost, lightweight and corrosion resistance properties, high strength, and easy availability. These factors are expected to enhance the demand demand for FRP composites in automotive, aerospace, and wind energy industries.
Asia-Pacific fiberglass market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market for fiberglass during the forecast period. Growing demand for fiberglass is primarily driven by the increasing focus on emission control policies and the growing demand for ecofriendly products have led to technological advancements in the field of composites. The replacement of traditional materials, such as steel and aluminum, with fiberglass is contributing to the growth of the fiberglass market in Asia-Pacific.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Fiberglass Market
4.2 Fiberglass Market, by Product Type
4.3 Fiberglass Market, by Application
4.4 Fiberglass Market, by Region
4.5 Asia-Pacific Fiberglass Market, by Country & Product Type
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Evolution
5.3 Market Dynamics
5.3.1 Drivers
5.3.1.1 Extensive Use of Fiberglass in the Construction & Infrastructure Industry
5.3.1.2 Increased Use of Fiberglass Composites in the Automotive Industry
5.3.2 Restraints
5.3.2.1 Issues in the Glass Wool Recycling
5.3.3 Opportunities
5.3.3.1 Increasing Number of Wind Energy Capacity Installations
5.3.3.2 Increasing Demand for Composite Materials from Construction & Infrastructure Industry in the Middle East & Africa
5.3.4 Challenges
5.3.4.1 Capital-Intensive Production and Complex Manufacturing Process of Fiberglass
5.3.4.2 Supply Chain, Trade, and Economic Disruption due to the COVID-19 Pandemic Among End-use Industries
5.4 Automotive Industry
5.5 Aerospace Industry
5.6 Construction & Infrastructure Industry
5.7 Fiberglass: Adjacent & Related Markets
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
6.2.2 Threat of New Entrants
6.2.3 Threat of Substitutes
6.2.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers
6.2.5 Rivalry Among Existing Competitors
6.3 Patent Analysis
7 Fiberglass Market, by Glass Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 e-Glass
7.3 ECR-Glass
7.4 H-Glass
7.5 AR-Glass
7.6 S-Glass
7.7 Others
8 Fiberglass Market, by Resin Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Thermoset Resins
8.2.1 Polyester
8.2.2 Epoxy
8.2.3 Polyurethane
8.2.4 Vinyl Ester
8.2.5 Phenolic
8.3 Thermoplastic Resins
9 Fiberglass Market, by Product Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Glass Wool
9.2.1 Glass Wool is Used as a Thermal Insulator in Residential Walls and Ceilings to Reduce Power Consumption
9.3 Direct and Assembled Roving
9.3.1 High Demand from Construction, Infrastructure, and Wind Energy to Drive Segment
9.4 Yarn
9.4.1 Rising Demand for Electronics and Construction to Drive Segment Growth
9.5 Chopped Strand
9.5.1 Rising Automobile Production in Asia-Pacific and Europe to Drive Demand
9.6 Others
10 Fiberglass Market, by Application
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Composites
10.2.1 Impact of COVID-19 on the Composite Industry
10.3 Construction & Infrastructure
10.3.1 Weight, Tensile Strength, and Strength-to-Weight Ratio of Fiberglass Ideal for this Segment
10.3.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Construction & Infrastructure
10.3.2 Automotive
10.3.2.1 Weight Reduction, Increased Processing Speed, and Low VOC Emissions Encourage Fiberglass Adoption
10.3.2.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Automotive Industry
10.3.3 Wind Energy
10.3.3.1 High Tensile Strength of Fiberglass Composites is Driving Its Demand for Wind Turbine Blades Manufacturing
10.3.3.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Wind Energy Industry
10.3.4 Electronics
10.3.4.1 High Thermal Resistance and Electrical Conductivity Properties of Fiberglass Increases Its Adoption in Electronics Application
10.3.4.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Electronics Industry
10.3.5 Aerospace
10.3.5.1 S-Glass and E-Glass are the Most Widely Used Glass Types in Aerospace Applications
10.3.5.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Aerospace Industry
10.3.6 Others
10.3.6.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Other End-Use Industries
10.4 Insulation
10.4.1 Impact of COVID-19 on the Insulation Segment
10.4.2 Residential Construction
10.4.2.1 The Residential Construction Segment Led Fiberglass Insulation Market in 2020 124
10.4.3 Non-Residential Construction
10.4.3.1 The Non-Residential Construction Segment Accounted for the Second-Largest Share of the Fiberglass Insulation Market in 2018
10.4.4 Industrial
10.4.4.1 High Demand for Glass Wool Fiber to Manufacture Industrial Pipes, Power Plant Boilers, and Smoke Flues
10.4.5 Others
11 Fiberglass Market, by Region
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Asia-Pacific
11.3 North America
11.4 Europe
11.5 Middle East & Africa
11.6 South America
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Competitive Landscape Mapping, 2019
12.2.1 Visionary Leaders
12.2.2 Innovators
12.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators
12.2.4 Emerging Companies
12.3 Strength of Product Portfolio
12.4 Business Strategy Excellence
12.5 Market Ranking of Key Players
13 Company Profiles
13.1 China Jushi Co. Ltd.
13.2 Owens Corning
13.3 Taishan Fiberglass Inc. (CTG)
13.4 Chongqing Polycomp International Corp. (CPIC)
13.5 Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd.
13.6 Binani 3B-The Fibreglass Company
13.7 Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp.
13.8 Johns Manville Corp.
13.9 PFG Fiber Glass (Kunshan) Co. Ltd.
13.1 Asahi Fiberglass Co. Ltd.
13.11 Knauf Insulation
13.12 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex
13.13 Certainteed Corporation
13.14 Saint-Gobain Adfors
13.15 AGY Holding Corp.
13.16 Other Companies
13.16.1 Saint-Gobain Isover
13.16.2 Soda Sanayii AS
13.16.3 Saertex GmbH & Co. KG
13.16.4 Nitto Boseki Co. Ltd.
13.16.5 KCC Corporation
13.16.6 Jiangsu Changhai Composite Materials Co. Ltd.
13.16.7 Fiberex Corporation
13.16.8 BGF Industries, Inc.
13.16.9 Arabian Fiberglass Insulation Co. Ltd. (AFICO)
14 Appendix
