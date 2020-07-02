Worldwide Filling Machines Market to 2027 - Impact of COVID-19
Jul 02, 2020, 14:30 ET
DUBLIN, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Filling Machines - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Filling Machines market accounted for $5.66 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $9.65 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. Growth in urbanized population and rising demand of individuals toward packaged and processed products are the major factors driving market growth. However, limited production capacity and its high cost are restraining market growth.
The Filling Machines are utilized to fill the receptacle, for example, glass containers, cans, bottles, bags, with a fixed measure of the products such as food, beauty care products, medication, and others. They are utilized for the packaging of liquids and powders with great precision and strict hygienic conditions. It is generally utilized in the food and beverage and packaging industries.
Based on application, the food and beverage industry segment is likely to have a huge demand due to rising tendency of youth toward western way of life, enormous customer base of youth in developing countries of the region. Manufacturers opt for automation and technological advancements in the process to maintain demand-supply balance. By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to increasing demand for convenience food, rise in the middle-class population, high spending power, huge youth population preferring processed & packaged food, growing health awareness, and increased interest of foreign investors in the region.
Some of the key players profiled in the Filling Machines Market include Accutek Packaging Equipment Companies Inc, Barry-Wehmiller Companies, GEA Group, John Bean Technologies Corporation, KHS GmbH, Krones AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Ronchi Mario S.p.A and Tetra Laval International S.A.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 Application Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Filling Machines Market, By Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Bottle Filling Machine
5.3 Liquid Filling
5.4 Powder Filling
5.5 Solid Filling
6 Global Filling Machines Market, By Operating Speed
6.1 Introduction
6.2 5,000 to 10,000 pph
6.3 15,001 to 20,000 pph
6.4 10,001 to 15,000 pph
7 Global Filling Machines Market, By Packaging Capacity
7.1 Introduction
7.2 5 ml to 10 ml
7.3 21 ml to 25 ml
7.4 11 ml to 20 ml
7.5 0.25 ml to 4 ml
8 Global Filling Machines Market, By Mode of Operation
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Semi-automatic
8.3 Automatic
8.4 Form Fill Seal Machine
8.4.1 Vertical
8.4.2 Horizontal
9 Global Filling Machines Market, By Packaging Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Bottles & Blisters
9.3 Cups
9.4 Tubes
9.5 Pouches
9.5.1 4 Seal Side
9.5.2 3 Seal Side
10 Global Filling Machines Market, By Product
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Aseptic
10.3 Net Weight
10.4 Rotary
10.5 Volumetric
11 Global Filling Machines Market, By Application
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Pharma Industry
11.3 Personal Care
11.4 Food Beverage Industry
11.5 Chemical Industry
12 Global Filling Machines Market, By Geography
12.1 Introduction
12.2 North America
12.2.1 US
12.2.2 Canada
12.2.3 Mexico
12.3 Europe
12.3.1 Germany
12.3.2 UK
12.3.3 Italy
12.3.4 France
12.3.5 Spain
12.3.6 Rest of Europe
12.4 Asia Pacific
12.4.1 Japan
12.4.2 China
12.4.3 India
12.4.4 Australia
12.4.5 New Zealand
12.4.6 South Korea
12.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
12.5 South America
12.5.1 Argentina
12.5.2 Brazil
12.5.3 Chile
12.5.4 Rest of South America
12.6 Middle East & Africa
12.6.1 Saudi Arabia
12.6.2 UAE
12.6.3 Qatar
12.6.4 South Africa
12.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
13 Key Developments
13.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
13.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
13.3 New Product Launch
13.4 Expansions
13.5 Other Key Strategies
14 Company Profiling
14.1 Accutek Packaging Equipment Companies Inc
14.2 Barry-Wehmiller Companies
14.3 GEA Group
14.4 John Bean Technologies Corporation
14.5 KHS GmbH
14.6 Krones AG
14.7 Robert Bosch GmbH
14.8 Ronchi Mario S.p.A
14.9 Tetra Laval International S.A
