Worldwide Fishing, Hunting and Trapping Industry to 2030 - Featuring Angler's Legacy, American Sportfishing Association and Keep America Fishing Organization Among Others
Feb 26, 2021, 07:45 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fishing, Hunting and Trapping Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global fishing, hunting and trapping market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.
The global fishing, hunting and trapping market is expected to grow from $882.12 billion in 2020 to $944.38 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $1170.23 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.
Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the fishing, hunting and trapping? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Fishing, Hunting And Trapping market global report answers all these questions and many more.
The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider fishing, hunting and trapping market, and compares it with other markets.
- The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.
- The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.
- Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.
- The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.
- Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.
- The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.
- The fishing, hunting and trapping market section of the report gives context. It compares the fishing, hunting and trapping market with other segments of the rural activities market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, fishing, hunting and trapping indicators comparison.
Major companies in the fishing, hunting and trapping market include Angler's Legacy; American Sportfishing Association; Keep America Fishing Organization; National Association of Sporting Goods Wholesalers and National Rifle Association.
The fishing, hunting and trapping market consists of sales of fishing, hunting and trapping products by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that are engaged in fishing (including commercial aquaculture), hunting and trapping activities. This market excludes processed products such as canned food and game meat (after butchering). This market also excludes proceeds from captive (internal) consumption of the 'fishing, hunting and trapping' produce for further processing. The fishing, hunting and trapping market is segmented into fishing; and hunting and trapping.
Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global fishing, hunting and trapping market, accounting for 78% of the market in 2020. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 6% of the global fishing, hunting and trapping market. Middle East was the smallest region in the global fishing, hunting and trapping market.
Technological advanced Fish Aggregating Device (FAD) are increasing being adopted by the fishing companies for increased production. FAD is a structure or device, made of any material, used to lure fish. In recent years, the FAD is available with sonar and satellite buoys for receiving efficient tracking information related to the marine animals.
