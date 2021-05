Worldwide Flash Memory Card Industry to 2026 - Players Include SanDisk, Corsair and Kingston Among Others

DUBLIN, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Flash Memory Card Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global flash memory card market reached a value of US$ 7.8 Billion in 2020. Flash memory card, also known as a storage card, refers to a storage device which uses nonvolatile semiconductor memory for the storage of data like pictures, audio, videos, documents and texts in mobile computing devices. These cards have higher-density storage capacities, require less power and can be used with several devices. Additionally, flash memory cards allow swift access and are less prone to mechanical damage. Due to their light weight and compact size, flash memory cards have become a preferred choice among consumers across the globe. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global flash memory card market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

Global Flash Memory Card Market Drivers

The increasing penetration of the internet has resulted in escalating adoption of smartphones across the globe. This, along with the popularity of social media, is providing a positive thrust to the global flash memory card market.



The data transfer rates for reading and writing flash memory cards is much higher when compared to traditional storage media. In addition to this, these cards are compatible with most devices and do not require any external programming. The convenience offered by these cards has facilitated their adoption among consumers.



An increase in the sales of digital cameras such as DSLRs, coupled with the growing demand for high-resolution images with near-perfect color reproduction, is accelerating the consumption of storage devices such as flash memory cards worldwide.



Rapid urbanization, inflating expendable incomes, improving standards of living and technological advancements across the globe are some of the other factors which have contributed to the growth of the global flash memory card market.



Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being SanDisk, IMEC, Corsair, G.SKILL International Enterprise, Mushkin, Kingston, Samsung, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Transcend Information, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global flash memory card market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global flash memory card industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global flash memory card industry?

What is the breakup of the global flash memory card market on the basis of product type?

What is the breakup of the global flash memory card market on the basis of distribution channel?

What is the breakup of the global flash memory card market on the basis of application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global flash memory card market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global flash memory card market?

What is the structure of the global flash memory card market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global flash memory card market?

How are flash memory cards manufactured?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.3 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Flash Memory Card Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.6 Market Breakup by Application

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 SD

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Memory Sticks

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 MMC

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Compact Flash

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Picture Card

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 Smart Media

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

7.1 Offline

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Online

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Smart Devices

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Cameras and Camcorders

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Others

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 Asia Pacific

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Europe

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 North America

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Middle East and Africa

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Research and Development

11.3 Manufacturing

11.4 Marketing

11.5 Distribution

11.6 Exports

11.7 End-User



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Price Analysis



14 Flash Memory Card Manufacturing Process

14.1 Product Overview

14.2 Raw Material Requirements

14.3 Manufacturing Process

14.4 Key Success and Risk Factors



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 SanDisk

15.3.2 IMEC

15.3.3 Corsair

15.3.4 G.SKILL International Enterprise

15.3.5 Mushkin

15.3.6 Kingston

15.3.7 Samsung

15.3.8 SK Hynix

15.3.9 Toshiba

15.3.10 Transcend Information

