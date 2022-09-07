Worldwide Folding Boxboard Market to 2027 - Featuring Beloit Box Board, JK Paper and Box-Board Products Among Others

Sep 07, 2022, 11:45 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Folding Boxboard Market to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Folding boxboards are commonly called as FBB which are made up of multiple layer of mechanical and chemical pulp. Folding boxboard provide unparalleled quality consistency, efficiency and product performance in packaging production and processes.
Folding boxboard is Light weight, solid, cheap, reliable and very effective solution. These are widely used in retail, pharmaceutical, food & beverages, cosmetics, medical, and photographic industries
Increase in demand for folding boxboard packaging in various industries such as cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, and medical. It is the key driving factor which is expected to propel the growth of global folding boxboard market growth.
Also, print quality of folding boxboard is better than corrugated box packaging which is expected to drive the global folding boxboard market growth, during this forecast period. Moreover, steady consumption of liquid packaging and food service board will have the positive impact on global folding boxboard market growth.
However, less elasticity, brittleness, and loss of tear strength are the disadvantages which act as restraining factors which are expected to hamper the global folding boxboard market growth.
Market Segmentation
Global Folding Boxboard Market is segmented into type such as Unbleached Chemical Pulp, Mechanical Pulp, Bleached Chemical Pulp, and Coating, by material such as Recovered Paper, Bleached Chemical, Pulp-Based, and Others. Further, Global Folding Boxboard Market is segmented into application such as Higher End and General Packaging, Healthcare, Cosmetics, Greeting Cards, Transportation, and Others.
Also, Global Folding Boxboard Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.
Market Key Players
Various key players are discussed in this report such as Beloit Box Board, JK Paper Ltd, Box-Board Products, CartonHub, Leanpack, Hongkong Eastern Dragon Group, Antalis International, Hangzhou Gerson Paper, Iggesund Paperboard, International Paper Company, and Stora Enso.
