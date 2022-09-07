Worldwide Folding Boxboard Market to 2027 - Featuring Beloit Box Board, JK Paper and Box-Board Products Among Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Folding Boxboard Market to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Folding boxboards are commonly called as FBB which are made up of multiple layer of mechanical and chemical pulp. Folding boxboard provide unparalleled quality consistency, efficiency and product performance in packaging production and processes.

Folding boxboard is Light weight, solid, cheap, reliable and very effective solution. These are widely used in retail, pharmaceutical, food & beverages, cosmetics, medical, and photographic industries



Increase in demand for folding boxboard packaging in various industries such as cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, and medical. It is the key driving factor which is expected to propel the growth of global folding boxboard market growth.

Also, print quality of folding boxboard is better than corrugated box packaging which is expected to drive the global folding boxboard market growth, during this forecast period. Moreover, steady consumption of liquid packaging and food service board will have the positive impact on global folding boxboard market growth.



However, less elasticity, brittleness, and loss of tear strength are the disadvantages which act as restraining factors which are expected to hamper the global folding boxboard market growth.



Market Segmentation

Global Folding Boxboard Market is segmented into type such as Unbleached Chemical Pulp, Mechanical Pulp, Bleached Chemical Pulp, and Coating, by material such as Recovered Paper, Bleached Chemical, Pulp-Based, and Others. Further, Global Folding Boxboard Market is segmented into application such as Higher End and General Packaging, Healthcare, Cosmetics, Greeting Cards, Transportation, and Others.



Also, Global Folding Boxboard Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.



Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Beloit Box Board, JK Paper Ltd, Box-Board Products, CartonHub, Leanpack, Hongkong Eastern Dragon Group, Antalis International, Hangzhou Gerson Paper, Iggesund Paperboard, International Paper Company, and Stora Enso.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Global Folding Boxboard Market Outlook

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Porters Five Force Model

4.4 Value Chain Analysis



5 Global Folding Boxboard Market, By Type

5.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Type

5.2 Global Folding Boxboard Market Share Analysis, By Type

5.3 Global Folding Boxboard Market Size and Forecast, By Type

5.3.1 Unbleached Chemical Pulp

5.3.2 Mechanical Pulp

5.3.3 Bleached Chemical Pulp

5.3.4 Coating



6 Global Folding Boxboard Market, By Material

6.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Material

6.2 Global Folding Boxboard Market Share Analysis, By Material

6.3 Global Folding Boxboard Market Size and Forecast, By Material

6.3.1 Recovered Paper

6.3.2 Bleached Chemical

6.3.3 Pulp-Based

6.3.4 Others



7 Global Folding Boxboard Market, By Application

7.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparisons, By Application

7.2 Global Folding Boxboard Market Share Analysis, By Application

7.3 Global Folding Boxboard Market Size and Forecast, By Application

7.3.1 Packaging

7.3.2 Healthcare

7.3.3 Cosmetics

7.3.4 Greeting Cards

7.3.5 Transportation

7.3.6 Others



8 Global Folding Boxboard Market, By Region

8.1 Global Folding Boxboard Market Share Analysis, By Region

8.2 Global Folding Boxboard Market Share Analysis, By Region

8.3 Global Folding Boxboard Market Size and Forecast, By Region



9 North America Folding Boxboard Market Analysis and Forecast (2017 - 2027)

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America Folding Boxboard Market Share Analysis, By Type

9.3 North America Folding Boxboard Market Size and Forecast, By Material

9.4 North America Folding Boxboard Market Size and Forecast, By Application

9.5 North America Folding Boxboard Market Size and Forecast, By Country

9.5.1 U.S.

9.5.2 Canada

9.5.3 Mexico



10 Europe Folding Boxboard Market Analysis and Forecast (2017 - 2027)

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Europe Folding Boxboard Market Share Analysis, By Type

10.3 Europe Folding Boxboard Market Size and Forecast, By Material

10.4 Europe Folding Boxboard Market Size and Forecast, By Application

10.5 Europe Folding Boxboard Market Size and Forecast, By Country

10.5.1 Germany

10.5.2 France

10.5.3 UK

10.54. Rest of Europe



11 Asia Pacific Folding Boxboard Market Analysis and Forecast (2017 - 2027)

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Asia Pacific Folding Boxboard Market Share Analysis, By Type

11.3 Asia Pacific Folding Boxboard Market Size and Forecast, By Material

11.4 Asia Pacific Folding Boxboard Market Size and Forecast, By Application

11.5 Asia Pacific Folding Boxboard Market Size and Forecast, By Country

11.5.1 China

11.5.2 Japan

11.5.3 India

11.5.4. Rest of Asia Pacific



12 Latin America Folding Boxboard Market Analysis and Forecast (2017 - 2027)

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Latin America Folding Boxboard Market Share Analysis, By Type

12.3 Latin America Folding Boxboard Market Size and Forecast, By Material

12.4 Latin America Folding Boxboard Market Size and Forecast, By Application

12.5 Latin America Folding Boxboard Market Size and Forecast, Country



13 Middle East Folding Boxboard Market Analysis and Forecast (2017 - 2027)

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Middle East Folding Boxboard Market Share Analysis, By Type

13.3 Middle East Folding Boxboard Market Size and Forecast, By Material

13.4 Middle East Folding Boxboard Market Size and Forecast, By Application

13.5 Middle East Folding Boxboard Market Size and Forecast, By Country



14 Competitive Analysis

14.1 Competition Dashboard

14.2 Market share Analysis of Top Vendors

14.3 Key Development Strategies



15 Company Profiles

15.1 Beloit Box Board

15.1.1 Overview

15.1.2 Offerings

15.1.3 Key Financials

15.1.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

15.1.5 Key Market Developments

15.1.6 Key Strategies

15.2 JK Paper Ltd

15.2.1 Overview

15.2.2 Offerings

15.2.3 Key Financials

15.2.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

15.2.5 Key Market Developments

15.2.6 Key Strategies

15.3 Box-Board Products

15.3.1 Overview

15.3.2 Offerings

15.3.3 Key Financials

15.3.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

15.3.5 Key Market Developments

15.3.6 Key Strategies

15.4 CartonHub

15.4.1 Overview

15.4.2 Offerings

15.4.3 Key Financials

15.4.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

15.4.5 Key Market Developments

15.4.6 Key Strategies

15.5 Leanpack

15.5.1 Overview

15.5.2 Offerings

15.5.3 Key Financials

15.5.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

15.5.5 Key Market Developments

15.5.6 Key Strategies

15.6 Hongkong Eastern Dragon Group

15.6.1 Overview

15.6.2 Offerings

15.6.3 Key Financials

15.6.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

15.6.5 Key Market Developments

15.6.6 Key Strategies

15.7 Antalis International

15.7.1 Overview

15.7.2 Offerings

15.7.3 Key Financials

15.7.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

15.7.5 Key Market Developments

15.7.6 Key Strategies

15.8 Hangzhou Gerson Paper

15.8.1 Overview

15.8.2 Offerings

15.8.3 Key Financials

15.8.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

15.8.5 Key Market Developments

15.8.6 Key Strategies

15.9 Iggesund Paperboard

15.9.1 Overview

15.9.2 Offerings

15.9.3 Key Financials

15.9.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

15.9.5 Key Market Developments

15.9.6 Key Strategies

15.10 International Paper Company

1510.1 Overview

15.10.2 Offerings

15.10.3 Key Financials

15.10.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

15.10.5 Key Market Developments

15.10.6 Key Strategies

15.11 Stora Enso

15.11.1 Overview

15.11.2 Offerings

15.11.3 Key Financials

15.11.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

15.11.5 Key Market Developments

15.11.6 Key Strategies



