Worldwide Food Allergy Diagnostics & Therapeutics Industry to 2027 - Increasing Incidences of Allergic Diseases is Driving Growth

The Global Food Allergy Diagnostics & Therapeutics Market size was estimated at USD 32.98 billion in 2020, is expected to reach USD 35.55 billion in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.16% to reach USD 57.12 billion by 2027.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Food Allergy Diagnostics & Therapeutics to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Product Type, the market was studied across Diagnostic Products and Therapeutic Treatment Type. The Diagnostic Products is further studied across Consumables, In Vivo/Skin, Instruments, Services, and Tests Type. The In Vivo/Skin is further studied across Patch Test and Skin Prick Test. The Therapeutic Treatment Type is further studied across Antihistamines and Epinephrine auto-injector.

Based on Source, the market was studied across Eggs, Fish, Milk, Peanuts, Shellfish, Soy, Tree Nuts, and Wheat.

Based on End-user, the market was studied across Academic Research Institutes, Diagnostics Laboratories, and Hospitals & Clinics.

Based on Region, the market was studied across the Americas, Asia-Pacific , and Europe , Middle East & Africa . The Americas is further studied across Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Mexico , and United States . The United States is further studied across California , Florida , Illinois , New York , Ohio , Pennsylvania , and Texas . The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , Taiwan , and Thailand . Europe , Middle East & Africa is further studied across France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Qatar , Russia , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , Spain , United Arab Emirates , and United Kingdom .

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Food Allergy Diagnostics & Therapeutics Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Food Allergy Diagnostics & Therapeutics Market, including ALK-Abello Ltd, Allergy Therapeutics, Astellas Pharma, Inc., bioMerieux SA, Cambridge Allergy Ltd, Euroimmun AG, GA Generic Assays GmbH, Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd, HOB Biotech Group Corp., Ltd., Hob Biotech Group Suzhou Co., Ltd, Hycor Biomedical, Immunomic Therapeutics, Inc., Indoor Biotechnologies, Inc., Lincoln Diagnostics, Inc., Medeca Pharma AB, Meridian Medical Technologies, Nestle Health Science S.A., Omega Diagnostics Group PLC, Prota Therapeutics Pty Ltd, R-Biopharm AG, Roxall Medical Gmbh, Siemens AG, Stallergenes Greer Ltd, Tecan Trading AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc..



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Food Allergy Diagnostics & Therapeutics Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Food Allergy Diagnostics & Therapeutics Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Food Allergy Diagnostics & Therapeutics Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Food Allergy Diagnostics & Therapeutics Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Food Allergy Diagnostics & Therapeutics Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Food Allergy Diagnostics & Therapeutics Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Food Allergy Diagnostics & Therapeutics Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Increasing incidences of allergic diseases

5.1.1.2. Growing demand for in vitro diagnostic blood tests

5.1.1.3. Growing environmental pollution across the globe

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Affordability issues for some drugs such as EpiPen

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Increasing health expenditure across several economies

5.1.3.2. Rising focus on automation devices in therapeutics

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Ambiguous regulatory framework

5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



6. Food Allergy Diagnostics & Therapeutics Market, by Product Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Diagnostic Products

6.2.1. Consumables

6.2.2. In Vivo/Skin

6.2.2.1. Patch Test

6.2.2.2. Skin Prick Test

6.2.3. Instruments

6.2.4. Services

6.2.5. Tests Type

6.3. Therapeutic Treatment Type

6.3.1. Antihistamines

6.3.2. Epinephrine auto-injector



7. Food Allergy Diagnostics & Therapeutics Market, by Source

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Eggs

7.3. Fish

7.4. Milk

7.5. Peanuts

7.6. Shellfish

7.7. Soy

7.8. Tree Nuts

7.9. Wheat



8. Food Allergy Diagnostics & Therapeutics Market, by End-user

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Academic Research Institutes

8.3. Diagnostics Laboratories

8.4. Hospitals & Clinics



9. Americas Food Allergy Diagnostics & Therapeutics Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Argentina

9.3. Brazil

9.4. Canada

9.5. Mexico

9.6. United States



10. Asia-Pacific Food Allergy Diagnostics & Therapeutics Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Australia

10.3. China

10.4. India

10.5. Indonesia

10.6. Japan

10.7. Malaysia

10.8. Philippines

10.9. Singapore

10.10. South Korea

10.11. Taiwan

10.12. Thailand



11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Food Allergy Diagnostics & Therapeutics Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. France

11.3. Germany

11.4. Italy

11.5. Netherlands

11.6. Qatar

11.7. Russia

11.8. Saudi Arabia

11.9. South Africa

11.10. Spain

11.11. United Arab Emirates

11.12. United Kingdom



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

12.1.1. Quadrants

12.1.2. Business Strategy

12.1.3. Product Satisfaction

12.2. Market Ranking Analysis

12.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

12.4. Competitive Scenario

12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

12.4.4. Investment & Funding

12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



13. Company Usability Profiles

13.1. ALK-Abello Ltd

13.2. Allergy Therapeutics

13.3. Astellas Pharma, Inc.

13.4. bioMerieux SA

13.5. Cambridge Allergy Ltd

13.6. Euroimmun AG

13.7. GA Generic Assays GmbH

13.8. Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd

13.9. HOB Biotech Group Corp., Ltd.

13.10. Hob Biotech Group Suzhou Co., Ltd

13.11. Hycor Biomedical

13.12. Immunomic Therapeutics, Inc.

13.13. Indoor Biotechnologies, Inc.

13.14. Lincoln Diagnostics, Inc.

13.15. Medeca Pharma AB

13.16. Meridian Medical Technologies

13.17. Nestle Health Science S.A.

13.18. Omega Diagnostics Group PLC

13.19. Prota Therapeutics Pty Ltd

13.20. R-Biopharm AG

13.21. Roxall Medical Gmbh

13.22. Siemens AG

13.23. Stallergenes Greer Ltd

13.24. Tecan Trading AG

13.25. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



14. Appendix

