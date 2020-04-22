Worldwide Food Delivery Services Industry, 2018-2027: Drivers, Constraints, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, Recommendations

DUBLIN, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Food Delivery Services - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Food Delivery Services market accounted for $23,539.4 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $98,207.32 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period.



Some of the factors such as the increasing demand for quick access to food at affordable prices and the development of the overall food delivery industry that allows customers to order food from selected restaurants are the major factors contributing to the growth of the market. However, the unwillingness of big food outlets to adopt, too much competition and lack of loyal customers may hinder the growth of the market.



Food delivery is a service that allows the user to order food from a restaurant, store, or independent food delivery company via the internet. The delivered items can include entrees, sides, drinks, desserts, or grocery items and are typically delivered in boxes or bags.



Based on channel type, the mobile applications segment is likely to have a huge demand in the forecast period owing to the increasing penetration of smartphones and the internet, coupled with technological advancements such as 3G and 4G networks. By geography, Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period due to increasing per capita income and changing preference of millennials.



Some of the key players in the Food Delivery Services Market include Delivery Hero, Swiggy, Foodpanda, Zomato, Takeaway.com, Pizza Hut, Deliveroo, Grub Hub, Meituan Waimai, Just Eat Holding Limited, Ele.me, DoorDash, and Postmates Inc.



