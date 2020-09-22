Worldwide Food Safety Testing Industry to 2027 - Featuring SGS, Intertek Group & Eurofins Scientific Among Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Food Safety Testing Market by Contaminant (Pathogens, Pesticides, GMO, and Toxins), Technology (Traditional and Rapid), and Food Tested (Meat, Poultry, & Seafood, Processed Food, Fruits & Vegetables, Dairy Products) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides in-depth analysis of food safety testing market in five major geographies and emphasizes on the current market trends, market size, market share, recent developments, and forecast till 2027. The Food Safety Testing Market is expected to reach $29.6 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. The growth in this market is mainly attributed to the factors such as rising incidences of food-borne illnesses, growing consumer awareness regarding the safety of food, implementation of stringent food safety regulations, and rising demand for convenience and packaged food products among consumers.

The study offers a comprehensive analysis of the global food safety testing market with respect to contaminant, technology, food tested, and geography. The global food safety testing market is mainly segmented by contaminant (pathogens {salmonella, campylobacter, E.coli, listeria, and others}, pesticides, GMO, toxins, and others), technology (traditional and rapid {PCR, DNA sequencing/NGS, immunoassay, chromatography, and spectroscopy}), food tested (meat, poultry, and seafood, processed food, fruits & vegetables, dairy products, cereals & grains, and others), and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyses the market at a country level.

Based on contaminant, the pathogens segment is estimated to command the largest share of the overall food safety testing market in 2020. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the factors such as increasing food poisoning due to mishandling of raw poultry and consumption of undercooked poultry and unpasteurized milk; implementation of stringent regulations pertaining to food safety; and growing consumer awareness regarding health. However, the GMO segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on food tested, the meat, poultry, and seafood segment is estimated to command the largest share of the overall food safety testing market in 2020. This is primarily attributed to the factors such as growing meat production and consumption; increasing demand for seafood products such as shrimp, marlin, crabs, lobsters, and tuna, among others; and increasing consumer awareness and foodborne pathogen outbreaks through meat, poultry, and seafood products. However, the fruits & vegetables segment is expected to witness a significant growth. The rapid growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the rapidly growing fresh fruits and vegetable industry.

Geographically, the North America region is estimated to command the largest share of the global food safety testing market in 2020. The large share of this region is primarily attributed to the factors such as well-established food and beverage industry; increased globalization of food trade; advancements in technology; increasing food safety & food quality standards; rising demand for convenience and packaged food products; increased incidence of chemical contamination outbreaks during food processing; and increased GMO testing due to rising import of soy, corn, and canola. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The key players operating in the global food safety testing market are SGS SA (Switzerland), Intertek Group plc (U.K.), Eurofins Scientific S.E. (Luxembourg), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), ALS Limited (Australia), Bureau Veritas SA (France), Merieux NutriSciences Corporation (U.S.), AsureQuality Limited (New Zealand), Microbac Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Romer Labs Division Holding GmbH (Austria), TV SD AG (Germany), NEOGEN Corporation (U.S.), FoodChain ID Group, Inc. (U.S.), R J Hill Laboratories Limited (New Zealand), Symbio Laboratories (Australia), and BIOTECON Diagnostics GmbH (Germany) among others.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Contaminant Analysis

3.1.2. Technology Analysis

3.1.3. Food Tested Analysis

3.2. Regional Analysis

3.3. Key Players



4. Market Insights

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Drivers

4.2.1. Rising Incidence of Foodborne Diseases

4.2.2. Growing Consumer Awareness Regarding the Safety of Food

4.2.3. Stringent Food Safety Regulations

4.2.4. Rising Demand for Convenience and Packaged Food Products

4.3. Restraints

4.3.1. Lack of Infrastructure for Food Control in Developing Nations

4.4. Opportunities

4.4.1. Technological Advancements

4.5. Challenges

4.5.1. Lack of Harmonization of Food Safety Regulations

4.6. Regulatory Analysis

4.6.1. Introduction

4.6.2. North America

4.6.3. Europe

4.6.4. Asia-Pacific



5. Global Food Safety Testing Market, by Contaminant

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Pathogens

5.2.1. Salmonella

5.2.2. Campylobacter

5.2.3. E. Coli

5.2.4. Listeria

5.2.5. Other Pathogens

5.3. Pesticides

5.4. Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOS)

5.5. toxins

5.6. Other Contaminants



6. Global Food Safety Testing Market, by Technology

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Rapid Technologies

6.2.1. Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

6.2.2. DNA Sequencing/NGS

6.2.3. Immunoassays

6.2.4. Chromatography

6.2.5. Spectroscopy

6.3. Traditional Technologies



7. Global Food Safety Testing Market, by Food Tested

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Meat, Poultry, and Seafood

7.3. Processed Food

7.4. Fruits & Vegetables

7.5. Dairy Products

7.6. Cereals & Grains

7.7. Other Foods



8. Global Food Safety Testing Market, by Geography

8.1. Introduction

8.2. North America

8.2.1. U.S.

8.2.2. Canada

8.3. Europe

8.3.1. Germany

8.3.2. U.K.

8.3.3. France

8.3.4. Italy

8.3.5. Poland

8.3.6. Rest of Europe (RoE)

8.4. Asia-Pacific

8.4.1. China

8.4.2. India

8.4.3. Japan

8.4.4. Australia

8.4.5. Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

8.5. Latin America

8.6. Middle East and Africa



9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Key Growth Strategies

9.3. Competitive Benchmarking

9.4. Market Share Analysis



10. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, and Strategic Developments)

10.1. SGS SA

10.2. Intertek Group Plc

10.3. Eurofins Scientific S.E.

10.4. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

10.5. ALS Limited

10.6. Bureau Veritas SA

10.7. Mrieux NutriSciences Corporation

10.8. AsureQuality Limited

10.9. Microbac Laboratories, Inc.

10.10. Romer Labs Division Holding GmbH

10.11. TV SD AG

10.12. NEOGEN Corporation

10.13. FoodChain ID Group, Inc.

10.14. R J Hill Laboratories Limited

10.15. Symbio Laboratories

10.16. BIOTECON Diagnostics GmbH (A Part of Biochek B.V.)



11. Appendix

11.1. Questionnaire

11.2. Available Customization



