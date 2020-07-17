Worldwide Food Safety Testing Industry to 2027 - Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

DUBLIN, July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Food Safety Testing - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The importance of food safety testing cannot be undermined even during a pandemic. Food safety control systems have and will continue to conduct routine functions and activities even amidst the worsening pandemic in accordance with international recommendations. To ensure integrity of food chain, routine activities such as inspection of food business operations; certifying food imports coming into the country and exports leaving the country; sampling and analysis of food, must be carried out without disruptions. Continuous monitoring of food safety issues and providing food regulatory advice for the food industry is necessary to protect public health even when the world is caught in the storm of the pandemic.



Against this backdrop, the global food safety testing market will stay on course to reach a projected US$25.7 billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period. Food safety testing is an important element in maintaining international food trade relationships. Additionally with new scientific evidence showing certain corona virus strains as being capable of surviving at low and freezing temperatures, testing of unprocessed chilled and frozen food products like raw meat becomes important.



Scientists today believe that the family of corona viruses has the ability to withstand freezing temperatures and COVID-19 is likely no exception. Research studies on SARS-CoV and MERS-CoV have shown that corona viruses are stable in freezing temperatures and can survive for up to two years at -20 degrees Celsius. Two strains of COVID-19 viruses have already shown capable of surviving for up to 72 hours at the average temperature of 4 degrees Celsius. Food Hygiene and food safety practices therefore remain important in preventing COVID-19 transmission through food.



International Push to Improve Food Safety Gain Momentum. With food quality standards aggressively enhanced by countries in the mist the global contagion, food safety testing will become mandatory and will grow in demand as global food trade resumes. Countries most dependent on food imports such as Afghanistan, Yemen, Niger, Saudi Arabia, Russia, UK, USA, EU, the Middle East, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, will drive demand for food testing in times of COVID-19.



In several countries food testing laboratories have therefore been declared as essential services as it is essential to facilitate trade and ensure smoother food chain operations across the country and international borders. In a desperate bid to give the economy a fighting chance to heal and recover, countries are now cautiously lifting lockdown regulations. Global trade in food is also expected to improve by the end of 2020. This will create demand for food testing services which are an integral part of export certification, import control services, food incident management and investigation of food complaints.



Rise in Food Insecurity Amid COVID-19 Creates a Real Risk for Food Fraud. Also, reducing food testing capacity of food laboratories will increase the risk of food fraud. Food safety authentication is therefore vital in food fraud prevention especially at a time when agriculture and food supply chains are under immense pressure. Lockdowns and movement restrictions of good and people have resulted in sizable losses in agricultural output. Food supply chains therefore stand disrupted with ingredients and other raw materials in short supply. This increases the risk of fraud in the food supply chain as desperate food processing companies rope in new suppliers to fill the gap. Suspension or cancellation of food inspections and food sampling will fraudsters a free reign. The coming months will therefore witness the focus on food safety and certification strengthen and testing and analysis in food laboratories take precedence.



Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Food Safety Emerges as a Major Concern for Public Health Systems

Recent Market Activity

Increasing Focus on Safe and High-Quality Foods Propels Food Safety Testing Market

A Bird's Eye View of Food Testing Market

Growing Need to Curb Foodborne Illnesses Drives Food Safety Testing Market

Developed Economies Lead the Food Safety Testing Market

Asia-Pacific Spearheads Growth in the Food Safety Testing Market

Pathogen Testing - The Largest Food Testing Type

GMO Testing: The Fastest Growing Testing Category

Pesticide Residue Testing Market Rides on the Growing Need to Limit Pesticide Remnants in the Food Supply Chain

Meat Industry - The Largest End-Use Segment

Highly Regulated Food & Beverage Industry Presents Opportunities for Testing Market

FSMA Implementation Pushes Demand for Technologies Enabling Traceability

Globalization Injects Universal Demand for Food Diagnostics

Increase in Number and Complexity of Foodborne Outbreaks and Product Recalls - Food Safety Testing Market Positioned for Growth

A Glance at Select Product Recalls in the US - 2018

List of Foodborne Illness Outbreaks in the US (2013-2017)

Rapid Screening Gains Preference over Traditional Food Testing Procedures

Traditional Testing Technologies Continue to Rule the Roost

Leading Food Processors Resort to Rapid Microbiological Testing

Competitive Landscape

Food Safety Diagnostic Companies Facing Testing Times

Global Competitor Market Shares

Food Safety Testing Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Food Safety Testing Service Providers

ALS Limited ( Australia )

) Bureau Veritas S.A. ( France )

) DTS Food Laboratories ( Australia )

) Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. ( USA )

) Covance, Inc. ( USA )

) Eurofins Scientific ( Luxembourg )

) Genetic ID NA, Inc. ( USA )

) ifp Institut fr Produktqualitt GmbH ( Germany )

) International Laboratory Services (UK)

Intertek Group PLC (UK)

Mrieux NutriSciences ( USA )

) Microbac Laboratories, Inc. ( USA )

) Neogen Corporation ( USA )

) Romer Labs , Inc. ( USA )

, Inc. ( ) SGS SA ( Switzerland )

) Food Safety Testing Product Companies

3M Company ( USA )

Company ( ) bioMrieux SA ( France )

) Biolog, Inc. ( USA )

) Charm Sciences, Inc. ( USA )

) FOSS A/S ( Denmark )

) Hygiena, LLC ( USA )

) R-Biopharm AG ( Germany )

) Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. ( USA )

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Rising Food Needs of an Expanding Global Population Turn Focus onto Food Safety

Food Contract Laboratories to Outdo In-house Labs

Outsourcing of Food Safety Testing Gathers Steam

Food Microbiology Testing Market on a Growth Spree

Rapid and Automated Tests: Attractive Solution for Food Processors

Non-O157 STEC Pathogens: Focus of Testing Companies

Food Safety Market Being Transformed by Emerging Technologies

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

Blockchain Technology

Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)

NGS-based Food Safety Testing: A Technology with High-Growth Promise

Novel & Tested Technologies to Spur Growth

Nanotechnology in Food Testing

Biosensors and Smartphones Set New Frontiers

Biotechnology and Bioinformatics - The Backbone of New Testing Technologies

SERS Technique - An Alternative to PFGE

Process Testing to Gain Prominence

Automation Picks Up Momentum

Smart Labels and Tags Gains Significance

Consumer Packaged Goods Companies: Technology Innovations Aid in Compliance with Food Safety Requirements

Adulteration of Meat Products on the Rise

Meat Irradiation: A Solution to Curb Contamination?

Poultry Industry Embraces Rapid Microbiological Testing Technologies

Mycotoxin: A High-Grade Food Contaminant

List of Common Mycotoxins and its Effect on Health

Food Safety Services Challenged by Emerging Raw Materials

Environmental Monitoring Gaining Prominence in Food Processing Environment

Mandatory Labeling Requirements Bode Well for Food Safety Testing Market

Key Issues

Food Diagnostics - The Legislative Perspective

Food Industry"s Growing Threat: Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs)

Food Safety Issues in Food Production

Global Companies Resist Standardization of Testing Procedures

Technical and Cost Related Hurdles Hamper the Microbiology Testing Market

Test Kits Remain Insufficient for Detecting All Allergens

Ban on Antibiotics Fuel Food Residue Testing

Herbicide Resistant Genetically Engineered Plants Pose Problem

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 84



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/66czkq

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

