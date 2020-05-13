Worldwide Foreign Exchange Markets, Forecast to 2025 - Insights Into Currency Swap, Outright Forward & FX Swaps, FX Options

DUBLIN, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Foreign Exchange Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Foreign exchange market is currently experiencing a healthy growth. Looking forward, the market is expected to register a CAGR of around 6% during 2020-2025.



Growing urbanization and digitalization in both the emerging and developed economies are among the key factors driving the growth of the market.



The key features of FX, such as minimal trading costs, 24x7 trading opportunities, high transactional transparency and liquidity, have favored its widespread acceptance across the globe. Furthermore, the availability of electronic platforms and the provision of improved security mechanisms for trading are also providing a boost to the market growth. Various internet-based platforms are available to the users for conveniently exchanging currencies between countries while ensuring the delivery of goods and services in a secure and centralized setting.



Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the availability of outright forward and currency option, are creating a positive outlook for the market growth. Outright forward enables the trader to lock the current exchange rate, which further protects the investor, exporter or importer from future rate fluctuations.



On the other hand, the currency option refers to a contractual document that establishes an obligation to purchase or trade currency at a specific rate.



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citibank, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC Holdings plc, JPMorgan Chase & Co., The Royal Bank of Scotland, UBS AG, Standard Chartered PLC, State Street Corporation, XTX Markets Limited, etc.



Key Questions Answered

How has the global foreign exchange market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global foreign exchange industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the counterparty?

What is the breakup of the market based on the instruments?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global foreign exchange market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Foreign Exchange Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Counterparty

6.1 Reporting Dealers

6.2 Other Financial Institutions

6.3 Non-financial Customers



7 Market Breakup by Instruments

7.1 Currency Swap

7.2 Outright Forward and FX Swaps

7.3 FX Options



8 Market Breakup by Region

8.1 North America

8.2 Asia-Pacific

8.3 Europe

8.4 Latin America

8.5 Middle East & Africa



9 SWOT Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 Strengths

9.3 Weaknesses

9.4 Opportunities

9.5 Threats



10 Value Chain Analysis



11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.4 Degree of Competition

11.5 Threat of New Entrants

11.6 Threat of Substitutes



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Market Structure

12.2 Key Players

12.3 Profiles of Key Players



Barclays

BNP Paribas

Citibank

Deutsche Bank

Goldman Sachs

HSBC Holdings plc

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Royal Bank of Scotland

UBS AG

Standard Chartered PLC

State Street Corporation

XTX Markets Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5cjcvv

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

