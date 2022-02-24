Worldwide Forklift Trucks Industry to 2027 - Rise in the Adoption of Green Logistics Solutions Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Forklift Trucks Market Research Report by Class, by Power Source, by End User, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Forklift Trucks Market size was estimated at USD 17.98 billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 19.08 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.56% to reach USD 28.06 billion by 2027.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Forklift Trucks to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Class, the market was studied across Electric & Internal Combustion Engine Tractors, Electric Motor Hand Trucks, Electric Motor Narrow Aisle Trucks, Electric Motor Rider Trucks, and Internal Combustion Engine Trucks.

Based on Power Source, the market was studied across Electric Motor and Internal Combustion Engine.

Based on End User, the market was studied across Construction, Food & Beverages, Manufacturing, Retail, and Transportation and Logistics.

Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific , and Europe , Middle East & Africa . The Americas is further studied across Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Mexico , and United States . The United States is further studied across California , Florida , Illinois , New York , Ohio , Pennsylvania , and Texas . The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , Taiwan , and Thailand . The Europe , Middle East & Africa is further studied across France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Qatar , Russia , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , Spain , United Arab Emirates , and United Kingdom .

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Forklift Trucks Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Forklift Trucks Market, including AGILOX Systems GmbH, Anhui Heli Co., Ltd, Cargotec Corporation, CLARK Material Handling Company, Combilift, Doosan Corporation Industrial Vehicle, Eastern Lift Truck Co., Inc., Ekko Material Handling Equipment Mfg. Inc., Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Limited, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd, Jungheinrich AG, KION GROUP AG, Komatsu Ltd., Lonking Machinery Co., Ltd., MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD., NACCO Industries, Inc, Noblelift Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd, and TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Forklift Trucks Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Forklift Trucks Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Forklift Trucks Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Forklift Trucks Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Forklift Trucks Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Forklift Trucks Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Forklift Trucks Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Rapidly growing warehouse establishments

5.1.1.2. Increasing commercial space prices

5.1.1.3. Increasing demand for logistics in the manufacturing industry

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Lack of skilled labor

5.1.2.2. Limited availability of original components

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Rise in the adoption of green logistics solutions

5.1.3.2. Increasing penetration of e-commerce

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. High initial cost of purchase

5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



6. Forklift Trucks Market, by Class

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Electric & Internal Combustion Engine Tractors

6.3. Electric Motor Hand Trucks

6.4. Electric Motor Narrow Aisle Trucks

6.5. Electric Motor Rider Trucks

6.6. Internal Combustion Engine Trucks



7. Forklift Trucks Market, by Power Source

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Electric Motor

7.3. Internal Combustion Engine



8. Forklift Trucks Market, by End User

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Construction

8.3. Food & Beverages

8.4. Manufacturing

8.5. Retail

8.6. Transportation and Logistics



9. Americas Forklift Trucks Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Argentina

9.3. Brazil

9.4. Canada

9.5. Mexico

9.6. United States



10. Asia-Pacific Forklift Trucks Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Australia

10.3. China

10.4. India

10.5. Indonesia

10.6. Japan

10.7. Malaysia

10.8. Philippines

10.9. Singapore

10.10. South Korea

10.11. Taiwan

10.12. Thailand



11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Forklift Trucks Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. France

11.3. Germany

11.4. Italy

11.5. Netherlands

11.6. Qatar

11.7. Russia

11.8. Saudi Arabia

11.9. South Africa

11.10. Spain

11.11. United Arab Emirates

11.12. United Kingdom



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

12.1.1. Quadrants

12.1.2. Business Strategy

12.1.3. Product Satisfaction

12.2. Market Ranking Analysis

12.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

12.4. Competitive Scenario

12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

12.4.4. Investment & Funding

12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



13. Company Usability Profiles

13.1. AGILOX Systems GmbH

13.2. Anhui Heli Co., Ltd

13.3. Cargotec Corporation

13.4. CLARK Material Handling Company

13.5. Combilift

13.6. Doosan Corporation Industrial Vehicle

13.7. Eastern Lift Truck Co., Inc.

13.8. Ekko Material Handling Equipment Mfg. Inc.

13.9. Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Limited

13.10. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.

13.11. Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd

13.12. Jungheinrich AG

13.13. KION GROUP AG

13.14. Komatsu Ltd.

13.15. Lonking Machinery Co., Ltd.

13.16. MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.

13.17. NACCO Industries, Inc

13.18. Noblelift Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd

13.19. TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION



14. Appendix

