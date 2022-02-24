Worldwide Forklift Trucks Industry to 2027 - Rise in the Adoption of Green Logistics Solutions Presents Opportunities

Feb 24, 2022, 10:30 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Forklift Trucks Market Research Report by Class, by Power Source, by End User, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Forklift Trucks Market size was estimated at USD 17.98 billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 19.08 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.56% to reach USD 28.06 billion by 2027.
Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Forklift Trucks to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
- Based on Class, the market was studied across Electric & Internal Combustion Engine Tractors, Electric Motor Hand Trucks, Electric Motor Narrow Aisle Trucks, Electric Motor Rider Trucks, and Internal Combustion Engine Trucks.
- Based on Power Source, the market was studied across Electric Motor and Internal Combustion Engine.
- Based on End User, the market was studied across Construction, Food & Beverages, Manufacturing, Retail, and Transportation and Logistics.
- Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Forklift Trucks Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Company Usability Profiles:
The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Forklift Trucks Market, including AGILOX Systems GmbH, Anhui Heli Co., Ltd, Cargotec Corporation, CLARK Material Handling Company, Combilift, Doosan Corporation Industrial Vehicle, Eastern Lift Truck Co., Inc., Ekko Material Handling Equipment Mfg. Inc., Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Limited, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd, Jungheinrich AG, KION GROUP AG, Komatsu Ltd., Lonking Machinery Co., Ltd., MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD., NACCO Industries, Inc, Noblelift Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd, and TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Forklift Trucks Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Forklift Trucks Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Forklift Trucks Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Forklift Trucks Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Forklift Trucks Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Forklift Trucks Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Forklift Trucks Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Rapidly growing warehouse establishments
5.1.1.2. Increasing commercial space prices
5.1.1.3. Increasing demand for logistics in the manufacturing industry
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Lack of skilled labor
5.1.2.2. Limited availability of original components
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Rise in the adoption of green logistics solutions
5.1.3.2. Increasing penetration of e-commerce
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. High initial cost of purchase
5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
6. Forklift Trucks Market, by Class
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Electric & Internal Combustion Engine Tractors
6.3. Electric Motor Hand Trucks
6.4. Electric Motor Narrow Aisle Trucks
6.5. Electric Motor Rider Trucks
6.6. Internal Combustion Engine Trucks
7. Forklift Trucks Market, by Power Source
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Electric Motor
7.3. Internal Combustion Engine
8. Forklift Trucks Market, by End User
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Construction
8.3. Food & Beverages
8.4. Manufacturing
8.5. Retail
8.6. Transportation and Logistics
9. Americas Forklift Trucks Market
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Argentina
9.3. Brazil
9.4. Canada
9.5. Mexico
9.6. United States
10. Asia-Pacific Forklift Trucks Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Australia
10.3. China
10.4. India
10.5. Indonesia
10.6. Japan
10.7. Malaysia
10.8. Philippines
10.9. Singapore
10.10. South Korea
10.11. Taiwan
10.12. Thailand
11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Forklift Trucks Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. France
11.3. Germany
11.4. Italy
11.5. Netherlands
11.6. Qatar
11.7. Russia
11.8. Saudi Arabia
11.9. South Africa
11.10. Spain
11.11. United Arab Emirates
11.12. United Kingdom
12. Competitive Landscape
12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
12.1.1. Quadrants
12.1.2. Business Strategy
12.1.3. Product Satisfaction
12.2. Market Ranking Analysis
12.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
12.4. Competitive Scenario
12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
12.4.4. Investment & Funding
12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
13. Company Usability Profiles
13.1. AGILOX Systems GmbH
13.2. Anhui Heli Co., Ltd
13.3. Cargotec Corporation
13.4. CLARK Material Handling Company
13.5. Combilift
13.6. Doosan Corporation Industrial Vehicle
13.7. Eastern Lift Truck Co., Inc.
13.8. Ekko Material Handling Equipment Mfg. Inc.
13.9. Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Limited
13.10. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.
13.11. Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd
13.12. Jungheinrich AG
13.13. KION GROUP AG
13.14. Komatsu Ltd.
13.15. Lonking Machinery Co., Ltd.
13.16. MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.
13.17. NACCO Industries, Inc
13.18. Noblelift Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd
13.19. TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION
14. Appendix
