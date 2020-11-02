Worldwide Fraud Detection and Prevention Industry to 2025 - Featuring Accertify, ACI Worldwide & BAE Systems Among Others
Nov 02, 2020, 14:45 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fraud Detection and Prevention Market by Solution (Fraud Analytics, Authentication, and GRC), Service (Managed and Professional), Vertical (BFSI, Retail and eCommerce, and Travel and Transportation), Deployment Mode, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global FDP market size is expected to grow from an estimated value of USD 20.9 billion in 2020 to USD 38.2 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 12.8% from 2020 to 2025.
The FDP market is driven by various factors, such as Increased in the adoption rate of digitalization and IoT and increase in the revenue loss due to fraud to boost the growth of FDP market across the globe during the forecast period. However, rise in complexity of frauds can hinder the growth.
Services segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period
Services for the FDP market includes professional services and managed services. The professional services include consulting services, training and education services, and support and maintenance services. FDP services give an upper hand to organizations' security. These services help organizations make robust security decisions for proactively addressing emerging fraudulent attacks. Companies, such as Nice Actimize, BAE Systems, ACI Worldwide, and FRISS, provide services to their customers. These companies proactively help in the detection and recommendation of appropriate solutions to resolve fraud and FDP cases. FDP services help collects, filter, integrate, and link multiple security events' data to provide a holistic view of the security infrastructure in organizations.
The on-premise segment to account for a higher market share during the forecast period
The on-premises deployment mode enables organizations to control all their business systems and data located in their business premises; however, it also requires them to pay for the cost of the hardware, software, and other resources used for the on-premises maintenance. On-premises solutions provide organizations full control over platforms, applications, systems, and data, which can be handled and managed by their IT staff. In organizations where user credentials are critical for business operations, the adoption of on-premises deployment mode is higher as it can control the systems from the enterprise physical or owned location.
The Asia Pacific to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period
The FDP market in the Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. North America accounts for the highest share of the FDP market in 2020. The factors supplementing this growth are the Organic and inorganic growth strategies among major FDP vendors and well-maintained distribution system of FDP solutions by major FDP players in North America such as Nice Actimize, FICO, LexisNexis, TransUnion, Kount, RSA Security, Fiserv and FIS.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Fraud Detection and Prevention Market
4.2 Market, by Component, 2020
4.3 Market, by Solution, 2020
4.4 Market, by Deployment Mode, 2020
4.5 Tion Market, by Organization Size, 2020
4.6 Fraud Detection and Prevention Market, Share of Top Three Verticals and Regions, 2020
4.7 Market Investment Scenario
5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Adoption of Digitalization and IoT Increased the Adoption Rate of Fraud Detection and Prevention System
5.2.1.2 Increasing Revenue Loss due to Frauds
5.2.1.3 COVID-19 Pandemic Impact
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Rise in Complexity of Frauds
5.2.2.2 High Investment in Developing In-House Fraud Detection Solutions
5.2.2.3 COVID-19 Pandemic Impact
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Increase in Use of AI and ML in Banking Sector to Boost Fraud Detection and Prevention Market
5.2.3.2 Increasing Demand for Fraud Detection and Prevention Solutions in SMEs
5.2.3.3 COVID-19 Pandemic Impact
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Unavailability of Skilled Security Professionals
5.2.4.2 COVID-19 Pandemic Impact
5.3 Use Cases
5.3.1 Use Case: SAS
5.3.2 Use Case: ACI Worldwide
5.3.3 Use Case: ACI Worldwide
5.4 Regulatory Landscape
5.5 Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Ecosystem
5.6 Fraud Detection and Prevention Framework
5.7 Impact of COVID-19 on the Ecosystem
5.8 Fraud Detection and Prevention Ecosystem Analysis, by Stakeholder
5.9 Pricing Analysis
5.10 Technology Analysis
5.11 COVID-19 Pandemic-Driven Market Dynamics and Factor Analysis
6 Fraud Detection and Prevention Market, by Fraud Type
6.1 Introduction
6.1.1 Fraud Types: Market Drivers
6.1.2 Fraud Types: COVID-19 Impact
6.2 Check Frauds
6.3 Identity Frauds
6.4 Internet Sales Frauds
6.5 Investment Frauds
6.6 Payment Card Frauds
6.6.1 Electronic Payment Frauds
6.6.2 Mobile Payment Frauds
6.6.3 Credit and Debit Card Frauds
6.7 Other Frauds
7 Fraud Detection and Prevention Market, by Component
7.1 Introduction
7.1.1 Components: Market Drivers
7.1.2 Components: COVID-19 Impact
7.2 Solutions
7.2.1 Solutions: Market Drivers
7.2.2 Fraud Analytics
7.2.2.1 Predictive Analytics
7.2.2.2 Descriptive Analytics
7.2.2.3 Social Media Analytics
7.2.2.4 Big Data Analytics
7.2.3 Authentication
7.2.3.1 Single-Factor Authentication
7.2.3.2 Multi-Factor Authentication
7.2.3.3 Risk-Based Authentication
7.2.4 Government, Risk, and Compliance (Grc)
7.2.5 Other Solutions
7.2.6 Solutions: COVID-19 Impact
7.3 Services
7.3.1 Services: Market Drivers
7.3.2 Professional Services
7.3.2.1 Consulting Services
7.3.2.2 Training and Education
7.3.2.3 Integration and Maintenance
7.3.3 Managed Services
7.3.4 Services: COVID-19 Impact
8 Fraud Detection and Prevention Market, by Deployment Mode
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 Deployment Modes: Market Drivers
8.1.2 Deployment Modes: COVID-19 Impact
8.2 Cloud
8.3 On-Premises
9 Fraud Detection and Prevention Market, by Organization Size
9.1 Introduction
9.1.1 Organization Size: Market Drivers
9.1.2 Organization Size: COVID-19 Impact
9.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
9.3 Large Enterprises
10 Fraud Detection and Prevention Market, by Vertical
10.1 Introduction
10.1.1 Verticals: Market Drivers
10.1.2 Verticals: COVID-19 Impact
10.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
10.2.1 Key Use Cases
10.3 Retail and Ecommerce
10.3.1 Key Use Cases
10.4 Government/Public Sector
10.4.1 Key Use Cases
10.5 Healthcare
10.5.1 Key Use Cases
10.6 Manufacturing
10.6.1 Key Use Cases
10.7 Travel and Transportation
10.7.1 Key Use Cases
10.8 Other Verticals
11 Fraud Detection and Prevention Market, by Region
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 North America: Market Drivers
11.2.2 North America: COVID-19 Impact
11.2.3 North America: Regulations
11.2.4 United States
11.2.5 Canada
11.2.6 Europe: Market Drivers
11.2.7 Europe: COVID-19 Impact
11.2.8 Europe: Regulations
11.2.9 United Kingdom
11.2.10 Germany
11.2.11 France
11.2.12 Spain
11.2.13 Rest of Europe
11.2.14 Asia-Pacific: Market Drivers
11.2.15 Asia-Pacific: COVID-19 Impact
11.2.16 Asia-Pacific: Regulations
11.2.17 Japan
11.2.18 India
11.2.19 Australia and New Zealand
11.2.20 Singapore
11.2.21 Rest of Asia-Pacific
11.2.22 Middle East and Africa: Market Drivers
11.2.23 Middle East and Africa: COVID-19 Impact
11.2.24 Middle East and Africa: Regulations
11.2.25 United Arab Emirates
11.2.26 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
11.2.27 South Africa
11.2.28 Rest of Middle East and Africa
11.2.29 Latin America: Market Drivers
11.2.30 Latin America: COVID-19 Impact
11.2.31 Latin America: Regulations
11.2.32 Mexico
11.2.33 Brazil
11.2.34 Columbia
11.2.35 Rest of Latin America
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Market Evaluation Framework
12.2.1 New Product Launches/Development
12.2.2 Partnerships/Agreements/Collaborations
12.2.3 Business Expansions
12.3 Revenue Analysis of Top Market Players
12.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping
12.4.1 Star
12.4.2 Emerging Players
12.4.3 Pervasive
12.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping, for Startups
12.5.1 Progressive Companies
12.5.2 Responsive Companies
12.5.3 Dynamic Companies
12.5.4 Starting Blocks
12.6 Market Share of Key Players in Fdp Market
13 Company Profiles
13.1 BAE Systems
13.2 Nice Actimize
13.3 Fico
13.4 Lexisnexis Risk Solutions
13.5 Transunion
13.6 Kount
13.7 Software AG
13.8 RSA Security
13.9 Fiserv
13.10 FIS
13.11 NCR
13.12 Capegemini SE
13.13 Splunk
13.14 DXC Technologies
13.15 ACI Worldwide
13.16 Experian
13.17 Dataverify
13.18 Securonix
13.19 Accertify
13.20 Feedzai
13.21 Caseware
13.22 Jumio
13.23 Cardinalcommerce
13.24 FCase
13.25 Friss
13.26 Maxmind
13.27 Gurucul
13.28 Datavisor
13.29 Digital Resolve
14 Adjacent Markets
15 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6jzwos
