Worldwide Freight Forwarding Industry to 2024 - Featuring Agility, Bollore and CEVA Among Others

This report provides a detailed, up to date look at the impact of COVID-19 on the market and other major trends and drivers affecting the market in 2020 and beyond.



As lockdowns are eased across Europe and the US, questions are being asked as to how the freight forwarding market is recovering from COVID-19, what challenges lay ahead and how it might transform the market in the long term. Ti's Global Freight Forwarding 2020 report assesses all of the above whilst also containing our market leading market sizing and forecasting data, survey based research and comprehensive company profiles.



This report includes recent survey data into the impact of COVID-19 on freight volumes and expected air and sea freight recovery.

This report contains:

Market sizing including 2019 and 5-year CAGR growth rates 2019-2024

Extensive, market-wide, survey-based primary research into the impact of COVID-19 on the market

Detailed analysis of the present and future of freight forwarding

Comprehensive profiles of the largest freight forwarding companies

An evaluation of technology in freight forwarding

The 7 key sections of Global Freight Forwarding 2020:

Global Freight Forwarding in 2020 and beyond

Inventory and the role of China in Global Supply Chains

in Global Supply Chains Fixing dysfunctional PPE supply chains

The next generation of logistics start-up

Global freight forwarding market size and growth

Comparison of the top global freight forwarders

Provider profiles

Key Topics Covered:



1.0 Global freight forwarding in 2020 and beyond

1.1 Covid-19 impact timeline

1.1.1 Phase 1: End of January/February

1.1.2 Phase 2: Early March/April

1.1.3 Phase 3: April/May

1.1.4 Phase 4: End of May/June

1.1.5 Phase 5: End of June/July

1.2 Vertical sector impacts

1.2.1 Supply Chain: Retail

1.2.1.1 Supply Chain: Fashion

1.2.2 Supply Chain: Pharmaceutical

1.2.3 Supply Chain: High Tech

1.3 The effects of Covid-19 on the global sea freight market

1.3.1 Introduction

1.3.2 Consolidation in the market

1.3.3 Short-term impacts of COVID-19

1.3.3.1 Dwindling demand

1.3.3.2 Carrier response to declining demand

1.3.3.3 What impact did this have on volumes?

1.3.3.4 Freight rates

1.3.4 Long-term impacts

1.3.4.1 Recovering Demand

1.3.4.2 Deglobalisation

1.3.4.3 Investing in fleets

1.3.4.4 More robust industry?

1.4 The effects of Covid-19 on the global air freight market

1.4.1 Overview

1.4.2 Short-Term Impact

1.4.2.1 Air cargo capacity

1.4.2.2 Air cargo volumes

1.4.3 Long-term Impact

1.4.3.1 Rates

1.4.3.2 Regulations

1.4.3.3 Intermodal

1.5 What are the Next Steps: Supply Chain Deglobalisation & Protectionism

1.5.1 Responding to the Crisis

1.5.2 Modal Shift

1.5.3 Shift to the Spot Market?



2.0 Inventory and the role of China in Global Supply Chains

2.1 The reality of de-globalising and de-China-ing supply chains over the shot- and medium-term

2.1.1 The offshoring and re-shoring decision making process

2.2 Lower cost labour alternatives to China

2.2.1 Can developed markets compete with China

2.3 The logistics cost headwind to reshoring

2.3.1 Shipping rates

2.3.2 Air cargo disruption and rates

2.4 Inventory costs

2.5 Conclusion



3.0 Fixing dysfunctional PPE supply chains

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Demand variability

3.2.1 Unknown quantities of PPE required

3.2.2 Competing procurement strategies

3.2.2.1 UK

3.2.2.2 Europe

3.2.2.3 US approach

3.2.3 Summary of demand problems

3.4 Supply variables & challenges

3.4.1 Location of manufacturing

3.4.2 PPE: the impact of quality standards on trade

3.5 Distribution

3.5.1 Air Cargo constraints

3.5.2 Rail freight alternative

3.5.3 Customs clearance and Trade Compliance

3.5.4 Last mile delivery - getting the items to where they need to be

3.6 The PPE international logistics market in 2020

3.7 Conclusion: the end of global supply chains for PPE?



4.0 The next generation of logistics start-up

4.1 Cyber 4PLs

4.1.1 Looking inside a Cyber 4PL

4.2 Evolution of digital business models: past and future trends

4.3 What you really need to operate in logistics: lessons from a pandemic

4.3.1 what Coronavirus means day-to-day

4.4 FedEx and Microsoft join forces: Let the games begin

4.5 The intelligence of labels - context and meaning in AI



5.0 Global Freight Forwarding Market Size & Growth

5.1 Global Freight Forwarding Market Size & Growth

5.1.1 Global Freight Forwarding Market Size & Growth 2019

5.1.1.2 US-China Trade War

5.1.1.3 US-China trade agreements

5.1.1.4 Growth in the Regions

5.1.2 Global Freight Forwarding Market Size & Growth 2020

5.1.3 Global Freight Forwarding Market Size & Growth 2024 (F)

5.2 Air Freight Forwarding Market Size & Growth

5.2.1 Air Freight Forwarding Market Size & Growth 2019

5.2.2 Air Freight Forwarding Market Size & Growth 2020

5.2.3 Air Freight Forwarding Market Size & Growth 2024 (F)

5.3 Sea Freight Forwarding Market Size & Growth

5.3.1 Sea Freight Forwarding Market Size & Growth 2019

5.3.2 Sea Freight Forwarding Market Size & Growth 2020

5.3.3 Sea Freight Forwarding Market Size & Growth 2024 (F)

5.4 Asia Pacific freight forwarding market size & growth

5.4.1 Asia Pacific freight forwarding market size & growth 2019

5.4.2 Asia Pacific freight forwarding market size & growth 2020

5.4.3 Asia Pacific freight forwarding market size & growth 2024

5.5 Europe freight forwarding market size & growth

5.5.1 Europe freight forwarding market size & growth 2019

5.5.2 Europe freight forwarding market size & growth 2020

5.5.3 Europe freight forwarding market size & growth 2024

5.6 Middle East & North Africa freight forwarding market size & growth

5.6.1 Middle East & North Africa freight forwarding market size & growth 2019

5.6.2 Middle East & North Africa freight forwarding market size & growth 2020

5.6.3 Middle East & North Africa freight forwarding market size & growth 2024

5.7 North America freight forwarding market size & growth

5.7.1 North America freight forwarding market size & growth 2019

5.7.1.1 Trade War

5.7.1.2 Elsewhere in the region

5.7.2 North America freight forwarding market size & growth 2020

5.7.3 North America freight forwarding market size & growth 2024

5.8 Russia, Caucasus & Central Asia freight forwarding market size & growth

5.8.1 Russia, Caucasus & Central Asia freight forwarding market size & growth 2019

5.8.2 Russia, Caucasus & Central Asia freight forwarding market size & growth 2020

5.8.3 Russia, Caucasus & Central Asia freight forwarding market size & growth 2024

5.9 South America freight forwarding market size & growth

5.9.1 South America freight forwarding market size & growth 2019

5.9.2 South America freight forwarding market size & growth 2020

5.9.3 South America freight forwarding market size & growth 2024

5.10 Sub-Saharan Africa freight forwarding market size & growth

5.10.1 Sub-Saharan Africa freight forwarding market size & growth 2019

5.10.2 Sub-Saharan Africa freight forwarding market size & growth 2020

5.10.3 Sub-Saharan Africa freight forwarding market size & growth 2024

5.11 Global Freight Forwarding Market Size & Growth: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

5.11.1 Air freight in 2020

5.11.2 Sea Freight



6.0 Global Freight Forwarders

6.1 The Global Top 20

6.1.1 Top 20 Global Freight Forwarders by Revenue and Market Shares

6.1.2 Top 20 Global Air Freight Forwarders by Revenue and Market Share

6.1.3 Top 20 Global Air Freight Forwarders by Tonnes and Market Shares

6.1.4 Top 20 Global Sea Freight Forwarders by Revenue and Market Shares

6.1.5 Top 20 Global Sea Freight Forwarders by TEUs and Market Shares

6.2.1 Revenues Comparison

6.2.2 Sea Freight Volumes Comparison

6.2.3 Air Freight Volumes Comparison

6.2.4 Margins Comparison

6.2.4.1 DSV Panalpina

6.2.5 Vertical Sectors Comparison

6.2.6 Forwarder service mix comparison

6.2.7 Technology Strategy

6.2.7.1 Digitalising the freight forwarding market

6.2.8 Digital platforms

6.2.8.1 Exploiting in-house capabilities

6.2.8.2 Exploiting off-the-shelf solutions

6.2.8.3 Mixed approaches

6.2.8.4 Partnerships

6.2.8.5 Conclusion

6.2.9 Investigating blockchain solutions

6.2.10 Sustainability Strategy

6.2.11 Expansion Strategy

6.2.11.1 Southern Asia and Asia Pacific

6.2.11.2 The Americas

6.2.11.3 Africa

6.2.11.4 Europe



7.0 Provider Profiles

7.1 Agility

7.1.1 Strategic Background

7.1.2 Finances

7.1.3 Operations

7.1.3.1 Operations: Global Integrated Logistics (GIL)

7.1.4 Strategic Outlook

7.2 Bollore

7.2.1 Strategic Background

7.2.2 Finances

7.2.3 Operations

7.2.4 Bollor Transport & Logistics

7.2.4.1 Bollor Logistics

7.2.4.2 Bollor Africa Logistics

7.2.5 Strategic Outlook

7.2.5.1 Expansion

7.2.5.2 Partnerships

7.2.5.3 Technology

7.3 CEVA

7.3.1 Background

7.3.2 Network

7.3.3 CEVA Volumes

7.3.4 CEVA Finances

7.3.5 CEVA and CMA CGM

7.3.6 Outlook

7.4 DB Schenker

7.4.1 Strategic Background

7.4.2 Finances

7.4.3 Operations

7.4.3.1 Air/Ocean Freight

7.4.3.2 Air Freight

7.4.3.3 Sea Freight

7.4.4 Strategic Outlook

7.5 DHL Global Forwarding, Freight

7.5.1 Background

7.5.2 Finances

7.5.2.1 Air Freight

7.5.2.2 Ocean Freight

7.5.2.3 Freight

7.5.2.4 Other

7.5.3 Outlook

7.5.3.1 'Strategy 2025'

7.5.3.2 myDHLi

7.5.3.3 Blockchain Technology

7.5.3.4 Moving Forward

7.6 DSV Panalpina

7.6.1 Background

7.6.2 Finances

7.6.3 Air & Sea Forwarding

7.6.4 Strategic Outlook

7.6.4.1 Moving Forward

7.6.4.2 Covid-19 Crisis Response

7.7 Expeditors

7.7.1 Background

7.7.2 Network

7.7.3 Expeditors Volumes

7.7.4 Expeditors Finances

7.7.4.1 Airfreight

7.7.4.2 Ocean Freight

7.7.5 Operations

7.7.5.1 Airfreight

7.7.5.2 Ocean freight

7.7.6 Outlook

7.7.6.1 Acquisition Strategy

7.7.6.2 Vertical Sector Strategy

7.7.6.3 Covid-19 Outlook

7.8 Kuehne + Nagel

7.8.1 Background

7.8.2 Network

7.8.3 Finances

7.8.4 Operations

7.8.4.1 Sea Freight Forwarding

7.8.4.2 Air Freight Forwarding

7.8.5 Outlook

7.9 Pantos Logistics

7.9.1 Operations

7.9.2 Freight Forwarding

7.9.2.1 Sea Freight

7.9.2.2 Air Freight

7.9.3 Finances

7.9.4 Strategy

7.9.4.1 Technology

7.9.4.2 Tapping into the Belt and Road Initiative

7.9.4.3 SME and SMB's Business Opportunities

7.10 Sinotrans

7.10.1 Background

7.10.2 Operations

7.10.3 Forwarding and related business

7.10.4 Sea Freight and Air Freight Volumes

7.10.5 Finances

7.10.5.1 Forwarding and related business

7.10.6 Strategy

7.10.6.1 Sinotrans' 13th Five Year Plan and the Trinity Business Model

7.10.6.2 Expansion in Europe

7.10.6.3 Consolidation

7.10.6.4 Technology

