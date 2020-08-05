Worldwide Gamification Industry to 2030 - Integration of Advanced Technologies Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gamification Market Research Report: By Solution, Deployment, Application, End User - Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Around the globe, companies are increasing focus on improving the engagement of customers, with regard to product exploration, loyalty programs, interactive communication, and game-based marketing. Businesses are now utilizing gaming solutions, such as quizzes and games that offer personalized recommendations, to make the process of exploring the various products offered by them fun and enjoyable for users.



Thus, with companies looking at interactive ways to engage customers with their brand, the gamification market share is projected to witness a substantial increase in its revenue, from $7,841.5 million in 2019 to $76,298.9 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 24.2% between 2020 and 2030 (forecast period).



During the forecast period, the human resources category is expected to witness the highest gamification market CAGR, of 27.8%, on account of the increasing adoption of gaming solutions in recruitment, training and development, and employee motivation, for company growth.



By 2030, the consumer-driven bifurcation will dominate the market, owing to the steps being taken by organizations to raise the customer engagement rate, with the ultimate aim to make them loyal to the brand.



Cloud was the larger bifurcation in the gamification market during the historical period (2014-2019), as the adoption of cloud computing is rising due to the need for configurable gaming platforms, which helps extract as much return on investment (RoI) as possible.



In 2019, the retail division generated the highest revenue in the market, as retailers are quickly embracing the concept to increase their brand loyalty and sales, by better engaging with customers.



North America dominated the gamification market during the historical period, due to the growing IT spending, increasing number of startups, surging demand for artificial intelligence (AI)-powered gamification solutions, and surging efforts of businesses on better employee productivity and customer engagement. In the coming years, the fastest advance in the market would be experienced by Asia-Pacific (APAC), driven by the escalating smartphone penetration and digitization rate.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Background

1.1 Research Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Research Scope

1.3.1 Market Segmentation by Solution

1.3.2 Market Segmentation by Deployment

1.3.3 Market Segmentation by Application

1.3.4 Market Segmentation by End User

1.3.5 Market Segmentation by Region

1.3.6 Analysis Period

1.3.7 Market Data Reporting Unit

1.3.7.1 Value

1.4 Key Stakeholders



Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1 Secondary Research

2.2 Primary Research

2.2.1 Breakdown of Primary Research Respondents

2.2.1.1 By region

2.2.1.2 By industry participant

2.2.1.3 By company type

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Data Triangulation

2.5 Assumptions for the Study



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Solution

4.1.1.1 Enterprise-driven

4.1.1.2 Consumer-driven

4.1.2 By Deployment

4.1.2.1 Cloud

4.1.2.2 On-premises

4.1.3 By Application

4.1.3.1 Marketing

4.1.3.2 Sales

4.1.3.3 Product development

4.1.3.4 Human resources

4.1.3.5 Analytics

4.1.3.6 E-commerce

4.1.3.7 Others

4.1.4 By End User

4.1.4.1 BFSI

4.1.4.2 Retail

4.1.4.3 Healthcare

4.1.4.4 Media and entertainment

4.1.4.5 Education

4.1.4.6 IT and telecom

4.1.4.7 Government

4.1.4.8 Others

4.2 Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Trends

4.3.1.1 Growing focus on level-progression monitoring

4.3.2 Drivers

4.3.2.1 Adoption of gamification solutions by corporate sector

4.3.2.2 Integration of social media with gamification

4.3.2.3 Rising focus on enhanced customer experience

4.3.2.4 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

4.3.3 Restraints

4.3.3.1 Lack of awareness about advantages of gamification

4.3.3.2 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

4.3.4 Opportunities

4.3.4.1 Integration of advanced technologies, such as AI and ML, in gamification solutions

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast

5.1 By Solution

5.2 By Deployment

5.3 By Application

5.4 By End User

5.5 By Region



Chapter 6. North America Market Size and Forecast

6.1 By Solution

6.2 By Deployment

6.3 By Application

6.4 By End User

6.5 By Country



Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and Forecast

7.1 By Solution

7.2 By Deployment

7.3 By Application

7.4 By End User

7.5 By Country



Chapter 8. APAC Market Size and Forecast

8.1 By Solution

8.2 By Deployment

8.3 By Application

8.4 By End User

8.5 By Country



Chapter 9. MEA Market Size and Forecast

9.1 By Solution

9.2 By Deployment

9.3 By Application

9.4 By End User

9.5 By Country



Chapter 10. LATAM Market Size and Forecast

10.1 By Solution

10.2 By Deployment

10.3 By Application

10.4 By End User

10.5 By Country



Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape

11.1 List of Players and Their Offerings

11.2 Competitive Analysis of Key Players

11.3 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Players

11.4 Strategic Developments of Key Players

11.4.1 Product Launches

11.4.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

11.4.3 Partnerships

11.4.4 Client Wins



Chapter 12. Company Profiles

12.1 BI WORLDWIDE

12.1.1 Business Overview

12.1.2 Product and Service Offerings

12.2 Microsoft Corporation

12.2.1 Business Overview

12.2.2 Product and Service offerings

12.2.3 Key Financial Summary

12.3 SAP SE

12.3.1 Business Overview

12.3.2 Product and Service Offerings

12.3.3 Key Financial Summary

12.4 Salesforce.com Inc.

12.4.1 Business Overview

12.4.2 Product and Service Offerings

12.4.3 Key Financial Summary

12.5 Verint Systems Inc.

12.5.1 Business Overview

12.5.2 Product and Service Offerings

12.5.3 Key Financial Summary

12.6 FAYA Corporation

12.6.1 Business Overview

12.6.2 Product and Service Offerings

12.7 Axonify Inc.

12.7.1 Business Overview

12.7.2 Product and Service Offerings

12.8 MPS Interactive Systems Limited

12.8.1 Business Overview

12.8.2 Product and Service Offerings

12.9 Infosys Limited

12.9.1 Business Overview

12.9.2 Product and Service Offerings

12.9.3 Key Financial Summary

12.10 Khoros LLC

12.10.1 Business Overview

12.10.2 Product and Service Offerings



Chapter 13. Appendix

13.1 Abbreviations

13.2 Sources and References

13.3 Related Reports



