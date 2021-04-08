Worldwide Gaming Controller Industry to 2027 - by Product, Compatibility, Connectivity, Distribution and End-user
Apr 08, 2021, 09:15 ET
DUBLIN, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gaming Controller Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product, Compatibility, Connectivity, Distribution, and End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global gaming controller market was valued at US$ 1,663.5 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2,973.5 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2020 to 2027.
North America dominated the gaming controller market in 2019 with a share of 25.86%. The US, Canada, and Mexico are major economies contributing to the gaming controller market in North America. The video game controllers, such as consoles, are going through constant transition over the years. From blocky and basic nature of controllers to new and futuristic look of PlayStation 5's upcoming DualSense controller, the gaming controller is experiencing technological changes. With changing era of consoles, advent of cloud gaming is a sign of evolution in future games.
For instance, GameSir X2 supports various popular cloud gaming platforms such as Google's stadia, Microsoft's xCloud, and Vortex. Similarly, Razer, a global lifestyle brand for gamers has stated about availability of Razer Kishi Universal Gaming Controller for iPhone. The new controller exhibits feature of clickable analog thumbsticks, an 8-way D-pad, and range of face & multi-function buttons. Moreover, Nintendo of America is planning to sell single joy-con switch controllers in the region. Therefore, key steps by companies with respect to gaming controllers in projected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.
Europe stood second in the gaming controller market with a decent market share in 2019, and it is anticipated to register the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2027. Europe comprises developed economies such as Germany, France, the UK, and Italy. Germany, the UK, France, Italy, and Spain are the prominent markets having high gaming revenues. Germany is a highly valuable video game market of the Western Europe, followed by the UK and France. With over 90% adoption of smartphones in the European region, more than 30% of the European population plays online games on their smartphones. In addition, there are around 2,000 gaming firms in the UK engaged in the business of developing games for escalating gaming market. The high penetration of smartphones in the region is projected to fuel the significance of controllers, such as gamepad, compatible for smartphones.
The gaming controller market players mainly perform several strategies to expand their business and maintain their brand name globally. For instance, in 2020, Scuf Gaming International, LLC, launched high-performance gaming controllers for Call of Duty League to bring fans new, official league controllers, featuring team colors and logos.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Key Takeaways
3. Research Methodology
3.1 Coverage
3.2 Secondary Research
3.3 Primary Research
4. Gaming Controller Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.2.1 North America
4.2.2 Europe
4.2.3 Asia Pacific
4.2.4 Middle East & Africa
4.2.5 South America
4.3 Ecosystem Analysis
4.4 Expert Opinion
5. Gaming Controller Market- Key Industry Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Growing gaming industry
5.1.2 Technological advancements in gaming accessories
5.2 Market Restraint
5.2.1 Use of mobile phones as a console
5.3 Market Opportunity
5.3.1 Adoption of smartphone gaming controllers
5.4 Future Trend
5.4.1 Emergence of advanced gaming products
5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints
6. Gaming Controller Market - Global Analysis
6.1 Gaming Controller Market Global Overview
6.2 Market Positioning - Five Key Players
7. Gaming Controller Market Analysis - By Product
7.1 Overview
7.2 Gaming Controller Market, by Product (2019 and 2027)
7.3 Gamepad
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 Gamepad: Gaming Controller Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
7.4 Joystick
7.4.1 Overview
7.4.2 Joystick: Gaming Controller Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
7.5 Trackball
7.5.1 Overview
7.5.2 Trackball: Gaming Controller Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
7.6 Throttle Quadrant
7.6.1 Overview
7.6.2 Throttle Quadrant: Gaming Controller Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
7.7 Light Gun
7.7.1 Overview
7.7.2 Light Gun: Gaming Controller Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
8. Gaming Controller Market Analysis - By Compatibility
8.1 Overview
8.2 Gaming Controller Market, by Compatibility (2019 and 2027)
8.3 PC and Mobiles
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 PC and Mobiles: Gaming Controller Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
8.4 Console
8.4.1 Overview
8.4.2 Console: Gaming Controller Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
9. Gaming Controller Market Analysis - By Connectivity
9.1 Overview
9.2 Gaming Controller Market, by Connectivity (2019 and 2027)
9.3 Wireless
9.3.1 Overview
9.3.2 Wireless: Gaming Controller Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
9.4 Wired
9.4.1 Overview
9.4.2 Wired: Gaming Controller Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
10. Gaming Controller Market Analysis - By Distribution
10.1 Overview
10.2 Gaming Controller Market, by Distribution (2019 and 2027)
10.3 Online
10.3.1 Overview
10.3.2 Online: Gaming Controller Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
10.4 Offline
10.4.1 Overview
10.4.2 Offline: Gaming Controller Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
11. Gaming Controller Market Analysis - By End-User
11.1 Overview
11.2 Gaming Controller Market, by End-User (2019 and 2027)
11.3 Personal
11.3.1 Overview
11.3.2 Personal: Gaming Controller Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
11.4 Commercial
11.4.1 Overview
11.4.2 Commercial: Gaming Controller Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
12. Gaming Controller Market - Geographic Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 North America: Gaming Controller Market
12.3 Europe: Gaming Controller Market
12.4 APAC: Gaming Controller Market
12.5 MEA: Gaming Controller Market
12.6 SAM: Gaming Controller Market
13. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Gaming Controller Market
13.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
13.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
13.3 Asia Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
13.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
13.5 South America Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
14. Industry Landscape
14.1 Overview
14.2 Market Initiative
14.3 New Product Development
14.4 Merger and Acquisition
15. Company Profiles
15.1 Scuf Gaming International, LLC
15.1.1 Key Facts
15.1.2 Business Description
15.1.3 Products and Services
15.1.4 Financial Overview
15.1.5 SWOT Analysis
15.1.6 Key Developments
15.2 Sony Corporation
15.2.1 Key Facts
15.2.2 Business Description
15.2.3 Products and Services
15.2.4 Financial Overview
15.2.5 SWOT Analysis
15.2.6 Key Developments
15.3 Guillemot Corporation S.A.
15.3.1 Key Facts
15.3.2 Business Description
15.3.3 Products and Services
15.3.4 Financial Overview
15.3.5 SWOT Analysis
15.3.6 Key Developments
15.4 HORI USA
15.4.1 Key Facts
15.4.2 Business Description
15.4.3 Products and Services
15.4.4 Financial Overview
15.4.5 SWOT Analysis
15.4.6 Key Developments
15.5 Logitech
15.5.1 Key Facts
15.5.2 Business Description
15.5.3 Products and Services
15.5.4 Financial Overview
15.5.5 SWOT Analysis
15.5.6 Key Developments
15.6 NVIDIA CORPORATION
15.6.1 Key Facts
15.6.2 Business Description
15.6.3 Products and Services
15.6.4 Financial Overview
15.6.5 SWOT Analysis
15.7 Microsoft Corporation
15.7.1 Key Facts
15.7.2 Business Description
15.7.3 Products and Services
15.7.4 Financial Overview
15.7.5 SWOT Analysis
15.8 Nitendo
15.8.1 Key Facts
15.8.2 Business Description
15.8.3 Products and Services
15.8.4 Financial Overview
15.8.5 SWOT Analysis
15.9 Mad Catz Global Limited
15.9.1 Key Facts
15.9.2 Business Description
15.9.2.1 Products and Services
15.9.3 Financial Overview
15.9.4 SWOT Analysis
15.10 Razer Inc.
15.10.1 Key Facts
15.10.2 Business Description
15.10.3 Products and Services
15.10.4 Financial Overview
15.10.5 SWOT Analysis
15.10.6 Key Developments
16. Appendix
