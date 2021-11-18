Worldwide GaN Power Device Industry to 2026 - Featuring Mitsubishi Electric, Navitas Semiconductor and Texas Instruments Among Others

Nov 18, 2021, 18:00 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "GaN Power Device Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global GaN power device market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 19% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
The gallium nitride (GaN) power device is a high electron mobility (HEMT) transistor that produces electrical energy by the controlling the freely moving electrons in the wide bandgap of the semiconductor. As compared to silicon metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistor (MOSFET), the GaN power device has lower on-resistance, lesser output capacitance and higher electric-field strength. It also conducts more electrons, reduces switch node ringing and increases efficiency. Besides this, it is compact, fast and lightweight, owing to which it is gaining traction in commercial and industrial applications across various industrial products.
The market is presently being driven by the extensive utilization of GaN power devices in various end use industries. For instance, it is used in the lighting and braking control systems in electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs). Governments of several countries are introducing stringent policies on greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, which is boosting the sales of EVs and HEVs around the world. They are also promoting the adoption of energy-efficient devices, which is further influencing the demand for GaN power devices in the defense and aerospace industries. Apart from this, these devices are utilized in radars to enhance navigation, avoid collision and enable real-time air traffic control.
Moreover, they are employed in the manufacturing of healthcare scanning equipment, such as sonograms, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and miniaturized X-ray machines, to provide precision while performing surgeries. Furthermore, they are used in small cell, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and remote radio head network densification. Besides this, the increasing adoption of the internet of things (IoT) technology, along with the introduction of 5G technology, is expected to create lucrative opportunities for manufacturers in the coming years.
Competitive Landscape
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Efficient Power Conversion, GaN Systems Inc., IQE, Koninklijke Philips N.V., MACOM Technology Solutions, Microsemi Corporation (Microchip Technology Inc.), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Navitas Semiconductor Inc., Qorvo Inc., Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Texas Instruments Incorporated, Toshiba Corporation, Wolfspeed Inc. (Cree Inc.), etc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report
- How has the global GaN power device market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global GaN power device market?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the device type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the voltage range?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use industry?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global GaN power device market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global GaN Power Device Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Device Type
6.1 Power Device
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Major Types
6.1.2.1 Discrete Power Device
6.1.2.2 Integrated Power Device
6.1.3 Market Forecast
6.2 RF Power Device
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Major Types
6.2.2.1 Discrete RF Power Device
6.2.2.2 Integrated RF Power Device
6.2.3 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Voltage Range
7.1 <_00 />7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 200-600 Volt
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 >600 Volt
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Application
8.1 Power Drives
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Power Supply Systems
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Radio Frequency Based Systems
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by End-use Industry
9.1 Telecommunications
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Automotive
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Renewable Power Generation
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Military
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Aerospace and Defense
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast
9.6 Consumer Electronics
9.6.1 Market Trends
9.6.2 Market Forecast
9.7 Others
9.7.1 Market Trends
9.7.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Region
11 SWOT Analysis
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
14 Price Indicators
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Efficient Power Conversion
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2 GaN Systems Inc.
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3 IQE
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3.3 Financials
15.3.4 Koninklijke Philips N.V.
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.4.3 Financials
15.3.5 MACOM Technology Solutions
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5.3 Financials
15.3.6 Microsemi Corporation (Microchip Technology Inc.)
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6.3 SWOT Analysis
15.3.7 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.7.3 Financials
15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.8 Navitas Semiconductor Inc.
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9 Qorvo Inc.
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9.3 Financials
15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.10 Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.10.3 Financials
15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.11 Texas Instruments Incorporated
15.3.11.1 Company Overview
15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.11.3 Financials
15.3.12 Toshiba Corporation
15.3.12.1 Company Overview
15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.12.3 Financials
15.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.13 Wolfspeed Inc. (Cree Inc.)
15.3.13.1 Company Overview
15.3.13.2 Product Portfolio
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fs0q2t
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article