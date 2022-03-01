Worldwide GDPR Services Industry to 2027 - Featuring Amazon Web Services, Capgemini and Informatica Among Others

DUBLIN, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "GDPR Services Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global GDPR services market reached a value of US$ 1.61 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 5.88 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 23.50% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) services refer to various advanced solutions that aid organizations in complying with the European Union (EU) GDPR. They involve the evaluation of areas, such as document lifecycle, encryption and data backup, GDPR readiness assessment, risk assessment, data protection impact assessment (DPIA), followed by planning and implementation of concrete IT solutions in business operations. They assist enterprises in protecting the personal data and privacy of all EU citizens for transactions occurring within EU member states. In recent years, GDPR services have rapidly gained traction as they help businesses fulfill the GDPR requirements effectively to avoid hefty fines and legal issues.

GDPR Services Market Trends:

The rising need for organizations to comply with GDPR implemented by the EU represents the primary factor driving the market growth. Additionally, the continuous generation of vast amounts of data has strengthened the need for enhanced data security and privacy. This, in confluence with the widespread prevalence of cybersecurity attacks across the globe, is catalyzing the demand for GDPR services.

Furthermore, the escalating demand for data processing transparency to improve security service delivery and organizational reputation is propelling the market growth. Besides this, the growing number of individuals working remotely due to the recent coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak and the implementation of stringent data privacy regulations by governments of various countries are encouraging the adoption of GDPR services. Moreover, several leading players are launching innovative GDPR solutions to expand their customer base and maintain a competitive edge in the market. Other factors, including the rapid digitization, rising cloud adoption, increasing penetration of the Internet of Things (IoT) devices, and technological advancements, are also creating a positive market outlook.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global GDPR services market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on offering, deployment type, organization size and end user.



Breakup by Offering:

Data Management

Data Discovery and Mapping

Data Governance

API Management

Breakup by Deployment Type:

On-premises

Cloud-based

Breakup by Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Breakup by End User:

BFSI

Retail

Healthcare

Education

Manufacturing

Government and Public Sector

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Absolute Software Corporation, Amazon Web Services Inc., Capgemini SE, International Business Machines Corporation, Informatica, Iron Mountain Inc., Micro Focus International PLC, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Proofpoint Inc., SAP SE, Trustwave Holdings Inc. (Singapore Telecommunications Limited) and Veritas Technologies LLC.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the global GDPR services market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global GDPR services market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the offering?

What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the organization size?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global GDPR services market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global GDPR Services Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Offering

6.1 Data Management

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Data Discovery and Mapping

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Data Governance

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 API Management

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Deployment Type

7.1 On-premises

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Cloud-based

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Organization Size

8.1 Large Enterprises

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by End User

9.1 BFSI

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Retail

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Healthcare

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Education

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Manufacturing

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast

9.6 Government and Public Sector

9.6.1 Market Trends

9.6.2 Market Forecast

9.7 Others

9.7.1 Market Trends

9.7.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Absolute Software Corporation

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.1.3 Financials

15.3.2 Amazon Web Services Inc.

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2.3 Financials

15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.3 Capgemini SE

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3.3 Financials

15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.4 International Business Machines Corporation

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4.3 Financials

15.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.5 Informatica

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6 Iron Mountain Inc.

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6.3 Financials

15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.7 Micro Focus International PLC

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7.3 Financials

15.3.8 Microsoft Corporation

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8.3 Financials

15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.9 Oracle Corporation

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9.3 Financials

15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.10 Proofpoint Inc.

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.11 SAP SE

15.3.11.1 Company Overview

15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.11.3 Financials

15.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.12 Trustwave Holdings Inc. (Singapore Telecommunications Limited)

15.3.12.1 Company Overview

15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.13 Veritas Technologies LLC

15.3.13.1 Company Overview

15.3.13.2 Product Portfolio



