Worldwide Gel Battery Industry to 2027 - Featuring BSB Power Company, Canbat Technologies and Exponential Power Among Others

DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gel Battery Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global gel battery market reached a value of US$ 2.07 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 2.63 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.2% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor



A gel battery is lightweight and durable, has a longer lifespan, and can withstand extreme temperature ranges compared to conventional batteries. It comprises gelled electrolytes that reduce the risk of spillage, evaporation, corrosion, and internal resistance. As it requires low maintenance, it is commonly utilized in cell phones, camcorders, motorcycles, marine equipment, and high-end cars across the globe. Moreover, a gel battery is considered suitable for being used in solar systems, marine trolling, sailboats, uninterrupted power systems (UPS), and emergency lighting on account of its flexible designs and vibration resistance



Gel batteries find application as energy storage devices in off-grid solar photovoltaic (PV) systems. This, in confluence with the escalating demand for solar power devices to provide backup during power outages in remote areas, represents one of the key factors driving the market. In addition, governments of numerous countries are promoting the usage of renewable energy sources via tax credits, incentives, and price concessions on several solar panel components. Apart from this, rising concerns about the negative impact of fuel-based vehicles on the environment are positively influencing the use of gel batteries in electric vehicles (EVs), public transportation, and aircraft.

Furthermore, the increasing awareness among individuals of rising pollution levels is contributing to the market growth. Besides this, gel batteries are employed in manufacturing electric wheelchairs and ventilators, which are employed in health facilities. The escalating demand for electric wheelchairs on account of the rising prevalence of neurological disorders and the geriatric population, which is more susceptible to orthopaedic conditions, is also bolstering the market growth. In line with this, the expanding utilization of gel batteries in golf carts, floor scrubbers, and computers for backup is impelling the market growth

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being B.B. Battery, BSB Power Company Limited, C&D Technologies Inc., Canbat Technologies Inc., Exide Technologies, Exponential Power Inc., JYC Battery Manufacturer Co. Ltd., Leoch International Technology Limited Inc., Power-Sonic Corporation and Vision Group.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global gel battery market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global gel battery market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global gel battery market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Gel Battery Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 2V

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 6V

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 12V

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

7.1 Online

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Offline

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Electric Mobility

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Energy Storage and Distribution

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Telecommunication

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Others

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 B.B. Battery

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2 BSB Power Company Limited

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3 C&D Technologies Inc.

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3.3 SWOT Analysis

14.3.4 Canbat Technologies Inc.

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5 Exide Technologies

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5.3 Financials

14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.6 Exponential Power Inc.

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7 JYC Battery Manufacturer Co. Ltd.

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8 Leoch International Technology Limited Inc.

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8.3 Financials

14.3.9 Power-Sonic Corporation

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10 Vision Group

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10.3 Financials

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6rkowx

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets