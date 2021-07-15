Worldwide Gene Expression Analysis Industry to 2026 - Key Players Include GE Healthcare, Oxford Gene Technology and Qiagen
Jul 15, 2021, 17:00 ET
DUBLIN, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gene Expression Analysis Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global gene expression analysis market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Gene expression analysis (GEA) is the method of extracting data from a gene to investigate the behaviour of biological systems. It involves different processes such as gene transcription, translation, post-translational modification of protein and RNA splicing. The data obtained from this analysis is used for the production of proteins, Ribonucleic Acid (RNA) and various microbiological products. They are further utilized for the development of new drugs and improving the existing diagnostic methods. GEA is now widely considered to be essential in explaining the mechanisms that cause numerous medical ailments, owing to which it finds extensive applications in pharmacogenomics, biomarking, toxicology and diagnostics.
The increasing adoption of targeted molecular therapeutics, along with the growing demand for personalized medicines, is among the key factors driving the growth of the market. GEA has proven to be a powerful tool in molecular biology studies, which are used to understand the functioning of genes, diagnose ailments and facilitate drug development. Furthermore, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, tuberculosis, and cardiovascular and genetic disorders is providing a significant boost to the market growth.
Additionally, the development of personalized medicines to cure these ailments has enabled the modifications of diagnostic and treatment methods according to the individual patient requirement. Moreover, various technological advancements, such as the advent of Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), along with the development of genomic databases, higher success rates of GEA and enhanced focus on research and development (R&D) in gene therapy, are further projected to drive the market growth. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global gene expression analysis market to grow at a CAGR of around 10% during 2021-2026.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Agilent Technologies, BGI, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Eurofins Scientific, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, GE Healthcare, Illumina, Inc., Oxford Gene Technology, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc., Perkinelmer Inc., Qiagen N.V., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., etc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global gene expression analysis market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global gene expression analysis market?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the products & services?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the capacity?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?
- What is the structure of the global gene expression analysis market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the market?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Gene Expression Analysis Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact Of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Products & Services
6.1 Consumables
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Instruments
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Services
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Technology
7.1 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Next Generation Sequencing (NGS)
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 DNA Microarray
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Sanger Sequencing
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Others
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Capacity
8.1 Low-to Mid-Plex Gene Expression Analysis
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 High-Plex Gene Expression Analysis
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by End-User
9.1 Pharmaceutical and Biotech companies
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Academic Institutes and Research Centers
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Others
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Region
10.1 North America
10.1.1 United States
10.1.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.1.2 Market Forecast
10.1.2 Canada
10.1.2.1 Market Trends
10.1.2.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Europe
10.2.1 Germany
10.2.1.1 Market Trends
10.2.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2.2 France
10.2.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2.2 Market Forecast
10.2.3 United Kingdom
10.2.3.1 Market Trends
10.2.3.2 Market Forecast
10.2.4 Italy
10.2.4.1 Market Trends
10.2.4.2 Market Forecast
10.2.5 Spain
10.2.5.1 Market Trends
10.2.5.2 Market Forecast
10.2.6 Russia
10.2.6.1 Market Trends
10.2.6.2 Market Forecast
10.2.7 Others
10.2.7.1 Market Trends
10.2.7.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Asia-Pacific
10.3.1 China
10.3.1.1 Market Trends
10.3.1.2 Market Forecast
10.3.2 Japan
10.3.2.1 Market Trends
10.3.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3.3 India
10.3.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.3.2 Market Forecast
10.3.4 South Korea
10.3.4.1 Market Trends
10.3.4.2 Market Forecast
10.3.5 Australia
10.3.5.1 Market Trends
10.3.5.2 Market Forecast
10.3.6 Indonesia
10.3.6.1 Market Trends
10.3.6.2 Market Forecast
10.3.7 Others
10.3.7.1 Market Trends
10.3.7.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Latin America
10.4.1 Brazil
10.4.1.1 Market Trends
10.4.1.2 Market Forecast
10.4.2 Mexico
10.4.2.1 Market Trends
10.4.2.2 Market Forecast
10.4.3 Argentina
10.4.3.1 Market Trends
10.4.3.2 Market Forecast
10.4.4 Columbia
10.4.4.1 Market Trends
10.4.4.2 Market Forecast
10.4.5 Chile
10.4.5.1 Market Trends
10.4.5.2 Market Forecast
10.4.6 Peru
10.4.6.1 Market Trends
10.4.6.2 Market Forecast
10.4.7 Others
10.4.7.1 Market Trends
10.4.7.2 Market Forecast
10.5 Middle East and Africa
10.5.1 Turkey
10.5.1.1 Market Trends
10.5.1.2 Market Forecast
10.5.2 Saudi Arabia
10.5.2.1 Market Trends
10.5.2.2 Market Forecast
10.5.3 Iran
10.5.3.1 Market Trends
10.5.3.2 Market Forecast
10.5.4 United Arab Emirates
10.5.4.1 Market Trends
10.5.4.2 Market Forecast
10.5.5 Others
10.5.5.1 Market Trends
10.5.5.2 Market Forecast
11 SWOT Analysis
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
14 Price Indicators
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Agilent Technologies
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.1.3 Financials
15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.2 BGI
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3.3 Financials
15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.4 Eurofins Scientific
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5 F. Hoffmann-La Roche
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5.3 Financials
15.3.6 GE Healthcare
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.7 Illumina Inc.
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.7.3 Financials
15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.8 Oxford Gene Technology
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8.3 Financials
15.3.9 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9.3 Financials
15.3.10 Perkinelmer Inc.
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.10.3 Financials
15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.11 Qiagen N.V.
15.3.11.1 Company Overview
15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.11.3 Financials
15.3.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
15.3.12.1 Company Overview
15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.12.3 Financials
15.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis
