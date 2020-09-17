Worldwide General Electrical Equipment and Components Industry to 2030 - Featuring Panasonic, Samsung & ABB Among Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "General Electrical Equipment And Components Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global general electrical equipment and components market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.



The global general electrical equipment and component market was worth $373.73 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.59% and reach $519.65 billion by 2023.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the general electrical equipment and components? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The General Electrical Equipment And Components market global report from the publisher answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider general electrical equipment and components market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the Covid 19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The general electrical equipment and components market section of the report gives context. It compares the general electrical equipment and components market with other segments of the general electrical equipment and components market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, general electrical equipment and components indicators comparison.

Government regulations related to environment and product quality significantly affect the electrical equipment manufacturing companies. These regulations increase the operating expenses throughout the supply chain including production, packaging, distribution and electronic equipment disposal. For example, during 2012, large American companies with employees more than 100, have paid an amount of $9,083 per employee in regulatory costs. In total, the regulatory cost is around $2.03 trillion USD though out the electronics sectors and other American industries. Thus, stringent government regulations obstruct the growth of the electrical equipment and component market.



Consumers are increasingly adopting tools and devices equipped with smart technology as they maximize security, increase energy efficiency, improve appliance functionality, are more convenient and flexible. Demand for smart homes and office spaces are increasing by the day. Innovation, adoption and deployment of new technologies in various electrical equipment is making the world smarter. High end technology devices are easy to use and help in smooth flow of regular activities encouraging companies to cater to such needs. For example, Philips has developed a personal wireless lighting system for smart homes that are easy to control and create the perfect ambience. Moreover, in 2019, the average revenue per installed smart home was US $77.07. Thus, the adoption of high-end technologies directly impacts the sales in general electrical equipment and components market.



Electrical equipment are being equipped with IoT (Internet Of Things) which provides an edge on how tools are controlled and managed. IoT is the network of physical devices, vehicles, and other items embedded with electronics, software, sensors, actuators, and connectivity that enables them to connect, collect and exchange data. IoT is useful for reliable transmission, intelligent processing and electrical safety during over current or over voltage and can be operated remotely. For instance, in 2017 August Home released Doorbell Cam Pro that enables the owner to answer the door from any location. Thus, IoT is positively impacting the sales of electrical equipment and contributes to the growth of the market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. General Electrical Equipment And Component Market Characteristics



3. General Electrical Equipment And Component Market Size And Growth

3.1. Global General Electrical Equipment And Component Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion

3.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.1.2. Restraints On The Market

3.2. Global General Electrical Equipment And Component Forecast Market, 2019 - 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

3.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.2.2. Restraints On the Market



4. General Electrical Equipment And Component Market Segmentation

4.1. Global General Electrical Equipment And Component Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



5. General Electrical Equipment And Component Market Regional And Country Analysis

5.1. Global General Electrical Equipment And Component Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2. Global General Electrical Equipment And Component Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



6. Asia-Pacific General Electrical Equipment And Component Market



7. China General Electrical Equipment And Component Market



8. India General Electrical Equipment And Component Market



9. Japan General Electrical Equipment And Component Market



10. Australia General Electrical Equipment And Component Market



11. Indonesia General Electrical Equipment And Component Market



12. South Korea General Electrical Equipment And Component Market



13. Western Europe General Electrical Equipment And Component Market



14. UK General Electrical Equipment And Component Market



15. Germany General Electrical Equipment And Component Market



16. France General Electrical Equipment And Component Market



17. Eastern Europe General Electrical Equipment And Component Market



18. Russia General Electrical Equipment And Component Market



19. North America General Electrical Equipment And Component Market



20. USA General Electrical Equipment And Component Market



21. South America General Electrical Equipment And Component Market



22. Brazil General Electrical Equipment And Component Market



23. Middle East General Electrical Equipment And Component Market



24. Africa General Electrical Equipment And Component Market



25. General Electrical Equipment And Component Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

25.1. General Electrical Equipment And Component Market Competitive Landscape

25.2. General Electrical Equipment And Component Market Company Profiles

25.2.1. Panasonic Corporation

25.2.1.1. Overview

25.2.1.2. Products and Services

25.2.1.3. Strategy

25.2.1.4. Financial Performance

25.2.2. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd,

25.2.2.1. Overview

25.2.2.2. Products and Services

25.2.2.3. Strategy

25.2.2.4. Financial Performance

25.2.3. ABB Ltd

25.2.3.1. Overview

25.2.3.2. Products and Services

25.2.3.3. Strategy

25.2.3.4. Financial Performance

25.2.4. Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd

25.2.4.1. Overview

25.2.4.2. Products and Services

25.2.4.3. Strategy

25.2.4.4. Financial Performance

25.2.5. Toshiba Corporation

25.2.5.1. Overview

25.2.5.2. Products and Services

25.2.5.3. Strategy

25.2.5.4. Financial Performance



26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The General Electrical Equipment And Component Market



27. General Electrical Equipment And Component Market Trends And Strategies



28. General Electrical Equipment And Component Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



29. Appendix

29.1. Abbreviations

29.2. Currencies

29.3. Research Inquiries

29.4. About the Publisher

29.5. Copyright And Disclaimer



Companies Mentioned



Panasonic Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd,

ABB Ltd

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd

Toshiba Corporation

Eaton

Emerson Electric

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Wix.com Inc

Automattic Inc.

Open Source Matters Inc.

Weebly Inc.

Webs

Duda and Doodlebit LLC

ola Inc

IM CREATOR

SQUARESPACE

Sitey

JIMDO

WebStarts.com

Samsung electronics

Intel

Taiwan semiconductor

semiconductor Micron Tehnology

Qualcomn

