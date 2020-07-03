Worldwide Genomic Cancer Panel and Profiling Industry to 2024 - Make Research Investment Decisions

DUBLIN, July 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Genomic Cancer Panel and Profiling Markets by Cancer and Germline/Somatic Type with Screening Potential Market Size, Customized Forecasting/Analysis, and Executive and Consultant Guides 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Cancer Gene Panels and Genomic Profiling are quickly changing the diagnosis and treatment of cancers. The market is moving out of a specialized niche and going mainstream as Oncologists begin routinely using the information on the hundreds of genes related to cancer. The market is exploding as physicians use all the information they can get in the battle against cancer. And there is a lot of information to be had. But the COVID-19 Pandemic has impacted the market. Find out how in this thorough report.

Comprehensive panels, genomic profiling, high-risk breast cancer panels. Learn all about how players are jockeying for position in a market that is being created from scratch. And some players are already taking the lead. It is a dynamic market situation with an enormous opportunity where the right diagnostic with the right support can command premium pricing. And science is developing at the same time creating new opportunities with regularity. And the cost of sequencing continues to fall.

This report provides data that analysts and planners can use. Hundreds of pages of information including a complete list of Current 2020 United States Medicare Fee Payment Schedules to help understand test pricing in detail. Forecast demand for new testing regimes or technologies. Make research investment decisions.

The report includes detailed breakouts for 18 Countries and 4 Regions. A detailed breakout for any country in the world is available to purchasers of the report.

Key Topics Covered:



Cancer Panel Market - Strategic Situation Analysis & COVID Update

Guide for Executives, Marketing, Sales and Business Development Staff

Guide for Management Consultants and Investment Advisors

1. Introduction and Market Definition

1.1 What are Cancer Gene Panels and Profiling?

1.2 The Sequencing Revolution

1.3 Market Definition

1.3.1 Revenue Market Size

1.4 Methodology

1.4.1 Authors

1.4.2 Sources

1.5 A Spending Perspective on Clinical Laboratory Testing

1.5.1 An Historical Look at Clinical Testing

2. Market Overview

2.1 Players in a Dynamic Market

2.1.1 Academic Research Lab

2.1.2 Diagnostic Test Developer

2.1.3 Instrumentation Supplier

2.1.4 Distributor and Reagent Supplier

2.1.5 Independent Testing Lab

2.1.6 Public National/regional lab

2.1.7 Hospital lab

2.1.8 Physician Office Labs

2.1.9 Audit Body

2.1.10 Certification Body

2.2 Oncogenomics

2.2.1 Carcinogenesis

2.2.2 Chromosomes, Genes and Epigenetics

2.2.2.1 Chromosomes

2.2.2.2 Genes

2.2.2.3 Epigenetics

2.2.3 Cancer Genes

2.2.4 Germline vs Somatic

2.2.5 Gene Panels, Single Gene Assays and Multiplexing

2.2.6 Genomic Profiling

2.2.7 The Comprehensive Assay

2.2.8 Changing Clinical Role

2.2.9 The Cancer Screening Market Opportunity

2.3 Cancer Management vs. Diagnosis

2.3.1 The Role of Risk Assessment

2.3.2 Diagnosis

2.3.3 Managing

2.3.4 Monitoring

2.4 Phases of Adoption - Looking into The Future

2.5 Structure of Industry Plays a Part

2.5.1 Hospital Testing Share

2.5.2 Economies of Scale

2.5.2.1 Hospital vs. Central Lab

2.5.3 Physician Office Lab's

2.5.4 Physician's and POCT

3. Market Trends

3.1 Factors Driving Growth

3.1.1 Level of Care

3.1.2 Companion Dx

3.1.3 Immuno-oncology

3.1.4 Liability

3.1.5 Aging Population

3.2 Factors Limiting Growth

3.2.1 State of knowledge

3.2.2 Genetic Blizzard.

3.2.3 Protocol Resistance

3.2.4 Regulation and coverage

3.3 Instrumentation and Automation

3.3.1 Instruments Key to Market Share

3.3.2 Bioinformatics Plays a Role

3.4 Diagnostic Technology Development

3.4.1 Next Generation Sequencing Fuels a Revolution

3.4.2 Single Cell Genomics Changes the Picture

3.4.3 Pharmacogenomics Blurs Diagnosis and Treatment

3.4.4 CGES Testing, A Brave New World

3.4.5 Biochips/Giant magnetoresistance based assay

4. Cancer Panels & Profiles Recent Developments

4.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section

4.1.1 Importance of These Developments

4.1.2 How to Use This Section

5. Profiles of Key Players

6. The Global Market for Cancer Gene Panels and Profiles

6.1 Global Market Overview by Country

6.1.1 Table - Global Market by Country

6.1.2 Chart - Global Market by Country

6.2 Global Market by Cancer Type - Overview

6.2.1 Table - Global Market by Cancer Type

6.2.2 Chart - Global Market by Cancer Type - Base/Final Year Comparison

6.2.3 Chart - Global Market by Cancer Type - Base Year

6.2.4 Chart - Global Market by Cancer Type - Final Year

6.2.5 Chart - Global Market by Cancer Type - Share by Year

6.2.6 Chart - Global Market by Cancer Type - Segment Growth

6.3 Global Market Germline & Somatic - Overview

6.3.1 Table - Global Market Germline & Somatic

6.3.2 Chart - Global Market Germline & Somatic - Base/Final Year Comparison

6.3.3 Chart - Global Market Germline & Somatic - Base Year

6.3.4 Chart - Global Market Germline & Somatic - Final Year

6.3.5 Chart - Global Market Germline & Somatic - Share by Year

6.3.6 Chart - Global Market Germline & Somatic - Segment Growth

7. Global Cancer Gene Panels & Profiles Markets - By Type of Cancer

7.1 Comprehensive Panels & Profiles

7.1.1 Table Comprehensive Testing - by Country

7.1.2 Chart - Comprehensive Testing Growth

7.2 Breast Cancer Gene Testing

7.2.1 Table Breast Cancer Gene Testing - by Country

7.2.2 Chart - Breast Cancer Testing Growth

7.3 Colorectal Cancer Gene Testing

7.3.1 Table Colorectal Cancer Gene Testing - by Country

7.3.2 Chart - Colorectal Cancer Gene Testing Growth

7.4 Gynecological Cancer Gene Testing

7.4.1 Table Gynecological Cancer Gene Testing - by Country

7.4.2 Chart - Gynecological Cancer Gene Testing Growth

7.5 Blood Cancer Gene Testing

7.5.1 Table Blood Cancer Gene Testing - by Country

7.5.2 Chart - Blood Cancer Gene Testing Growth

7.6 Prostate Cancer Gene Testing

7.6.1 Table Prostate Cancer Gene Testing - by Country

7.6.2 Chart - Prostate Cancer Testing Growth

7.7 Lung Cancer Gene Testing

7.7.1 Table Lung Cancer Gene Testing - by Country

7.7.2 Chart - Lung Cancer Gene Testing Growth

7.8 Other Cancer Gene Testing

7.8.1 Table Other Cancer Gene Testing - by Country

7.8.2 Chart - Other Cancer Gene Testing Growth

8. Global Cancer Gene Testing Markets - Germline and Somatic

8.1 Global Market Somatic

8.2.1 Table Somatic - by Country

8.2.2 Chart - Somatic Testing Growth

8.3 Global Market Germline

8.3.1 Table Germline - by Country

8.3.2 Chart - Germline Testing Growth

9. Potential Market Opportunity Sizes

9.1 Potential Cancer Screening by Country: Lung, Breast & Colorectal

9.2 Potential Cancer Screening by Country: Prostate, Other Cancer & All Cancer

9.3 Potential Market Size - Cancer Diagnosis

9.4 Potential Market Size - Therapy Selection

Companies Mentioned



Abbott Diagnostics

AccuraGen Inc

Acuamark Diagnostics

Admera Health, LLC

Agena Bioscience, Inc

Agilent

Almac Diagnostics

Amoy Diagnostics Co., Ltd.

Anchor Dx

ANGLE plc

ApoCell, Inc.

ArcherDx, Inc

Asuragen

AVIVA Biosciences

Baylor Miraca Genetics Laboratories

Beckman Coulter , Inc.

, Inc. Becton, Dickinson and Company

BGI Genomics Co. Ltd

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

Bio-Techne

Bioarray Genetics

Biocartis

Biocept, Inc

Biodesix Inc

BioFluidica

bioMrieux Diagnostics

Bioneer Corporation

Bioview

Blueprint Genetics

Bolidics

Boreal Genomics

Caris Molecular Diagnostics

CellMax Life

Cepheid (now Danaher)

Chronix Biomedical

Circulogene

Clinical Genomics

Cynvenio

Cytolumina Technologies Corp

CytoTrack

Datar Cancer Genetics Limited

Diagenode Diagnostics

Diagnologix LLC

Enzo Life Sciences, Inc

Epic Sciences

Epigenomics AG

Eurofins Scientific

Exosome Diagnostics

Exosome Sciences

Fluidigm Corp

Fluxion Biosciences

Foundation Medicine

Freenome

Fulgent Genetics

GeneFirst Ltd.

Genetron Health ( Beijing ) Co., Ltd

) Co., Ltd Genomic Health

GILUPI Nanomedizin

Grail, Inc.

Guardant Health

HansaBiomed

HeiScreen

Helomics

Horizon Discovery

iCellate

Illumina

Incell Dx

Inivata

Integrated Diagnostics

Invitae Corporation

Janssen Diagnostics

Loxo Oncology

MDNA Life SCIENCES, Inc

MDx Health

Menarini Silicon Biosystems

Millipore Sigma

Miltenyi Biotec

miR Scientific

Molecular MD

Myriad Genetics/Myriad RBM

NantHealth, Inc.

Natera

NeoGenomics

New Oncology

Novogene Bioinformatics Technology Co., Ltd.

Oncocyte

OncoDNA

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Perkin Elmer

Personal Genome Diagnostics

PrecisionMed

Promega

Qiagen Gmbh

Quidel

Rarecells SAS

RareCyte

Resolution Biosciences, Inc

Roche Molecular Diagnostics

Screencell

Siemens Healthineers

simfo GmbH

Singlera Genomics Inc

SRI International

Sysmex Inostics

Tempus Labs, Inc

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Thrive Earlier Detection

Trovagene

Volition



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cmmlzb

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

