Worldwide Geomarketing Industry to 2025 - Featuring Adobe, Airship & Bluedot Innovation Among Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Geomarketing Market by Component (Software and Services), Location (Indoor and Outdoor), Deployment Mode (Cloud and On-premises), Organization Size (Large Enterprises and SMEs),Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market size is expected to grow from USD 10.7 billion in 2018 to USD 32.4 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 24.8% during the forecast period.



The rise in demand for cloud services, rise in internet penetration, advanced technology for location-based software to modernize legacy systems, better customer experience, driving the geomarketing deployment all over the globe



Increasing need to adopt cloud services, for their scalability and flexibility, demand for modernizing legacy systems and applications, rise in a remote work scenario, and better customer experience by applications is expected to drive demand for geomarketing. Every business user owns a website to serve, communicate, and interact with its end-users. In the world of the digital era, enterprises are catering to a global audience, physically dispersed over the globe. The website is one of the basic communication channels for customers to engage with enterprises. 24*7 availability of the website is therefore important for enterprises to meet the increasing demand for tech-savvy customers. Geomarketing market seems to be lucrative in the coming years with ubiquity in internet usage and scalability provided by cloud-native applications



Cloud deployment mode to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period



Cloud deployment mode is used deploying geomarketing applications and software. It is becoming a growing practice for organizations to choose cloud-based services for geomarketing and location-based analytics. With the flexibility provided by these services, more organizations are choosing geomarketing solutions based on cloud hence, it is expected to grow faster during the coming 5 years.



SMEs segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



SMEs are expected to adopt geomarketing to enhance agility and boost the development of modern marketing strategies in the SME segment. SMEs face a greater resource crunch than large enterprises and require advanced methods to adopt geomarketing which is also expected to drive the growth of the overall geomarketing market.



Asia Pacific (APAC) region to record the highest market share in the geomarketing market in 2020



APAC is an emerging region for the geomarketing market. Australia and New Zealand, China, Japan, Singapore, and India are the major countries contributing to the growth of the geomarketing market in APAC. Due to the rise in internet and smartphone users, adoption of cloud services, IT services start-up ecosystem, enterprises in this region are becoming more competitive, and are focusing on offering better customer experience services to industries. Thus, the untapped potential of the APAC region is attracting investments by major companies. Most organizations are focusing on expanding their business operations in countries across the APAC region, which is expected to increase demand for geomarketing

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Geomarketing Market

4.2 Market in Asia-Pacific, by Component and Country

4.3 Market, by Organization Size



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Investment in Digital Marketing Compared to Conventional Marketing

5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for Location-Based Intelligence

5.2.1.3 Better Audience Targeting With Help of Ai, Location Analytics, and Big Data

5.2.1.4 Impact of COVID-19 on Businesses to Reduce Budgets, Creating Opportunities for Geomarketing Vendors

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Legal Concerns and Data Privacy Threats

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Advancement in Connected Devices

5.2.3.2 High Demand for Mobile Computing and Trending Social Media

5.2.3.3 Post-Pandemic Demand for Modern Infrastructure to Ensure Business Continuity

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of It Skills and Other Operational Challenges

5.2.4.2 Lack of Uniform Regulatory Standards

5.3 Geomarketing Notification Types

5.3.1 Static Geo-Notifications

5.3.2 Dynamic Geo-Notifications

5.3.3 Peer-To-Peer Geo notifications

5.4 Ecosystem

5.4.1 Software Vendors

5.4.2 Device Manufacturers

5.4.3 System Integrators

5.4.4 Industrial Partners

5.4.5 Strategic Consultants

5.4.6 Cumulative Growth Analysis

5.5 Average Selling Price Trend

5.6 Case Studies

5.6.1 Leading Online Education Company With Carto'S Location Intelligence Created Geomarketing Campaigns

5.6.2 Xtremepush Platform-Multi-Channel Marketing Platform Helped Tbc Bank Geofence Target Areas and Deliver Location Triggered Personalized Messaging to App Users

5.6.3 Schoenherr Attorneys at Law

5.6.4 GE Healthcare Partnered With Galigeo to Access Big Data Using Location Intelligence Tool

5.6.5 Vodafone Partnered With Clevertap for Improving Onboarding Campaign Ctrs

5.7 Value Chain Analysis

5.8 Technology Analysis

5.8.1 Bluetooth Low Energy

5.8.2 Gps

5.8.3 Radio-Frequency Identification

5.8.4 Wi-Fi

5.8.5 Near-Field Communication

5.8.6 Ibeacon



6 Geomarketing Market, by Component

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Component: Market Drivers

6.1.2 Component: Impact of COVID-19 on Market

6.2 Software

6.3 Services



7 Geomarketing Market, by Service

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Services: Market Drivers

7.1.2 Services: Impact of COVID-19 on Market

7.2 Advisory and Consulting

7.3 Deployment and Integration

7.4 Support and Maintenance



8 Geomarketing Market, by Location Type

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Location Types: Market Drivers

8.1.2 Location Types: Impact of COVID-19 on Market

8.2 Indoor

8.3 Outdoor



9 Geomarketing Market, by Deployment Mode

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Deployment Mode: Market Drivers

9.1.2 Deployment Mode: Impact of COVID-19 on Market

9.2 Cloud

9.3 On-Premises



10 Geomarketing Market, by Organization Size

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 Organization Size: Market Drivers

10.1.2 Organization Size: Impact of COVID-19 on Market

10.2 Large Enterprises

10.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises



11 Geomarketing Market, by Vertical

11.1 Introduction

11.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Market

11.1.2 Verticals: COVID-19 Impact

11.2 Retail and Ecommerce

11.3 Healthcare and Life Sciences

11.4 Travel and Hospitality

11.5 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

11.6 Media and Entertainment

11.7 Telecom and It

11.8 Others



12 Geomarketing Market, by Region

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.3 Europe

12.4 Asia-Pacific

12.5 Middle East and Africa

12.6 Latin America



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Market Evaluation Framework

13.3 Revenue Analysis of Top Market Players

13.4 Historical Revenue Analysis

13.4.1 Introduction

13.5 Ranking of Key Players in Market, 2020



14 Company Profiles

14.1 Company Evaluation Matrix, 2020

14.1.1 Star

14.1.2 Emerging Leader

14.1.3 Pervasive

14.2 Google

14.3 Microsoft

14.4 IBM

14.5 Cisco

14.6 Oracle

14.7 Adobe

14.8 Salesforce

14.9 Esri

14.10 Software AG

14.11 Ericsson

14.12 Qualcomm

14.13 Here

14.14 Xtremepush

14.15 Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix, 2020

14.15.1 Progressive Companies

14.15.2 Responsive Companies

14.15.3 Dynamic Companies

14.15.4 Starting Blocks

14.16 Plot Projects

14.17 Rover

14.18 Mobilebridge

14.19 Hyp3R

14.20 Reveal Mobile

14.21 Galigeo

14.22 Navigine

14.23 Clevertap

14.24 Airship

14.25 Bluedot Innovation

14.26 Foursquare

14.27 Location Guru

14.28 Saksoft

14.29 Brillio

14.30 Purple Wi-Fi

14.31 Geomoby

14.32 Quuppa

14.33 Geoconcept

14.34 Carto



15 Appendix



