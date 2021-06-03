Worldwide Glue-Laminated Timber Industry to 2026 - Major Players Include Structural Wood Systems, Ecocurves and Fforest Timber Engineering

DUBLIN, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Glue-Laminated Timber Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Glue-laminated timber, or glulam is a type of engineered wood product which is made by bonding together several individual pieces of timber with durable, moisture-resistant structural adhesives. Glue-laminated timber offers high resistance and stiffness in corrosive and exposed environments, along with offering thermal insulation. The latest report by the publisher titled, "Glue-Laminated Timber Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", finds that the global glue-laminated timber market reached a value of US$ 3.67 Billion in 2020.



The market for glue-laminated timber is being escalated by its expanding applications across several industries. Glue-laminated timber is a widely available and sustainable material which offers flexibility of shape and size. As a result of this, it finds applications in various areas such as household framing, industrial construction, architecture, etc. Looking forward, the global glue-laminated timber market is expected to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.



On the basis of end-use the market is segmented into floor beams, window and door headers, trusses & supporting columns, roof beams, others. The floor beam segment is the largest consumer for glue-laminated timber, accounting for more than a third of the total global market. Based on application sector, new construction applications dominate the global market accounting for majority of the market share. The report has conducted an evaluation of the market on the basis of key regions and finds that Europe is the largest market for glulam. Some of the other major regions are Asia-Pacific, North America, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. The report has also analysed the market on the basis of competitive landscape and has provided the details of the key players. Some of the major players are Structural Wood Systems, Mayr-Melnhof Holz Gaishorn Gmbh, Ecocurves, Fforest Timber Engineering Ltd., Boise Cascade, etc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Engineered Wood Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.2.1 Volume Trends

5.2.2 Value Trends

5.3 Price Trends

5.4 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Application

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast



6 Global Glue-Laminated Timber Market

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Performance

6.2.1 Volume Trends

6.2.2 Value Trends

6.3 Impact of COVID-19

6.4 Price Trends

6.4.1 Key Price Indicators

6.4.2 Current and Historical Price Trends

6.4.3 Price Forecast

6.5 Market Breakup by Region

6.6 Market Breakup by End Use

6.7 Market Breakup by New Construction and Replacement Application

6.8 Market Forecast

6.9 SWOT Analysis

6.9.1 Overview

6.9.2 Strengths

6.9.3 Weaknesses

6.9.4 Opportunities

6.9.5 Threats

6.10 Value Chain Analysis

6.10.1 Overview

6.10.2 Forest Owners

6.10.3 Sawmills

6.10.4 Glue-Laminated Timber Manufacturers

6.10.5 Distributors and Retailers

6.10.6 Exporters

6.10.7 End-Use Industries

6.11 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.12 Key Success and Risk Factors



7 Market Breakup by Region

7.1 Asia Pacific

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 North America

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Latin America

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Middle East and Africa

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by End Use

8.1 Floor Beams

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Window and Door Header

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Trusses and Supporting Columns

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Roof Beams

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by New Construction and Replacement Application

9.1 New Construction

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Replacement

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Market Structure

10.2 Key Players



11 Glue-Laminated Timber Manufacturing

11.1 Product Overview

11.2 Detailed Process Flow

11.3 Various Types of Unit Operation Involved

11.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements



12 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

12.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures

12.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

12.3 Plant Machinery

12.4 Machinery Pictures

12.5 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures

12.6 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures

12.7 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

12.8 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

12.9 Utilities Requirements and Expenditures

12.10 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

12.11 Other Capital Investments



13 Loans and Financial Assistance



14 Project Economics

14.1 Capital Cost of the Project

14.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

14.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

14.4 Taxation and Depreciation

14.5 Income Projections

14.6 Expenditure Projections

14.7 Financial Analysis

14.8 Profit Analysis



15 Key Player Profiles

15.1 Structural Wood Systems

15.2 Mayr-Melnhof Holz Gaishorn Gmbh

15.3 Fforest Timber Engineering Ltd.

15.4 Boise Cascade

15.5 Ecocurves

