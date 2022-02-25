Worldwide Grocery Delivery Software Industry to 2027 - Integration With E-Commerce Platforms and Payment Gateway Software Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Grocery Delivery Software Market Research Report by Type, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Grocery Delivery Software Market size was estimated at USD 5,691.78 million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 6,147.70 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 8.44% to reach USD 10,038.07 million by 2027.

Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Grocery Delivery Software to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Type, the market was studied across Cloud-Based and Web-Based.

Based on Application, the market was studied across Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises.

Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific , and Europe , Middle East & Africa . The Americas is further studied across Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Mexico , and United States . The United States is further studied across California , Florida , Illinois , New York , Ohio , Pennsylvania , and Texas . The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , Taiwan , and Thailand . The Europe , Middle East & Africa is further studied across France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Qatar , Russia , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , Spain , United Arab Emirates , and United Kingdom .

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Grocery Delivery Software Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Grocery Delivery Software Market, including AppEmporio Private Limited, Burpy Inc., Farmdrop Limited, FATbit Technologies, Fresh Direct, LLC, goBrands, Inc., Good Eggs, Inc., GrocerKey, Inc, GrocersApp Services Ltd., Instacart, Local Express, Mercato, Inc., Mercatus, Inc., OurHarvest LLC, Pofi Technologies, Snackdash, and Unata Inc.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Grocery Delivery Software Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Grocery Delivery Software Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Grocery Delivery Software Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Grocery Delivery Software Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Grocery Delivery Software Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Grocery Delivery Software Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Grocery Delivery Software Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Means food and grocery stores to create a delivery offering without the need to hire shoppers or drivers who service one specific store

5.1.1.2. Time-saving coupled with convenience as a major contributing factor

5.1.1.3. The increased demand for automation in grocery delivery

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Security concerns and low-profit margins

5.1.2.2. Escalating storage as well as the delivery cost

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Integration with a retail management system or retail POS software to better organize orders

5.1.3.2. Integration with e-commerce platforms and payment gateway software

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Disorganized and inefficient delivery system

5.1.4.2. Penetration in small towns

5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



6. Grocery Delivery Software Market, by Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Cloud-Based

6.3. Web-Based



7. Grocery Delivery Software Market, by Application

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Large Enterprises

7.3. Small & Medium Enterprises



8. Americas Grocery Delivery Software Market

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Argentina

8.3. Brazil

8.4. Canada

8.5. Mexico

8.6. United States



9. Asia-Pacific Grocery Delivery Software Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Australia

9.3. China

9.4. India

9.5. Indonesia

9.6. Japan

9.7. Malaysia

9.8. Philippines

9.9. Singapore

9.10. South Korea

9.11. Taiwan

9.12. Thailand



10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Grocery Delivery Software Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. France

10.3. Germany

10.4. Italy

10.5. Netherlands

10.6. Qatar

10.7. Russia

10.8. Saudi Arabia

10.9. South Africa

10.10. Spain

10.11. United Arab Emirates

10.12. United Kingdom



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

11.1.1. Quadrants

11.1.2. Business Strategy

11.1.3. Product Satisfaction

11.2. Market Ranking Analysis

11.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

11.4. Competitive Scenario

11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

11.4.4. Investment & Funding

11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



12. Company Usability Profiles

12.1. AppEmporio Private Limited

12.2. Burpy Inc.

12.3. Farmdrop Limited

12.4. FATbit Technologies

12.5. Fresh Direct, LLC

12.6. goBrands, Inc.

12.7. Good Eggs, Inc.

12.8. GrocerKey, Inc

12.9. GrocersApp Services Ltd.

12.10. Instacart

12.11. Local Express

12.12. Mercato, Inc.

12.13. Mercatus, Inc.

12.14. OurHarvest LLC

12.15. Pofi Technologies

12.16. Snackdash

12.17. Unata Inc



13. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pi3vqu

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets