Worldwide Healthcare API Industry to 2026 - Featuring Apple, Microsoft and General Electric Among Others

DUBLIN, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Healthcare API Market by Services, by End User, by Deployment, by Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Healthcare API Market size is expected to reach $286.8 Million by 2026, rising at a market growth of 6.3% CAGR during the forecast period. Patient-centric healthcare is a rising trend in the field of healthcare delivery, which has ensued better results, higher patient fulfillment, and improvement in care quality. Development of a large group of services, for example, remote patient checking and wearable clinical devices, has expanded the interest for healthcare API solutions, which help patients to get insights into the experience, expertise, and timing of a doctor before consulting them. Furthermore, patients can follow their appointment sign and visit just when it is necessary.



The steady ascent in the acknowledgment and adoption of healthcare API arrangements by specialists, patients, and payers is anticipated to profit the worldwide market during the forecast period. The worldwide healthcare API market is driven by the increment in acceptance of API-incorporated electronic health records (EHRs), which ensure ease of data availability. Moreover, persistent upgradations and ascend in initiatives by EHRs merchants and healthcare IT businesses fuel market development. However, loss and control of significant patient data and worries identified with security breaches limit the market development. Besides, the constant rise in government initiatives to relocate from the conventional method to technologically developed healthcare frameworks and IT-empowered solutions and services is anticipated to give various chances to market improvement.



The COVID-19 pandemic has ensued social distancing and lockdown restrictions. This has prompted a shortage of lack of labor as a result of forced shutdowns. This has required the execution of a healthcare application programming interface to facilitate the healthcare services tasks in the hospitals and different associations. For example, in April 2020, Google introduced cloud healthcare API v1 to secure patient privacy and to make it interoperable for COVID-19 research purposes.



Based on Services, the market is segmented into Remote Patient Monitoring, Appointments, EHR Access, Wearable Medical Device, and Payment. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Providers, Healthcare Payers, Vendors and Patients. Based on Deployment, the market is segmented into Cloud-based and On-premise. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Geographical Expansions

3.2.4 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2017-2021)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements : 2018, Jan - 2021, Aug) Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Healthcare API Market by Services

4.1 Global Remote Patient Monitoring Market by Region

4.2 Global Appointments Market by Region

4.3 Global EHR Access Market by Region

4.4 Global Wearable Medical Device Market by Region

4.5 Global Payment Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Healthcare API Market by End Use

5.1 Global Providers Market by Region

5.2 Global Healthcare Payers Market by Region

5.3 Global Vendors Market by Region

5.4 Global Patients Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Healthcare API Market by Deployment

6.1 Global Cloud-based Market by Region

6.2 Global On-premise Market by Region



Chapter 7. Global Healthcare API Market by Region

7.1 North America Healthcare API Market

7.2 Europe Healthcare API Market

7.3 Asia Pacific Healthcare API Market

7.4 LAMEA Healthcare API Market



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

8.1 Salesforce.com, Inc. (MuleSoft, LLC)

8.1.1 Company Overview

8.1.2 Financial Analysis

8.1.3 Regional Analysis

8.1.4 Research & Development Expense

8.1.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.1.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.1.6 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Microsoft Corporation

8.2.1 Company Overview

8.2.2 Financial Analysis

8.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.2.4 Research & Development Expenses

8.2.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.2.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.2.6 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Apple, Inc.

8.3.1 Company Overview

8.3.2 Financial Analysis

8.3.3 Product and Regional Analysis

8.3.4 Research & Development Expense

8.3.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.3.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.3.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.3.6 SWOT Analysis

8.4 General Electric (GE) Co. (GE Healthcare)

8.4.1 Company Overview

8.4.2 Financial Analysis

8.4.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.4.4 Research & Development Expense

8.4.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.4.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.4.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

8.4.6 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Cerner Corporation

8.5.1 Company Overview

8.5.2 Financial Analysis

8.5.3 Regional Analysis

8.5.4 Research & Development Expense

8.5.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.5.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.6 Epic Systems Corporation

8.6.1 Company Overview

8.6.2 Recent strategies and developments:

8.6.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.6.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.7 eClinicalWorks LLC

8.7.1 Company Overview

8.7.2 Recent strategies and developments:

8.7.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.8 AllScripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

8.8.1 Company Overview

8.8.2 Financial Analysis

8.8.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.8.4 Research & Development Expense

8.8.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.8.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.8.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

8.8.5.3 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.9 Greenway Health LLC

8.9.1 Company Overview

8.9.2 Recent strategies and developments:

8.9.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.9.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.10 Practo Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

8.10.1 Company Overview

8.10.2 Recent strategies and developments:

8.10.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.10.2.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

8.10.2.3 Geographical Expansions:



