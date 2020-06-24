Worldwide Healthcare Barcode Technology Industry to 2028 - Featuring Jadak, Honeywell International & Godex Among Others

DUBLIN, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Healthcare Barcode Technology Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Healthcare Barcode Technology Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 8.2% by 2028. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing are barcodes to improve drug safety, automation in diagnostics could move from a large, single lab to patient bedside, QR codes are poised to become an essential tool for the emergency response community and barcode scanning to be used from the mobile phone for patient records.



On the basis of Product, market is segmented into barcode verifiers, barcode printers and barcode scanners. Barcode printers are further divided into dot matrix printer, ink jet printer, laser printer and thermal printers. Barcode Scanners are sub divided into charge-coupled device, laser barcode scanner, image barcode scanner and wand barcode scanner.



Application market is divided into Non-Clinical Applications and Clinical. Non-Clinical Applications are further divided into cycle counts, picking and internal transfer, put-away and verification, receiving replenishment ordering and supply chain management. Clinical is further divided into blood transfusion verification, dietary management, gamete tracking in fertilization, laboratory specimen identification, medication administrative verification and respiratory therapy treatment. Clinical is further fragmented into blood transfusion verification, dietary management, gamete tracking in fertilization, laboratory specimen identification, medication administrative verification and respiratory therapy treatment.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2017, 2018 revenue estimations are presented for 2019 and forecasts till 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc. The market data is gathered from extensive primary interviews and secondary research. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope. The market sizing analysis includes both top-down and bottom-up approaches for data validation and accuracy measures.



Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.1.1 Research Approach & Sources

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Product Analysis

1.5 Application Analysis

1.6 Strategic Benchmarking

1.7 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Barcodes to improve Drug Safety

3.1.2 Automation in diagnostics could move from a large, single lab to patient bedside

3.1.3 QR Codes are poised to become an essential tool for the emergency response community

3.1.4 Barcode scanning to be used from the mobile phone for patient records

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

3.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

3.4.3 Threat of substitutes

3.4.4 Threat of new entrants

3.4.5 Competitive rivalry



4 Healthcare Barcode Technology Market, By Product

4.1 Barcode Verifiers

4.1.1 Barcode Verifiers Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

4.2 Barcode Printers

4.2.1 Barcode Printers Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

4.2.1.1 Dot Matrix Printer

4.2.1.1.1 Dot Matrix Printer Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

4.2.1.2 Ink Jet Printer

4.2.1.2.1 Ink Jet Printer Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

4.2.1.3 Laser Printer

4.2.1.3.1 Laser Printer Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

4.2.1.4 Thermal Printers

4.2.1.4.1 Thermal Printers Market Forecast By Type to 2028 (US$ MN)

4.2.1.4.1.1 Dual Thermal Printers

4.2.1.4.1.2 Direct Thermal Printers

4.2.1.4.1.3 Thermal Transfer Printers

4.3 Barcode Scanners

4.3.1 Barcode Scanners Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

4.3.1.1 Charge-Coupled Device

4.3.1.1.1 Charge-Coupled Device Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

4.3.1.2 Laser Barcode Scanner

4.3.1.2.1 Laser Barcode Scanner Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

4.3.1.3 Image Barcode Scanner

4.3.1.3.1 Image Barcode Scanner Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

4.3.1.4 Wand Barcode Scanner

4.3.1.4.1 Wand Barcode Scanner Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)



5 Healthcare Barcode Technology Market, By Application

5.1 Non-Clinical Applications

5.1.1 Non-Clinical Applications Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

5.1.1.1 Cycle Counts

5.1.1.1.1 Cycle Counts Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

5.1.1.2 Picking and Internal Transfer

5.1.1.2.1 Picking and Internal Transfer Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

5.1.1.3 Put-away and Verification

5.1.1.3.1 Put-away and Verification Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

5.1.1.4 Receiving

5.1.1.4.1 Receiving Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

5.1.1.5 Replenishment Ordering

5.1.1.5.1 Replenishment Ordering Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

5.1.1.6 Supply chain Management

5.1.1.6.1 Supply chain Management Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

5.2 Clinical

5.2.1 Clinical Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

5.2.1.1 Blood Transfusion Verification

5.2.1.1.1 Blood Transfusion Verification Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

5.2.1.2 Dietary Management

5.2.1.2.1 Dietary Management Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

5.2.1.3 Gamete tracking in fertilisation

5.2.1.3.1 Gamete tracking in fertilisation Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

5.2.1.4 Laboratory Specimen Identification

5.2.1.4.1 Laboratory Specimen Identification Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

5.2.1.5 Medication Administrative Verification

5.2.1.5.1 Medication Administrative Verification Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

5.2.1.6 Respiratory Therapy Treatment

5.2.1.6.1 Respiratory Therapy Treatment Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)



6 Healthcare Barcode Technology Market, By Geography

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Market Forecast by Countries to 2028 (US$ MN)

6.1.1.1 US

6.1.1.2 Canada

6.1.1.3 Mexico

6.2 Europe

6.2.1 Europe Market Forecast by Countries to 2028 (US$ MN)

6.2.1.1 Germany

6.2.1.2 U.K

6.2.1.3 Italy

6.2.1.4 France

6.2.1.5 Spain

6.2.1.6 Rest of Europe

6.3 Asia Pacific

6.3.1 Asia Pacific Market Forecast by Countries to 2028 (US$ MN)

6.3.1.1 China

6.3.1.2 Japan

6.3.1.3 India

6.3.1.4 Australia

6.3.1.5 New Zealand

6.3.1.6 Rest of Asia

6.4 Middle East

6.4.1 Middle East Market Forecast by Countries to 2028 (US$ MN)

6.4.1.1 Saudi Arabia

6.4.1.2 UAE

6.4.1.3 Rest of Middle East

6.5 Latin America

6.5.1 Latin America Market Forecast by Countries to 2028 (US$ MN)

6.5.1.1 Argentina

6.5.1.2 Brazil

6.5.1.3 Rest of Latin America

6.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

6.6.1 RoW Market Forecast by Countries to 2028 (US$ MN)

6.6.1.1 Africa

6.6.1.2 Caribbean



7 Key Player Activities

7.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

7.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

7.3 Product Launch & Expansions

7.4 Other Activities



8 Leading Companies

8.1 Zebra Technologies Corporation

8.2 Unitech Electronics Co. Ltd.

8.3 Toshiba Tec Corporation

8.4 Sato Worldwide

8.5 Microscan System, Inc.

8.6 Jadak

8.7 Honeywell International Inc.

8.8 Godex

8.9 Datalogic S.P.A

8.10 Cognex Corporation

8.11 Code Corporation

8.12 Bluebird Inc.

8.13 Axicon Auto Id Ltd



