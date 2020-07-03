Worldwide Healthcare Packaging Industry to 2027 - Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Threats

DUBLIN, July 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Healthcare Packaging - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Healthcare Packaging market accounted for $117.36 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $223.75 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling market growth are growing health awareness, rising geriatric population, and an increasing number of surgical procedures. However, variation in the prices of raw materials is the limiting factor for the growth of the market.



Healthcare packaging is used to protect a packaged medical device or pharmaceutical product. As healthcare products may have unique specifications and often require sterilization before packaging, packaging of healthcare products is designed to uphold the highest medical guidelines and standards, and at the same time protect the integrity of the healthcare product. The package should guarantee that the product remains constant throughout its shelf life.



By end-user, the pharmaceuticals & biological segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period because of the increasing demand for pharmaceutical products from the developing nations. Based on geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the presence of a large customer base along with the growing demand for quality healthcare products.



Some of the key players in Healthcare Packaging Market include BASF SE, Amcor Limited, WestRock Company, West Pharmaceuticals Services Inc, Dow Inc, Sonoco Products Company, Gerresheimer AG, Avery Dennison Corporation, Industrial Development Company (INDEVCO) SAL, and Becton, Dickinson & Co.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company Profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Healthcare Packaging Market, By Packaging Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Primary Packaging

5.3 Secondary Packaging

5.4 Tertiary Packaging



6 Global Healthcare Packaging Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Disposable Packaging

6.3 Reusable Packaging



7 Global Healthcare Packaging Market, By Packaging Format

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Rigid Packaging

7.2.1 Boxes & Folding Cartons

7.2.2 Bottles & Jars

7.2.3 Ampoules & Vials

7.2.4 Trays

7.2.5 Clamshells

7.2.6 Aerosol Cans

7.2.7 Blisters

7.2.8 Containers

7.3 Flexible Packaging

7.3.1 Sachets

7.3.2 Bags & Pouches

7.3.3 Envelopes

7.3.4 Tubes



8 Global Healthcare Packaging Market, By Material

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Non-Woven Fabric

8.3 Paper & Paperboard

8.4 Metal

8.4.1 Tin

8.4.2 Aluminum

8.5 Glass

8.6 Plastic

8.6.1 Polyamide/Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH)

8.6.2 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

8.6.3 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

8.6.4 Polyethylene

8.6.4.1 High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

8.6.4.2 Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

8.6.4.3 Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE)

8.6.5 Polyurethanes (PUR)

8.6.6 Polypropylene (PP)

8.6.7 Polystyrene (PS)



9 Global Healthcare Packaging Market, By Drug Delivery Mode

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Dermal/Topical

9.3 Oral

9.4 Inhalable

9.5 Injectable



10 Global Healthcare Packaging Market, By Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Medical Tools

10.3 In-vitro Diagnostic Product

10.4 Medical Devices

10.5 Non-sterile Packaging

10.6 Sterile Packaging



11 Global Healthcare Packaging Market, By End User

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Medical Equipment

11.2.1 Therapeutic

11.2.2 Surgical

11.2.3 Diagnostic

11.3 Pharmaceuticals & Biological

11.4 Medical Supplies

11.4.1 Surgical Tapes

11.4.2 Syringes and Needles

11.4.3 Gloves

11.4.4 Scissors

11.4.5 Inhalers



12 Global Healthcare Packaging Market, By Geography

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.2.1 US

12.2.2 Canada

12.2.3 Mexico

12.3 Europe

12.3.1 Germany

12.3.2 UK

12.3.3 Italy

12.3.4 France

12.3.5 Spain

12.3.6 Rest of Europe

12.4 Asia Pacific

12.4.1 Japan

12.4.2 China

12.4.3 India

12.4.4 Australia

12.4.5 New Zealand

12.4.6 South Korea

12.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

12.5 South America

12.5.1 Argentina

12.5.2 Brazil

12.5.3 Chile

12.5.4 Rest of South America

12.6 Middle East & Africa

12.6.1 Saudi Arabia

12.6.2 UAE

12.6.3 Qatar

12.6.4 South Africa

12.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



13 Key Developments

13.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

13.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

13.3 New Product Launch

13.4 Expansions

13.5 Other Key Strategies



14 Company Profiling

14.1 BASF SE

14.2 Amcor Limited

14.3 WestRock Company

14.4 West Pharmaceuticals Services Inc

14.5 Dow Inc

14.6 Sonoco Products Company

14.7 Gerresheimer AG

14.8 Avery Dennison Corporation

14.9 Industrial Development Company (INDEVCO) SAL

14.10 Becton, Dickinson & Co



