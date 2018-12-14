Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
FROSTROW CAPITAL LLP
09:08 ET
WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC
NET ASSET VALUE
The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC at the close of business on 13 December 2018 was 2590.86p (ex income) 2604.68p ex dividend (cum income).
For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Secretary
14 December 2018
SOURCE FROSTROW CAPITAL LLP
