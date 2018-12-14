Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC at the close of business on 13 December 2018 was 2590.86p (ex income) 2604.68p ex dividend (cum income).

