Worldwide Hemodialysis Vascular Grafts Industry Study 2019

DUBLIN, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Hemodialysis Vascular Grafts Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2018 To 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hemodialysis vascular grafts market is expected to reach from US$ 196.6 Mn in 2017 to US$ 285.2 Mn by 2026 expanding at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2018 to 2026.

Polyurethane is mixed in different concentration to achieve vascular graft with improved tensile strength and larger inner luminal diameter to promote smooth blood transfusion during a hemodialysis procedure.

Polytetrafluoroethylene currently dominates the raw material segment for hemodialysis vascular grafts market. Its inherent features such as high adhesion, excellent native fistula pliability, and reimbursement scenario drive the market growth.

Bioengineered materials will be the latest trendsetter during the forecast period due to improved material characteristics which prevent infection, hemorrhage and graft rejection occurring during hemodialysis procedure in patients suffering from chronic kidney disease.



With a market share of 36%, North America is the largest regional market in hemodialysis vascular grafts market. The properties influencing its dominant growth are increasing geriatric population suffering from end-stage renal disease and higher healthcare expenditure. The existence of market leaders such as C.R.Bard, Inc., Terumo Medical Corporation and CryoLife, Inc., etc. further propel the hemodialysis vascular grafts market in the North America region.



Europe currently holds a 28% share owing to features such as supportive reimbursement scenario associated with hemodialysis vascular grafts and increasing demand for hemodialysis procedures compared to intraperitoneal dialysis in patients suffering from chronic kidney disease.



The Asia Pacific represents a 20% share and is set to engrave positive growth in the near future due to proactive government policies to fight renal disease and rapid growth in medical tourism.



Pharmaceutical companies manufacturing hemodialysis vascular grafts are C.R.Bard, Inc., CryoLife, Inc., Getinge AB., InnAVasc Medical, Inc., LeMaitre Vascular, Inc., Merit Medical Systems, Inc., Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., Terumo Medical Corporation, Vascular Genesis and W.L.Gore Associates.



Key Market Movements

Increasing morbidity associated with hemodialysis procedures in patients suffering from end-stage renal diseases

Different blends of synthetic polymers are mixed e.g. polyurethane and polytetrafluoroethylene to achieve the desired native fistula pliability and adhesion properties

Technical innovations in bioengineered raw materials to drastically reduce infection, graft rejection and hemorrhage occurring in hemodialysis procedures

Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Description

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Market Segmentation



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global Hemodialysis Vascular Grafts Market Portraiture

2.2. Global Hemodialysis Vascular Grafts Market, by Raw Material, 2017 (US$ Mn)

2.3. Global Hemodialysis Vascular Grafts Market, by Geography, 2017 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 3. Hemodialysis Vascular Grafts Market: Dynamics and Future Outlook

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Drivers

3.3. Challenges

3.4. Opportunities

3.5. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2017

3.6. Competitive Analysis: Global Hemodialysis Vascular Grafts Market, by Key Players, 2017



Chapter 4. Global Hemodialysis Vascular Grafts Market, by Raw Material

4.1. Overview

4.2. Polyurethane

4.3. Polyester

4.4. Polytetrafluoroethylene

4.5. Biological Material



Chapter 5. Global Hemodialysis Vascular Grafts Market, by Geography

5.1. Overview

5.2. North America Hemodialysis Vascular Grafts Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026

5.3. Europe Hemodialysis Vascular Grafts Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026

5.4. Asia Pacific Hemodialysis Vascular Grafts Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026

5.5. Latin America Hemodialysis Vascular Grafts Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026

5.6. Middle East & Africa Hemodialysis Vascular Grafts Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026



Chapter 6. Company Profiles

6.1. C.R.Bard, Inc.

6.1.1. Business Description

6.1.2. Financial Information (Subject to data availability)

6.1.3. Product Portfolio

6.1.4. News Coverage

6.2. CryoLife, Inc.

6.3. Getinge AB.

6.4. InnAVasc Medical, Inc.

6.5. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.

6.6. Merit Medical Systems, Inc.

6.7. Proteon Therapeutics, Inc.

6.8. Terumo Medical Corporation

6.9. Vascular Genesis

6.10. W.L.Gore & Associates



