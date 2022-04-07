Worldwide High-Speed Specialty Cable Industry Report to 2027 - Key Motivators, Restraints and Opportunities

DUBLIN, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "High-Speed Specialty Cable Market 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global high-speed specialty cable market is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period. The increase in grid interconnections across the globe, along with offshore wind farms, and the increasing need for power generation is one of the major factors contributing to the growth of the market.



The global high-speed specialty cable market is segmented based on type into coaxial high-speed specialty cable and RF high-speed specialty cable. Geographically, the global high-speed specialty cable market covers the analysis of four major regions including North America (the US and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and the Rest of the World.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary

2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Conclusion



3. Market Determinants

3.1. Motivators

3.2. Restraints

3.3. Opportunities



4. Market Segmentation

4.1. Global High-Speed Specialty Cable Market by Type

4.1.1. Coaxial

4.1.2. RF Cable



5. Regional Analysis

5.1. North America

5.1.1. United States

5.1.2. Canada

5.2. Europe

5.2.1. UK

5.2.2. Germany

5.2.3. Italy

5.2.4. Spain

5.2.5. France

5.2.6. Rest of Europe

5.3. Asia-Pacific

5.3.1. China

5.3.2. India

5.3.3. Japan

5.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4. Rest of the World



6. Company Profiles

6.1. Amphenol DC Electronics

6.2. General Cable

6.3. JAE Electronics, Inc.

6.4. Nexans

6.5. NKT Cables

6.6. Prysmian

