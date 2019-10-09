Worldwide Highway Driving Assist Market Analysis, 2019-2027: Focus on Radars, Cameras, Ultrasonic Sensors, Software Modules
Oct 09, 2019, 12:15 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Highway Driving Assist Market by Vehicle Type (PC, BEV, HEV, PHEV, FCEV), Component (Radar, Camera, Ultrasonic Sensor, Software Module), Autonomous Level (Level 2, Level 3 & Above), Function (ACC, LKA, LCA, CAA) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The highway driving assist market is projected to reach USD 10,740 million by 2027 from USD 1,932 million in 2019.
Key Market Highlights
- Increase in penetration of semi-autonomous vehicles is the significant factor for the growth of the highway driving assist market globally
- Increasing demand for ease in driving and safety & security is expected to drive the highway driving assist market in Level 3 & above vehicles during the forecast period
- Software Module segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR rate within the highway driving assist market
- The North America market is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period
North America is expected to be the largest market during the forecast period because of developments in the US in terms of autonomous technology. The North American market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 24.8% during the forecast period. In 2016, the US government unveiled a USD 4 billion investment in accelerating the development and adoption of fully autonomous vehicles across the country, thereby attracting global OEMs and Tier I companies to invest in autonomous technology for the US market.
North America accounted for 49% of the market share followed by Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW in 2018. Globally established OEMs having headquarters in the US are also investing heavily in the autonomous vehicle market. For instance, Ford has partnered with and invested in four different technology companies to double its presence in Silicon Valley. The effort to build fully autonomous vehicles by 2021 is the main pillar of Ford Smart Mobility.
The highway driving assist market is dominated by globally established players such as Robert Bosch (Germany), ZF Friedrichshafen (Germany), Continental (Germany), Magna (Canada), and Valeo (France).
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Highway Driving Assist Market
4.2 North America to Lead the Global Market
4.3 Global Market, By Passenger Car, 2019 vs. 2027 (USD Million)
4.4 Global Market, By Electric Vehicle Type, 2019 vs. 2027 (USD Million)
4.5 Global Market, By Component, 2019 vs. 2027 (USD Million)
4.6 Global Market, By Autonomous Level, 2019 vs. 2027 (USD Million)
4.7 Global Market, By Function, 2019 vs. 2027 (USD Million)
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Years Considered for the Study
5.3 Currency & Pricing
5.4 Market Dynamics
5.4.1 Drivers
5.4.1.1 Increase in Road Safety
5.4.1.2 Advancements in ADAS and Automated Driving Technologies
5.4.1.3 Reduction in Fuel Consumption
5.4.2 Restraints
5.4.2.1 Cybersecurity and Data Security Concerns
5.4.2.2 Lack of Information Technology and Communication Infrastructure in Developing Nations
5.4.3 Opportunities
5.4.3.1 Advancements in LiDAR Technology
5.4.3.2 Self-Driving Cars
5.4.4 Challenges
5.4.4.1 High Cost of System
5.4.4.2 Legal and Regulatory Framework Issues
5.5 Revenue Missed: Opportunities for Highway Driving Assist Manufacturers
5.6 Highway Driving Assist Market, Scenarios (2018-2027)
5.6.1 Global Market, Most Likely Scenario
5.6.2 Global Market, Optimistic Scenario
5.6.3 Global Market, Pessimistic Scenario
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Technology Analysis
6.1.1 AI and Machine Learning Technology
6.1.2 Advanced Sensor and Fusing of Sensor Data
6.1.3 Intelligent Mapping
6.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
7 Highway Driving Assist Market, By Passenger Car
7.1 Introduction
7.1.1 Research Methodology
7.1.2 Assumptions
7.1.3 Industry Insights
7.2 Operational Data
7.2.1 Luxury and Mid Segment Vehicle Sales Data 2017-2018
7.3 Mid Segment
7.3.1 Proliferation of Automated Technologies From Luxury to Premium Mid Segment Vehicles is the Key Growth Area
7.4 Luxury Segment
7.4.1 Best Safety & Comfort Features are Equipped in Luxury Vehicles
7.5 Market Leaders
8 Highway Driving Assist Market, By Electric Vehicle Type
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 Research Methodology
8.1.2 Assumptions
8.1.3 Industry Insights
8.2 Operational Data
8.2.1 Major Ev Models in North America Equipped With Highway Driving Assist
8.3 BEV
8.3.1 Heavy Investments in Advanced Technologies Will Increase the Demand
8.4 FCEV
8.4.1 Government Efforts to Promote FCEVs is the Key Growth Area
8.5 HEV
8.5.1 Advancements in Technology Will Increase the Demand
8.6 PHEV
8.6.1 Upcoming Models are Expected to Be Equipped With Highway Driving Assist
8.7 Market Leaders
9 Highway Driving Assist Market, By Autonomous Level
9.1 Introduction
9.1.1 Research Methodology
9.1.2 Assumptions
9.1.3 Industry Insights
9.2 Operational Data
9.2.1 Automated Driving Initiatives By Major Automakers
9.3 Level 2
9.3.1 Heavy Investments in Advanced Technologies Will Boost Demand
9.4 Level 3 & Above
9.4.1 Increasing Demand for Self Driving Cars Will Help the Market to Grow
9.5 Market Leaders
10 Highway Driving Assist Market, By Function
10.1 Introduction
10.1.1 Research Methodology
10.1.2 Assumptions
10.1.3 Industry Insights
10.2 Operational Data
10.2.1 Total Number of Crashes, Injuries, and Deaths
10.2.2 Automotive Application Features
10.2.3 Level-Wise Functions
10.3 Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)
10.3.1 Addition of New Features in ACC is the Key Area of Market Growth
10.4 Lane Keeping Assist (LKA)
10.4.1 Growing Need for Lane Keeping and Centering During Autonomous Driving on Highways
10.5 Lane Change Assist
10.5.1 Growing Focus on Reducing Accidents and Improving Safety Will Boost Demand
10.6 Collision Avoidance Assist (CAA)
10.6.1 Need for Detection and Prevention of Collisions Due to Blind Spot Will Drive the Demand
10.7 Market Leaders
11 Highway Driving Assist Market, By Component
11.1 Introduction
11.1.1 Research Methodology
11.1.2 Assumptions
11.1.3 Industry Insights
11.2 Operational Data
11.2.1 Next Generation Sensor Fusion
11.3 Camera
11.3.1 High Adaptability of Cameras in Luxury Vehicles Would Positively Affect Demand
11.4 Radar
11.4.1 Demand for Long-Range Radar is Fuelling the Overall Market
11.5 Ultrasonic Sensor
11.5.1 Monitoring and Managing Blind Spots Through Ultrasonic Sensors Would Drive Demand
11.6 Software Module
11.6.1 Need for Robust and High Precision Automated Features Makes Software Modules More Complex
11.7 Navigation
11.7.1 Need for High Definition Maps to Implement Higher Levels of Autonomy
11.8 Market Leaders
12 Highway Driving Assist Market, By Region
12.1 Introduction
12.1.1 Research Methodology
12.1.2 Assumptions
12.1.3 Industry Insights
12.2 North America
12.2.1 Canada
12.2.1.1 Large Share of Premium Vehicles and Proximity to US Drives the Canadian Market
12.2.2 Mexico
12.2.2.1 Mexico Does Not Have A Market for Highway Driving Assist Currently
12.2.3 US
12.2.3.1 OEMs Initiatives, Technological Advancements, and Infrastructure Drive the US Market
12.3 Europe
12.3.1 France
12.3.1.1 Many OEMs in France are Working on Autonomous Vehicles
12.3.2 Germany
12.3.2.1 Technological Advancements, Availability of Infrastructure, and Oem Initiatives Drive the German Market
12.3.3 Italy
12.3.3.1 Government and Oem Initiatives Fuel the Italian Market
12.3.4 Spain
12.3.4.1 Government Support to Establish Laws and Required Infrastructure to Drive the Spanish Market
12.3.5 UK
12.3.5.1 OEMs Offering High-End Technologies and Infrastructure Availability Drive the UK Market
12.4 Asia Pacific
12.4.1 China
12.4.1.1 China is Considered as the Most Promising Country for Autonomous Vehicle Initiatives
12.4.2 India
12.4.2.1 There is No Market Available for Highway Driving Assist in India
12.4.3 Japan
12.4.3.1 R&D Strategies By Established OEMs and Government Policies to Propel the Japanese Market
12.4.4 South Korea
12.4.4.1 Advanced Infrastructure and Heavy Investment in Autonomous Technologies are the Korean Market Drivers
12.5 RoW
12.5.1 Brazil
12.5.1.1 Establishment of Proper Infrastructure and R&D Initiatives Would Fuel the Brazilian Market
12.5.2 Russia
12.5.2.1 Many Nationally Established Companies are Taking Initiatives on Autonomous Driving
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Overview
13.2 Market Ranking Analysis
13.3 Product Comparison Mapping, By Key Competitors
13.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping
13.4.1 Terminology
13.4.2 Visionary Leaders
13.4.3 Innovators
13.4.4 Dynamic Differentiators
13.4.5 Emerging Companies
13.4.6 Strength of Product Portfolio
13.4.7 Business Strategy Excellence
13.5 Winners vs. Tail-Enders
13.6 Competitive Scenario
13.6.1 New Product Developments/Launches
13.6.2 Expansions
13.6.3 Acquisitions
13.6.4 Partnerships/Contracts
14 Company Profiles
14.1 Robert Bosch
14.2 ZF Friedrichshafen
14.3 Magna
14.4 Continental
14.5 Valeo
14.6 Visteon
14.7 Mando
14.8 AVL
14.9 Aptiv
14.10 Veoneer
14.11 Nvidia
14.12 Toyota Motor Corporation
14.13 Hyundai Motor Company
14.14 Other Key Regional Players
14.14.1 Asia-Pacific
14.14.1.1 Denso
14.14.1.2 Hyundai Mobis
14.14.1.3 Samsung Electro Mechanics
14.14.2 Europe
14.14.2.1 Hella
14.14.2.2 Volvo
14.14.3 North America
14.14.3.1 Qualcomm
14.14.3.2 Intel
14.14.3.3 Tesla
14.14.4 RoW
14.14.4.1 Mobileye
15 Recommendations by the Author
15.1 North America Will be the Major Market for Highway Driving Assist
15.2 Level 3 & Above Autonomous Level can be a Key Focus for Manufacturers
15.3 Conclusion
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6mny5v
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
