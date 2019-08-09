Worldwide Histology & Cytology Market Insights & Forecasts (2016-2026): A $27.9 Billion Industry Opportunity by 2026

DUBLIN, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Histology and Cytology Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2018-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global histology and cytology market is set to grow from US$ 8,928.1 million in 2017 to US$ 27,949.9 million by 2026 at a CAGR of 13.6% from 2018 to 2026.



Key Market Movements

Rising prevalence of cancer and other chronic ailments

Technological advancement in cytology and histology examination kits and diagnostic procedures

Increasing public health awareness resulting in early disease diagnosis

Increasing public health awareness and sophistication of technology pertaining to early screening and diagnosis promote the histology and cytology market growth.



Cytology examination procedures are leading the examination segment for histology and cytology market. The major factors responsible for its outstanding growth are increasing demand for cell screening in cervical and breast cancer patients. Low cost, high sensitivity and adequate specificity associated with cytology examination procedure further fortify the market growth. Histology procedures are gaining tremendous traction owing to technological advancement in the diagnostic kits and strategic collaboration among key players for further commercialization and development of histology examination procedure in the diagnosis of chronic ailment.



North America presently holds a 35% market share and is dominating the regional segment for histology and cytology market. Rising prevalence of cancer and increasing public health awareness together drive the market growth in the North America region. Presence of major players such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Hologic, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Inc., etc. provides a positive push for the market growth in the United States and Canada. In the second position is Europe representing 30% market share owing to a significant increase in cancer diagnosis and supportive environment provided by the European Medical Agency (EMA) for cytology and histology diagnostic kits. The Asia-Pacific is accountable for 16% share and will grow at a rapid pace on account of developing healthcare infrastructure and sophistication of technology pertaining to histology and cytology studies.



Biotechnology companies specializing in histology and cytology market are Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Becton Dickinson and Company, Sysmex Corporation, F.Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., Trivitron Healthcare, Hologic, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V. and Life Technologies Corporation.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Description

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Market Segmentation



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global Histology and Cytology Market Portraiture

2.2. Global Histology and Cytology Market, by Type of Examination, 2017 (US$ Mn)

2.3. Global Histology and Cytology Market, by Geography, 2017 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 3. Histology and Cytology Market: Dynamics and Future Outlook

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Drivers

3.3. Challenges

3.4. Opportunities

3.5. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2017

3.6. Competitive Analysis: Global Histology and Cytology Market, by Key Players, 2017



Chapter 4. Global Histology and Cytology Market, by Type of Examination

4.1. Overview

4.2. Cytology

4.2.1. Cervical Cancer

4.2.2. Breast Cancer

4.2.3. Other Cancers

4.3. Histology



Chapter 5. Global Histology and Cytology Market, by Geography

5.1. Overview

5.2. North America Histology and Cytology Market Analysis, 2016-2026

5.2.1. North America Histology and Cytology Market, by Type of Examination, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)

5.2.2. North America Histology and Cytology Market, by Country, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)

5.2.2.1. U.S.

5.2.2.2. Canada

5.3. Europe Histology and Cytology Market Analysis, 2016-2026

5.4. Asia-Pacific Histology and Cytology Market Analysis, 2016-2026

5.5. Latin America Histology and Cytology Market Analysis, 2016-2026

5.6. Middle East & Africa Histology and Cytology Market Analysis, 2016-2026



Chapter 6. Company Profiles

6.1. Abbott Laboratories Inc.

6.1.1. Business Description

6.1.2. Financial Information (Subject to Data Availability)

6.1.3. Product Portfolio

6.1.4. News Coverage

6.2. Becton, Dickinson and Company

6.3. Danaher Corporation

6.4. F.Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.

6.5. Hologic Inc.

6.6. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

6.7. Life Technologies Corporation

6.8. Sysmex Corporation

6.9. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

6.10. Trivitron Healthcare



