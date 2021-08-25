Worldwide Home and Garden Fungicides Industry to 2027 - Key Motivators, Restraints and Opportunities

DUBLIN, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Home and Garden Fungicides Market 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global home and garden fungicides market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 3.2% during the forecast period (2021-2027). The market is set to display fast growth due to the increasing adoption of organic home and garden fungicides owing to the various properties such as less toxicity, fast degradation, and eco-friendly nature possessed by them.

Moreover, the rising residential sector along with the interest of people in gardening activities is increasing the expenditure in gardening maintenance by them, which in turn driving the market growth. The high prevalence of vector-borne diseases in economies of major regions such as Asia-Pacific and North America, and rising pollution levels, and shift towards hydroponic farming also supporting the growth of the market. Whereas the harmful effects of the inorganic fungicides are the major challenge that may slow down their adoption during the forecast period.

The COVID-19 had a positive impact on the growth of the global home and garden fungicides market owing to the increase in the number of people adopting gardening activities with more free time at home. In addition, the growth has been witnessed in the demand in online purchasing of home and garden fungicides in the pandemic.

The global home and garden fungicides market is segmented based on product type, forms, and application. Based on type, the market is bifurcated into organic and inorganic. Among these, the organic segment is expected to gain a dominant position during the forecast period. Based on forms, the market is again bifurcated into liquid and powder form. Among these, the liquid segment is projected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period owing to their easy applications, fast distribution, and high penetration rate. Whereas, on the basis of application, the market is further analyzed into the home garden, household, and turf & ornamentals. The garden segment is expected to hold the largest revenue share in the market during the forecast period. Increasing gardening activities and related expenditure by population globally driving the segment growth

Geographically market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The presence of a large number of people with gardening hobbies, increasing landscaping, growing real estate business, improving living standards, and increasing food safety due to pollution are the major factors driving the regional growth. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region owing to the high prevalence of insect-borne diseases and increasing residential construction projects due to the increased population. Whereas the market in Europe is expected to grow at considerable CAGR during the forecast period.

The major players contributing to the growth of the home and garden fungicides market include ADAMA Ltd., Willert Home Products, Inc., The Scotts Miracle-Gro Co, Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc., Bayer AG, Organic Laboratories Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, BASF SE, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., SC Johnson & Sons, Inc., Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., among others. To remain in the competition, these market players are more focused on the adoption of strategies that can help them to generate more revenue. The strategies adopted by them are new product launches, business expansion, partnership collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions.

