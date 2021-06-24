Worldwide Homeopathy Industry to 2028 - Healthcare Expenditure and Reimbursement Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Homeopathy Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Source, Type, Application, and Distribution Channel" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The homeopathy market was valued at US$ 4,609.55 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 13,518.62 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.3% from 2020 to 2028.



The factors such as safety associated with homeopathic products and rise in adoption of homeopathic medicine fuel the market growth. Moreover, increasing demand for plant-based supplements is expected to foster the market growth during the forecast period. However, the stringent regulatory approvals hinder the growth of the homeopathy market. Additionally, APAC countries are witnessing rise in the demand for homeopathy products. The homeopathic clinics in India have witnessed a surge in demand since the beginning of the COVID-19. For instance, Dr. Kalyan Banerjee's Clinic dispensed 2 lakh courses of homeopathy prophylaxis protocol for the prevention of COVID-19. Thus, the escalating demand for homeopathy treatment due to the rising number of COVID-19 confirmed cases is driving the growth of the market.



The global homeopathy market is segmented on the basis of type, source, application, and distribution channel. Based on type, the market is segmented into dilutions, tinctures, biochemics, ointments, tablets, and others. The dilutions segment held the largest share of the market in 2020, whereas the ointments segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during 2021-2028. By source, the market is segmented into plants, animals, and minerals. The plants segment held the largest market share in 2020, and the same segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The homeopathy market, based on application, is segmented into analgesic and antipyretic, respiratory, neurology, immunology, gastroenterology, dermatology, and others. The analgesic and antipyretic segment held the largest share of the market in 2020, whereas the immunology segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2028. Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into homeopathic clinics, retailers, e-retailers, and others. The homeopathic clinics segment held the largest market share in 2020 and is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The World Health Organization (WHO), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the American Institute of Homeopathy are among the primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the homeopathy market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Homeopathy Market- Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Homeopathy Market- Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe PEST Analysis

4.2.3 APAC PEST Analysis

4.2.4 MEA PEST Analysis

4.2.5 SCAM PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinion



5. Homeopathy Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Safety Associated with Homeopathic Products

5.1.2 Rise in Adoption of Homeopathic Medicine

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Stringent Regulatory Approvals

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Healthcare Expenditure and Reimbursement

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Increasing Demand for Plant-Based Supplements

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Homeopathy Market- Global Analysis

6.1 Global Homeopathy Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis

6.2 Global Homeopathy Market, By Geography - Forecast and Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players



7. Homeopathy Market Analysis - By Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Homeopathy Market Revenue Share, by Type (2020 and 2028)

7.3 Dilutions

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Dilutions: Homeopathy Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.4 Tinctures

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Tinctures: Homeopathy Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.5 Biochemics

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Biochemics: Homeopathy Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.6 Ointments

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.2 Ointments: Homeopathy Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.7 Tablets

7.7.1 Overview

7.7.2 Tablets: Homeopathy Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.8 Others

7.8.1 Overview

7.8.2 Others: Homeopathy Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



8. Homeopathy Market - By Source

8.1 Overview

8.2 Homeopathy Market, by Source, 2020 and 2028 (%)

8.4 Plants

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Plants: Homeopathy Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.5 Animals

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Animals: Homeopathy Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.6 Minerals

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.2 Minerals: Homeopathy Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



9. Homeopathy Market - By Application

9.1 Overview

9.2 Homeopathy Market, by Application, 2020 and 2028 (%)

9.3 Analgesic and Antipyretic

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Analgesic and Antipyretic: Homeopathy Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.4 Respiratory

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Respiratory: Homeopathy Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.5 Neurology

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Neurology: Homeopathy Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.6 Immunology

9.6.1 Overview

9.6.2 Immunology: Homeopathy Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.7 Gastroenterology

9.7.1 Overview

9.7.2 Gastroenterology: Homeopathy Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.8 Dermatology

9.8.1 Overview

9.8.2 Dermatology: Homeopathy Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.9 Others

9.9.1 Overview

9.9.2 Others: Homeopathy Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



10. Homeopathy Market - By Distribution Channel

10.1 Overview

10.2 Homeopathy Market, by Distribution Channel, 2020 and 2028 (%)

10.3 Homeopathic Clinics

10.3.1 Overview

10.3.2 Homeopathic Clinics: Homeopathy Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

10.4 Retailers

10.4.1 Overview

10.4.2 Retailers: Homeopathy Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

10.5 E-Retailers

10.5.1 Overview

10.5.2 E-Retailers: Homeopathy Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

10.6 Others

10.6.1 Overview

10.6.2 Others: Homeopathy Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



11. Homeopathy Market Analysis and Forecasts To 2028 - Geographical Analysis



12. Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Homeopathy Market

12.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

12.2 East Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

12.3 West Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

12.4 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

12.5 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

12.6 South and Central America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



13. Homeopathy Market- Industry Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Recent Developments

13.2.1 Overview



14. Company Profiles

14.1 Fourrts

14.1.1 Key Facts

14.1.2 Business Description

14.1.3 Products and Services

14.1.4 Financial Overview

14.1.5 SWOT Analysis

14.1.6 Key Developments

14.2 Allen Healthcare Co. Ltd.

14.2.1 Key Facts

14.2.2 Business Description

14.2.3 Products and Services

14.2.4 Financial Overview

14.2.5 SWOT Analysis

14.2.6 Key Developments

14.3 Hahnemann Laboratories, Inc

14.3.1 Key Facts

14.3.2 Business Description

14.3.3 Products and Services

14.3.4 Financial Overview

14.3.5 SWOT Analysis

14.3.6 Key Developments

14.4 Boiron

14.4.1 Key Facts

14.4.2 Business Description

14.4.3 Products and Services

14.4.4 Financial Overview

14.4.5 SWOT Analysis

14.4.6 Key Developments

14.5 Homeocan Inc

14.5.1 Key Facts

14.5.2 Business Description

14.5.3 Products and Services

14.5.4 Financial Overview

14.5.5 SWOT Analysis

14.5.6 Key Developments

14.6 Hyland's, Inc.

14.6.1 Key Facts

14.6.2 Business Description

14.6.3 Products and Services

14.6.4 Financial Overview

14.6.5 SWOT Analysis

14.6.6 Key Developments

14.7 Nelson Pharmacies Limited

14.7.1 Key Facts

14.7.2 Business Description

14.7.3 Products and Services

14.7.4 Financial Overview

14.7.5 SWOT Analysis

14.7.6 Key Developments

14.8 Weleda UK

14.8.1 Key Facts

14.8.2 Business Description

14.8.3 Products and Services

14.8.4 Financial Overview

14.8.5 SWOT Analysis

14.8.6 Key Developments

14.9 Biologische Heilmittel Heel GmbH

14.9.1 Key Facts

14.9.2 Business Description

14.9.3 Products and Services

14.9.4 Financial Overview

14.9.5 SWOT Analysis

14.9.6 Key Developments

14.10 Ainsworths (London) Limited

14.10.1 Key Facts

14.10.2 Business Description

14.10.3 Products and Services

14.10.4 Financial Overview

14.10.5 SWOT Analysis

14.10.6 Key Developments



15. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x72l52

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

