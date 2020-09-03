Worldwide Human Microbiome Immunology Therapeutics Industry to 2025 - The US Dominates the Global Market Landscape

DUBLIN, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Human Microbiome Immunology Therapeutics Market & Clinical Trial Insight 2025" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The scale and scope of microbiome research activity has now become one of the fastest growing areas in biology. The relevance that it has shown for the welfare of the society and pharmaceutical industry has led to the development of a transdisciplinary environment that is however conducive to innovation with a mission to abolish the limitations in the pharmaceutical industry through excellence in microbiome research, awareness and outreach. Over the years now, gut microbiome is estimated to implicate success for the various immunotherapies.

Microbiome's role in immunology practices is to transform world-class treatment into the medicine of today and tomorrow. It is highly recognizable that the healthcare issues that mankind is facing today is now bigger than any one solution. The treatment of certain diseases requires multiple options for the treatment and ultimately prevention. Therefore, the amalgamation of two different treatment paradigms i.e. microbiome and immunology are apparently delivering some medical benefits that millions of patients were in need for long period of time. The ways in which microbiome is understood and manipulated to serve the immunological aspects has given great interest to all the researchers.



The essential and usual concept of immunology depicts targeting the immune system of the body to provoke an immune response with huge impact but then the unsuccessful implication of immunology therapies driven treatments led to an exploration of several other basic concepts that could play an important role in boosting the immune system when combined. Looking forward, the microbiome community in the gut represented beneficial patterns with respect to further research. The area of microbiome research and its combination with immunological aspect for the disease treatment has produced a real excitement in the area of medical research and specifically microbiome research.



All over the world, the amalgamation of the two has been well accepted and appreciated by the patients, physicians and the clinicians. Investigation of all the working sides of microbiome and how it plays an important role in boosting the manipulated immune cells have recently started in large numbers as the technology available in the medical field allows to capture it accurately. To facilitate the microbiome and immunology community in order to extract the best and trending opportunities that are stemmed into the microbiome research, the experts from both the relevant disciplines are analyzing it through clinical researches and surveys. Further, the area is getting supported by 86 different clinical trials getting conducted in different countries.



The Global Human Microbiome Immunology Therapeutics Market & Clinical Trial Insight 2025 report summarizes the view of the wider opportunities that are associated microbiome community for the advancement of the scientific information regarding immunology. The science that is related to microbiome has high interdisciplinary and various opportunities that somehow have remained hidden in the medical world. It is believed that the opportunities and all the desirable tangible benefits microbiome is capable of delivering when combined with immunology is large and needs coordinated and constructive approach. The call to the two different sectors i.e. microbiology and immunology is estimated to unlock the potential and promising benefits of microbiome. The approach leading to the extraction of advantages if properly embedded in the microbiome and immunology research, the future benefits will be huge

Report Highlights:

Global & Regional Market Insight

Global Human Microbiome Immunology Therapeutics Market: > US$ 1 Billion by 2025

by 2025 US Dominates Global Market Landscape: >60% Market Share

Comprehensive Information on Ongoing Clinical Trials & Potential Drug Candidates

Global Microbiome Modulator Drugs in Clinical Pipeline: >80 Drug in Trials

Therapeutic Applications of Microbiome Immunology by Indication

Clinical Trial Studies Related to Fecal Microbiota Transplant: > 250 Clinical Trials

Key Topics Covered:



1. Overview of Microbiome

1.1 Introduction to Microbiome

1.2 History & Evolution of Microbiome



2. Role of Microbiome in Human Body



3. Microbiome: Various Forms

3.1 Gut Microbiome

3.2 Lung Microbiome

3.3 Skin Microbiome

3.4 Microbiome in Other Parts of the Body



4. Mechanism of Microbiome Activity

4.1 Nature of Immune Response

4.1.1 Immunosuppressive Activity

4.1.2 Immunostimulatory Activity

4.2 Messengers Involves in Microbiome Mechanism

4.2.1 MAMPs/PAMPs

4.2.2 Microbial Metabolites As Messengers

4.2.3 Host Cytokines As Messengers

4.2.4 Immune Cells As Messengers



5. Technological Requirement for Microbiota

5.1 Technologies Used

5.1.1 iChip

5.1.2 Simulator of the Human Intestinal Microbial Ecosystem (SHIME)

5.1.3 Gut-on-a-Chip System

5.1.4 Colonic Stem Cell Construction

5.2 Harnessing & Engineering the Microbiome

5.2.1 Additive Approaches

5.2.2 Subtractive Approaches



6. Need for Microbiome Immunology



7. Therapeutic Applications of Microbiome Immunology

7.1 Microbiome Therapy

7.2 Precision Medicine

7.3 Drug discovery

7.4 Biomarkers & Therapy Optimization



8. Human Microbiota in Infectious Diseases

8.1 Infection with Clostridium Difficile

8.2 Infection with Helicobacter Pylori

8.3 Bacterial Vaginosis

8.4 Infection with HIV



9. The Human Microbiota & Liver Diseases

9.1 Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD)

9.2 Alcoholic Liver Diseases (ALD)

9.3 Liver Fibrosis & Cirrhosis



10. The Human Microbiota & Metabolic Disorders

10.1 Obesity

10.2 Type 2 Diabetes



11. The Human Microbiota & Other Diseases

11.1 Microbiota & Allergic Diseases

11.2 Microbiota & Psychiatric Diseases



12. Microbiome in Immuno Oncology

12.1 Role of Microbiome in Immuno Oncology

12.2 Microbiome Mechanism in Oncogenesis & Tumor Suppression



13. Microbiome Application by Cancer Types

13.1 Gastric Cancer

13.2 Colorectal Cancer

13.3 Esophageal Cancer

13.4 Hepatocellular Carcinoma

13.5 Melanoma

13.6 Solid Tumors



14. Industrial Approaches of Microbiome Therapy in Oncology

14.1 Bacterial Approaches

14.1.1 Fecal Microbiota Transplantation (FMT)

14.1.2 Synthetic Bacteria

14.1.3 Microbial Culture

14.2 Microbiome as Vaccine

14.3 Microbiome as Small Molecules

14.4 Microbiome Therapy using Phage Virus



15. Global Human Microbiome Market Analysis

15.1 Overview

15.2 Human Microbiome Market Segmentation

15.2.1 Regional Segmentation

15.2.2 Disease Based Segmentation

15.2.3 Segmentation by Application



16. Clinical Pipeline of Microbiome Based Therapy

16.1 Microbiome Modulators in Clinical Trial

16.2 Cancer Related Clinical Trials

16.2.1 Preclinical & Discovery Phase

16.2.2 Active Clinical Trials

16.3 Clinical Trial Related To FMT

16.3.1 Clinical Trial for Recurrent C. difficile

16.3.2 Clinical Trial for Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD)

16.3.3 Other FMT Related Clinical Trials



17. Global Microbiome Modulators Clinical Pipeline By Company, Indication & Phase

17.1 Research

17.2 Preclinical

17.3 Clinical

17.4 Phase-I

17.5 Phase-I/II

17.6 Phase-II

17.7 Phase-II/III

17.8 Phase-III



18. Marketed Microbiome Modulators Clinical Insight

18.1 Sodium Oligomannurarate - Shanghai Green Valley Pharmaceutical

18.2 Miya-BM



19. Global Microbiome Immunology Therapeutics Market Growth Drivers



20. Microbiome Technology - Investments, Acquisitions & Collaborations by Leading Microbiome Companies



21. Blockades in the Microbiome Immunology Market

21.1 Stable Engraftment

21.2 Development of Clinically Relevant Sensors

21.3 Robustness and Evolutionary Stability of Genetic Circuits

21.4 Regulation, Safety and Biocontainment



22. Global Microbiome Immunology Market Future Panorama



23. Competitive Landscape

23.1 4D Pharma

23.2 AbbVie

23.3 AstraZeneca plc

23.4 Biocodex

23.5 Bristol Mayer Squibb

23.6 Corebiome/Diversigen

23.7 Elogi Bioscience

23.8 Enterome

23.9 Ferring Pharmaceuticals

23.10 Finch Therapeutics

23.11 Maat Pharma

23.12 Merck

23.13 Microbiome Therapeutics

23.14 Novartis

23.15 OpenBiome

23.16 Pfizer

23.17 Rebiotix

23.18 Second Genome

23.19 Seres Therapeutics

23.20 Symberix

23.21 Takeda Pharmaceuticals

23.22 Vedanta Bioscience

