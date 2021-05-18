Worldwide Humidifiers Industry to 2026 - Players Include Honeywell International, Newell Brands and Condair Among Others

DUBLIN, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Humidifiers Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global humidifiers market reached a value of US$ 2.14 Billion in 2020. A humidifier refers to an electric device which is used for increasing humidity in a room or building by adding moisture in the air. It assists in averting dryness which may cause skin irritation or inflammation, and curing symptoms of common cold and flu, therefore, giving relief to individuals suffering from sinus congestion, nose bleeding and chapped lips. As a result, humidifiers are often included in medical ventilators for improving the quality of air. They are also installed in large shopping complexes, office buildings, data centers, concert halls, and museums and art galleries. Currently, there is a range of different humidifiers available in the market such as evaporators, central humidifiers, steam vaporizer, impeller humidifier and ultrasonic humidifier.



Nowadays, people are becoming aware of the harmful impact of pollutants such as dust mites, molds, and bacteria on their health. With consistently degrading air quality, they are shifting towards humidifiers for treating air. In addition to this, as static electricity build-up is an issue for compact discs, computer storage and other electronic devices, humidifiers are being employed for removing static electricity build-up and maintaining the required humidity level in several industries. Moreover, manufacturers are introducing advanced humidifiers with humidity level controllers and auto shutdown capabilities. Some of the other factors that are proactive in maintaining the market growth include rising respiratory disorders, technological advancements, rising awareness levels, etc. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global humidifiers market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.



Market Summary:



On the basis of product type, the market has been classified into warm-mist, ultrasonic, cool-mist and other humidifiers. At present, warm-mist humidifiers represent the most popular product type.



Based on the distribution channel, the market has been bifurcated into offline and online.



On the basis of application, the market has been segregated into industrial, residential and commercial segments.



Region-wise, the humidifiers market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Amongst these, North America enjoys the leading position in the global humidifiers market. This can be accredited to the growing awareness among consumers about the importance of maintaining adequate humidity levels.



The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Honeywell International Inc., Newell Brands, Procter & Gamble Co., BONECO, Condair Group AG, Carel Industries S.p.A., Dyson Ltd, Humidifirst, Inc., Crane USA, De'Longhi Appliances S.r.l, Heaven Fresh USA Inc. and UCAN CO., LTD.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global humidifiers market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global humidifiers market?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global humidifiers market?

Which are the popular product types in the global humidifiers market?

What are the major distribution channels in the global humidifiers market?

What are the key application segments in the global humidifiers market?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global humidifiers market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global humidifiers market?

What is the structure of the global humidifiers market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global humidifiers market?

How are humidifiers manufactured?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Humidifiers Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.6 Market Breakup by Application

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Warm-Mist Humidifiers

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Ultrasonic Humidifiers

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Cool-Mist Humidifiers

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Others

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

7.1 Offline

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Online

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Industrial

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Residential

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Commercial

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 North America

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Europe

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Middle East and Africa

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast



10 Global Humidifiers Industry: SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Global Humidifiers Industry: Value Chain Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Research and Development

11.3 Raw Material Procurement

11.4 Manufacturing

11.5 Marketing

11.6 Distribution

11.7 End-Use



12 Global Humidifiers Industry: Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Global Humidifiers Industry: Price Analysis

13.1 Price Indicators

13.2 Price Structure

13.3 Margin Analysis



14 Humidifiers Manufacturing Process

14.1 Product Overview

14.2 Raw Material Requirements

14.3 Manufacturing Process

14.4 Key Success and Risk Factors



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Honeywell International Inc.

15.3.2 Newell Brands

15.3.3 Procter & Gamble Co.

15.3.4 BONECO

15.3.5 Condair Group AG

15.3.6 Carel Industries S.p.A.

15.3.7 Dyson Ltd

15.3.8 Humidifirst, Inc.

15.3.9 Crane USA

15.3.10 De'Longhi Appliances S.r.l

15.3.11 Heaven Fresh USA Inc.

15.3.12 UCAN CO., LTD

