Worldwide Hydraulic Workover Unit Industry to 2027 - Strategic Recommendations for New Entrants

According to this report, the Global Hydraulic Workover Unit market accounted for $9.99 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $15.80 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. Increasing shale gas production activities and upsurge in oil & gas production after the decline in oil prices are the major factors propelling market growth. However, the growing focus on renewable energy is hampering market growth.



Hydraulic workover units are portable pulling systems that offer different benefits for onshore and offshore installations. Hydraulic workover unit is used as a substitute to workover rigs & conventional drilling. They are mainly used in drilling, repairing, and completing wells in and around shores.



Based on the services, the workover segment is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the highest growing segment in the hydraulic workover unit market. The services carried out by the hydraulic workover units are completions/workover, plug & abandonments, ESP completion, sand screen installations, well deepening, fishing/clean-outs, casing repairs, and others. Furthermore hydraulic workover can be used to install or remove tubular (pipes) in or out of dead wells.



By geography, North America is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period due to increasing shale gas production activities. The Hydraulic Workover Unit Market is driven by the growth in unconventional resources in the US and Canada and demand from the onshore & offshore fields in the Gulf of Mexico. The Gulf of Mexico is one of the most important sources of conventional oil & gas in the North American region.



Some of the key players profiled in the Hydraulic Workover Unit Market include Archer, Basic Energy Services, CEEM FZE, CUDD Energy Services, Easternwell, Elnusa, Halliburton, High Arctic Energy Services, Key Energy Services, Nabors Industries, National Oilwell Varco, Precision Drilling, Superior Energy Services, UZMA, Velesto Energy and ZYT Petroleum Equipment.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019 2020, 2024, and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Hydraulic Workover Unit Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Vacuum

5.3 Ultraviolet Sterilization

5.4 High Temperature Sterilization



6 Global Hydraulic Workover Unit Market, By Installation

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Skid Mount

6.3 Trailer Mount



7 Global Hydraulic Workover Unit Market, By Service

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Snubbing

7.3 Workover



8 Global Hydraulic Workover Unit Market, By Capacity

8.1 Introduction

8.2 0-50 Tonne

8.3 50-150 Tonne

8.4 Above 150 Tonne



9 Global Hydraulic Workover Unit Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Business Use

9.3 Home Use

9.4 Offshore

9.5 Onshore



10 Global Hydraulic Workover Unit Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.3 Italy

10.3.4 France

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.5 New Zealand

10.4.6 South Korea

10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.5.1 Argentina

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Rest of South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa

10.6.1 Saudi Arabia

10.6.2 UAE

10.6.3 Qatar

10.6.4 South Africa

10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 Archer

12.2 Basic Energy Services

12.3 CEEM FZE

12.4 CUDD Energy Services

12.5 Easternwell

12.6 Elnusa

12.7 Halliburton

12.8 High Arctic Energy Services

12.9 Key Energy Services

12.10 Nabors Industries

12.11 National Oilwell Varco

12.12 Precision Drilling

12.13 Superior Energy Services

12.14 UZMA

12.15 Velesto Energy

12.16 ZYT Petroleum Equipment



