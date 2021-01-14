Worldwide Hydraulic Workover Unit Industry to 2027 - Strategic Recommendations for New Entrants
The "Hydraulic Workover Unit - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report
According to this report, the Global Hydraulic Workover Unit market accounted for $9.99 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $15.80 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. Increasing shale gas production activities and upsurge in oil & gas production after the decline in oil prices are the major factors propelling market growth. However, the growing focus on renewable energy is hampering market growth.
Hydraulic workover units are portable pulling systems that offer different benefits for onshore and offshore installations. Hydraulic workover unit is used as a substitute to workover rigs & conventional drilling. They are mainly used in drilling, repairing, and completing wells in and around shores.
Based on the services, the workover segment is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the highest growing segment in the hydraulic workover unit market. The services carried out by the hydraulic workover units are completions/workover, plug & abandonments, ESP completion, sand screen installations, well deepening, fishing/clean-outs, casing repairs, and others. Furthermore hydraulic workover can be used to install or remove tubular (pipes) in or out of dead wells.
By geography, North America is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period due to increasing shale gas production activities. The Hydraulic Workover Unit Market is driven by the growth in unconventional resources in the US and Canada and demand from the onshore & offshore fields in the Gulf of Mexico. The Gulf of Mexico is one of the most important sources of conventional oil & gas in the North American region.
Some of the key players profiled in the Hydraulic Workover Unit Market include Archer, Basic Energy Services, CEEM FZE, CUDD Energy Services, Easternwell, Elnusa, Halliburton, High Arctic Energy Services, Key Energy Services, Nabors Industries, National Oilwell Varco, Precision Drilling, Superior Energy Services, UZMA, Velesto Energy and ZYT Petroleum Equipment.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019 2020, 2024, and 2027
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Hydraulic Workover Unit Market, By Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Vacuum
5.3 Ultraviolet Sterilization
5.4 High Temperature Sterilization
6 Global Hydraulic Workover Unit Market, By Installation
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Skid Mount
6.3 Trailer Mount
7 Global Hydraulic Workover Unit Market, By Service
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Snubbing
7.3 Workover
8 Global Hydraulic Workover Unit Market, By Capacity
8.1 Introduction
8.2 0-50 Tonne
8.3 50-150 Tonne
8.4 Above 150 Tonne
9 Global Hydraulic Workover Unit Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Business Use
9.3 Home Use
9.4 Offshore
9.5 Onshore
10 Global Hydraulic Workover Unit Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 Italy
10.3.4 France
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 New Zealand
10.4.6 South Korea
10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Rest of South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 UAE
10.6.3 Qatar
10.6.4 South Africa
10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 Archer
12.2 Basic Energy Services
12.3 CEEM FZE
12.4 CUDD Energy Services
12.5 Easternwell
12.6 Elnusa
12.7 Halliburton
12.8 High Arctic Energy Services
12.9 Key Energy Services
12.10 Nabors Industries
12.11 National Oilwell Varco
12.12 Precision Drilling
12.13 Superior Energy Services
12.14 UZMA
12.15 Velesto Energy
12.16 ZYT Petroleum Equipment
